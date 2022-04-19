COTTONWOOD — Highland-Craigmont standout Kadence Beck put together an unusual combination of wins — at 100, 200 and 800 meters — and Prairie captured both team titles Monday in a nine-team track meet at Cottonwood.
Lapwai junior Soa Moliga won the girls’ shot put with a personal-record throw of 36 feet, 5 inches.
Converted hand times
GIRLS
Team scores — Prairie 102, Logos 97, Kendrick 71.5, Grangeville 68, Genesee 58, Nezper e 49, Highland 35, Lapwai 30.5, Salmon River 17.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.94. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.24. 3. Sydney Miller, Log, 13.74.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.74. 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.54. 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 28.84.
400 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Log, 1:04.34. 2. Ameera Wilson, Log, 1:05.14. 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 1:06.84.
800 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 2:31.60. 2. Cora Johnson, Log, 2:33.60. 3. FrankiLynn Galloway, Gra, 2:51.60.
1600 — 1. Cora Johnson, Log, 6:08.80. 2. FrankiLynn Galloway, Gra, 6:49.70. 3. Makenna Elliott, Gra, 6:58.20.
3200 — 1. Brittany Farmer, Gra, 16:27.30. 2. Kacee Evans, Gra, 17:13.60.
100 hurdles — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 19.34. 2. Lucy Guhin, Gra, 20.94. 3. Starlit Flint, Ken, 21.44.
300 hurdles — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 56.04. Rory Mayer, Gen, 59.04.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, J. Rehder, A. Rehder, Wemhoff) 55.74. 2. Genesee 59.24. 3. Nezperce 59.54.
800 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, Miller, Taylor, Wilson) 1:55.90. 2. Prairie 2:02.80. 3. Genesee 2:10.00.
Medley relay — 1. Genesee (Mayer, Monk, Seubert, Loewen) 2:11.30. 2. Nezperce 2:16.20. 3, Prairie 2:19.80.
1600 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, J. Rehder, A. Rehder, Wemhoff) 4:44.40.
High jump — 1. Starlit Flint, Ken, 4-6. 2. Naomi Taylor, Log, 6-6. 3. Rory Mayer, Gen, 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Miller, Log, 15-0¾. 3. Julia Rehder, Pra, 14-0¾. 3. Jillian Lux, Nez, 13-4½.
Triple jump — 1. Julia Rehder, Pra, 27-8. 2. Katharine Duuck, Nez, 27-7. 3. Isabelle Monk, Gen, 27-2½.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 36.5. 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 29-6. 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap 27-0.
Discus — 1. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 99-1. 2. Kirsten Flodin, Gen, 88-11. 3. Charlee Hollon, SR, 85-9.
BOYS
100 — 1. Solomon Howard, Log, 12.14. 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 12.24. 3. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 12.34.
200 — 1. Solomon Howard, Log, 23.94. 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.94. 3. Levi Hosking, Gen, 26.44.
400 — 1. Solomon Howard, Log, 53.94. 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 54.04. 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 55.84.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:14.30. 2. Seamus Wilson, Log, 2:16.30. 3. Owen Tiegs, Nez, 2:25.40.
1600 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 5:17.60. 2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 5:28.00. 3. Ethan West, Gen, 5:48.50.
3200 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 12:07.50. 2. Tucker Young, Gra, 13:14.20. 3. Will Patten, Gra, 14:03.00.
110 hurdles — 1. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 22.34. 2. Levi Hosking, Gen, 23.34.
300 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 47.74.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Cronan, Geis, Hibbard, Z. Rambo) 49.14. 2. Grangeville 53.04. 3. Salmon River 54.54.
800 relay — 1. Logos (Wilson, Haynes, Sentz, Howard) 1:41.00. 2. Genesee 1:43.60. 3. Prairie 1:44.50.
Medley relay — 1. Grangeville (Gates, Bybee, Gortsema, Zechmann) 4:03.60. 2. Grangeville B 4:43.70. 3. Genesee 4:44.20.
1600 relay — 1. Prairie (Elven, Wemhoff, Forsmann, Geis) 4:02.40. 2. Genesee 4:05.20.
High jump — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 5-4. 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 5-2. 3 Matthew Wemhoff, Pra, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Tristan Currall, Nez, 9-0. 2. Wyatt Haynes, Log, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 17-7¼. 2. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 16-9. 3. Eddrick Moya, Log, 16-0.
Triple jump — none
Shot put — 1. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 41-7½. 2. Jesse Cronan, Pra, 34-9. 3. Kolby Murray, Gen, 33-8.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 134-3. 2. Jesse Cronan, Pra, 126-6. 3. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 125-5.
TENNIS
Pullman 8, Lewiston 4
Pullman overcame Lewiston in a hard-fought nonleague tennis dual.
The Greyhounds were at their most dominant in girls’ singles, where Pullman swept three matches with the loss of only two games total. The Bengals found success at the top of their doubles roster, winning the No. 1 boys, girls and mixed doubles contests.
The Hounds completed dramatic rallies to win the day’s two three-set matches. Pullman’s No. 3 boys singles player Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay ground out a nearly three-hour 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory against Lewiston’s Federico Navarro-Lopez, while the No. 2 doubles pairing of Kolby Uhlenkott and Lynnlin Qiao endured a shutout opening set and saved several match points in a down-to-the-wire third to prevail 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8).
“This was a highly competitive and entertaining clash of the two best tennis teams in this region,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “If we hadn’t come back and pulled out those two epics, it would have been a 6-6 tie. Those wins make for a great testament to our players’ tenacity, nerve and fitness.”
This was the first team defeat of the season for Lewiston, which fell to 8-1. Under Washington rules, Pullman tennis normally operates as two separate teams, but they combined for this crossover into Idaho, which includes mixed doubles and pools boys and girls results. With the win, the Greyhound boys remained unbeaten at 5-0, while the girls improved to 4-1.
Boys singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Christian Bren 6-3, 6-2; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Federico Navarro-Lopez 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Francisco Ceruti, Lew, def. Brian Fugh 6-3, 6-1.
Boys doubles — Dylan Gomez/Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang 7-5, 6-0; Kieran Hampson/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Garrett Beardsley/Kayden Lafferriere 7-5, 7-5.
Girls singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Rylei Carper 6-1, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Megan Halstead 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez Garcia, Pul, def. Cristina Piedrola 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun 7-6 (7), 6-4; Kei Bromley/Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Addyson Falkenstein-Barker 6-1, 6-4.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Seth Luna/Rachel Lam 6-2, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Sean Carper/Lexi Ahlers 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8).
BASEBALL
Cd’A 5-2, Lewiston 4-7
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston Bengals split a doubleheader with Coeur d’Alene in Inland Empire League baseball action.
Lewiston (11-3, 6-2) narrowly lost Game 1, tying it up at the top of the seventh before a go-ahead run by Cd’A in its half of the inning.
Game 2 provided a different result for the Bengals. Lewiston held the lead the entire game and allowed only two runs to Cd’A, both coming in the third inning.
“Offensively not our best effort today,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “But give credit to coach Karns and Cd’A they are extremely well-coached. We were pleased the way we competed on the mound, and will continue to put an emphasis on attacking the zone and avoiding free bases.”
Quinton Edmison led all Lewiston hitters on the day, accounting for five hits including three doubles and a homer.
On the mound, Killian Fox absorbed the Game 1 loss in relief but earned the win as the starter in Game 2.
GAME 1
Lewiston 010 010 2—4 4 1
Cd’A 101 020 1—5 6 2
Carson Kolb, Cruz Hepburn (6), Killian Fox (7) and NA; Ryan Schneider, Owen Benson (7) and NA. W—Benson; L— Fox
Lewiston hits — Quinton Edmison 2 (2-2B), Jared Jelinek (2B), Kaden Daniel
Cd’A hits — Evan Mallory 2 (2B), Cooper Larson, Andrew Karns, Schneider, Cooper Erickson
GAME 2
Lewiston 102 020 2—7 10 0
Cd’A 002 000 0—2 8 0
Killian Fox, Tucker Konkol (7) and N/A; Bryce Stockton, Cooper Erickson (5), Aaron Gwaltney (6) and NA. W—Fox; L—Stockton
Lewiston hits — Quinton Edmison 3 (2B, HR), Chris Ricard 2, Fox (2B), Jared Jelinek (2B), Elliott Taylor, Carson Kolb, Cruz Hepburn
Cd’A hits — Evan Mallory 2, Elliot Smart 2, Andrew Karns, Ryan Schneider, Kyle Bridge, Nolan Christ
SOFTBALL
Cd’A 16-8, Lewiston 7-7
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston Bengals softball team dropped two to the Coeur d’Alene Vikings in an Inland Empire League doubleheader.
Game 1 didn’t go the full seven innings, with CdA taking the game in five due to the mercy rule. This was despite a five-run effort by Lewiston in the fourth.
Game 2 went down to the final inning, with the Bengals taking a 7-6 lead at the first half of the seventh before the Vikings scored two deciding runs in the bottom half.
Lewiston (8-5, 5-3) was led in hits on the day by Loryn Barney and Taylor, who both had five hits.
“I think we just got off to a rough start,” Lewiston coach Kristen Delp said. “We don’t travel well as a team and we got off to a slow start. We haven’t had any real challenge for over a week because of the weather and cancellations. Between us and Coeur d’Alene we both hit really well, it just came down to who fielded the ball better and pitched better.”
GAME 1
Lewiston 000 52— 7 15 3
Cd’A 237 13—16 20 1
Kaitlin Banks, Jenna Barney (2), Rylie Reagan (3) and Taryn Barney; Schmidt and Gosch. L— Banks
Lewiston hits — Karli Taylor 3 (2B), Taryn Barney 2 (3B), Loryn Barney 2 (2B), Victoria Purington 2 (2B), Evanne Douglass 2, Phoenix Pea 2, Sydney Arellano, Jenika Ortiz
Cd’A hits — Burke 4, Schmidt 3 (2B, HR), Dorame 3 (2-2B), Burke 3 (2B), Torrez 2 (2B, 3B), Gosch 2 (2B), Bakken (2B), McLaughlin, Blakenship
GAME 2
Lewiston 001 200 4—7 13 1
Cd’A 003 030 2—8 14 2
Jenna Barney and Taryn Barney; Schmidt and Gosch.
Lewiston hits — Loryn Barney 3 (2B, 3B), Jenna Barney 2, Karli Taylor 2, Evanne Douglass (2B), Victoria Purington (2B), Sydney Arellano, Taryn Barney, Jenika Ortiz, Phoenix Pea
Cd’A hits — Burke 3, Gosch 2 (2B, HR), Bakken 2 (2B), Moehring 2, Dorame 2, Torrez (HR), Schmidt
Prairie 9-8, Genesee 8-7
PRAIRIE — The Prairie Pirates took both games against Genesee in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Game 1 saw Prairie (3-2, 2-1) take the win in five innings due to time constraints. Josie Remacle had the winning run and McKenzie Key took the win for the Pirates.
Game 2 saw another one-run victory for Prairie, which was led at the plate by Josie Remacle’s three hits.
“Key did a great job for us,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said. “She pitched 11 innings today.”
Alexis Schumacher got the save in the win over Genesee.
Tara Schlader led all Prairie hitters on the day with four hits, including a triple.
GAME 1
Prairie 102 015—9 5 2
Genesee 230 030—8 7 2
McKenzie Key, and Josie Remacle; Meyer and English.
Prairie hits — Tara Schlader 2 (3B), McKenzie Key 2 (3B), Delanie Lockett
Genesee hits — Hanson 2, Herman (3B), R. Lesdman, Donner, Barber, Lowe
GAME 2
Genesee 012 13—7 7 2
Prairie 431 0x—8 11 1
Meyer and English, Donner (3); Tara Schlader, McKenzie Key (1), Alexis Schumacher (5) and Josie Remacle. W— Key; L—Meyer; S—Schumacher
Genesee hits — Hanson 3 (2B, 3B), H. Donner 2, Lowe (2B), English
Prairie hits — Josie Remacle 3, Tara Schlader 2, McKenzie Key (2B), Delanie Lockett, Riley Enneking, Amelia Uhlenkott, Kaylie Lockett, Ember Martin
Liberty 5-4, Asotin 3-3
ASOTIN — The Asotin Panthers dropped both games to the Liberty Lancers of Spangle in a Washington 2B Bi-County League doubleheader on Saturday.
In Game 1, Liberty scored all five of its runs in the second and third innings, but Asotin (10-5, 6-4) wasn’t able to score enough runs in the last four to close the gap.
The Panthers scored three runs in the opening inning in Game 2. Liberty responded by chipping away with two runs apiece in the third and fifth to get the win.
Cady Browne led all Asotin batters with three hits. Caylie Browne, Lily Denham and McKenzie Adler-Nowoj all contributed doubles for the Panthers.
Denham and Caylie Browne absorbed the losses in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively.
GAME 1
Liberty 023 000 0—5 8 0
Asotin 110 100 0—3 5 2
Jaidyn Stephens and Lexi Kettner; Lily Denham and Cady Browne.
Liberty hits — Lexi Kettner 3, Jordyn Jeske (2B), Hailey Carter, Stephens, Anna Pittman, Ava DeLeon
Asotin hits — Cady Browne 2, Caylie Browne (2B), Lily Denham (2B), McKenzie Adler-Nowoj
GAME 2
Liberty 002 020 0—4 5 2
Asotin 300 000 0—3 4 4
Jordyn Jeske and Lexi Kettner; Caylie Browne and Cady Browne.
Liberty hits — Kettner 2 (2B), Jaidyn Stephens (2B), Hailey Carter, Sadie Stout
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (2B), Lily Denham, Cady Browne, Chloe Renzelman
CV 13, Oro. JV 3
KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola struck out 12 and allowed only three hits as undefeated Clearwater Valley topped the Orofino JV in a nonleague game.
Alex Palmer doubled and singled for the Kooskia team (5-0), and Kayleigh Tavernier doubled.
Rams coach Vincent Martinez said his team wanted to show an appreciative community that it’s “not a sandlot team.”
Orofino JV 110 10—3 2 x
Clearwater Valley 490 0x—13 8 x
Johnson, reliever NA (3) and Maetche. Ketola and Martinez.
Orofino hits — Purrows (2B), Josephson.
Clearwater Valley hits — Tavernier (2B), Ketola, Davy, R. Martinez, Palmer 2 (2B), A. Martinez, Spencer.
GOLF
Lewiston golfer medals
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston Bengals had one golfer medal and took first overall at the Lake City Invitational on the Coeur d’Alene Public Golf Course in a competition that included Inland Empire League rivals.
Mollie Seibly medaled for Lewiston with a score of 84 on the par-72 course.
Moscow competed as well, and was led by Myah Parsons, who finished with a score of 97.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 370, 2. Cd’A 390, 3. Sandpoint 413, 4. Lake City 418, 5. Post Falls 425, 6. Moscow 470
Lewiston scores — Mollie Seibly 84 (medalist), Abbigail Tellez 90, Julia Brume 95, Aleena White 101, Avery Martin 108, Lexi Casey 118
Moscow scores — Myah Parsons 97, Marissa Lewis 125, Hayes Brown 118, Emily Sanford 130, Hanna Gregory 132
Hounds, Bantams in top 5
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Pullman and Clarkston both secured top five finishes for girls and boys in Greater Spokane League golf meet at MeadowWood Golf Course.
In the second GSL meet of the season, the Greyhounds and Bantams had decent showings on the par-72 course.
Pullman took third overall for the boys and first overall for the girls and Clarkston took fourth overall for the boys and second overall for the girls.
Trae Frederickson led the boy Greyhounds and finished fifth among all boys with a score of 8. Lauren paced Pullman’s girls with a score of 79, good for first among all girl golfers.
Clarkston’s boys were paced by Caleb Daniel’s score of 86, good for sixth amongst boys.Tierny McKarcher and Ava Mendoza finished with a score of 102 to lead the Bantam girls and tied for fifth amongst all girls at the event.
A full score list for Clarkston girls was not available.
Boys team scores — 1. Shadle Park 327, 2. West Valley 371, 3. Pullman 376, 4. Clarkston 419, 5. East Valley 450, 6. Rogers N/A
Pullman boys scores — Trae Frederickson 85, Tate Frederickson 91, Rawley Larkin 98, Karson Wieser 102, Tyrel Thompson 107, Aiden Marrison 112
Clarkston boys scores — Caleb Daniel 86, Carson Sanders 104, Landon Taylor 108, Chastin Spring 121, Deion Thornton 127, Killian Snyder 116x
Girls team scores — 1. Pullman 387, 2. Clarkston 422, 3. East Valley 497, 4. Shadle Park DNF, 5. West Valley DNF, 6. Rogers DNF
Pullman girls scores — Lauren Greeny 79, Matiline Rink 90, Ryliann Bednar 100, Alexis Hendrickson 118, Emma Bobo 125x, Makenzie Lamoureux 175x.
Clarkston girls scores — Tierny McKarcher 102, Ava Mendoza 102
District II teams assertive
St. Maries and Lapwai finished with the top two spots at the Logos 2A Golf Invitational at the Red Wolf Golf Course in Clarkston.
St. Maries’ Seth Swallows finished second among the boys with a score of 83 on the par-72 course. Keianna Olson from St. Maries took the top spot for the girls with a score of 93 and Orofino’s Julia Grimaldo finished third among the girls with a score of 103.
Team scores boys — 1. St. Maries 371, 2. Lapwai 381, 3. Genesis Prep 404, 4. Clark Fork 410, 5. Lakeside 415, 6. Logos 496
Team scores girls — 1. St. Maries 426, 2. Genesis Prep 472, 3. Lakeside 484, 4. Wallace 506
Individual leaders boys — 1. Cole Rueter, Clark Fork 80. 2. Seth Swallows St. Maries 83, 3. Beau Jones Lakeside 88
Individual leaders girls — 1. Keianna Olson St. Maries 93, 2. Kaitlyn Kelley Genesis Prep 101, 3. Julia Grimaldo Orofino 103
Postponements
The softball game Monday between St. Maries and Potlatch was postponed due to inclement weather. No makeup date is scheduled at this time.
Lapwai baseball’s scheduled visit to Potlatch has also been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Potlatch.
COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho women in fourth
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Idaho women’s golf sits at fourth place in the Big Sky Conference Championship with a score of 299, 13 strokes behind first-place Sacramento State.
Valeria Patino is tied for fifth amongst individual golfers with a score of even-par 72.
Four Vandals earned all-conference honors, with Patino and Vicky Tsai making the second team and Yvonnne Vinceri and Eddie Hsu received honorable mention.
Team scores — 1. Sacramento State 286, 2. Northern Arizona 288, 3. Weber State 293, 4. Idaho 299, 5. Eastern Washington 301, 6. Montana State 304, 7. Idaho State 308, T8. Southern Utah 309, Montana 309, T10. Northern Colorado 312, Portland State 312,
Individual leaders — T1. Jennifer Koga (Sac St.) 68, Ekaterina Malakhova (NAU) 68, 3. Isabel Guitierrez 69, T5. Valerina Patino (Idaho) 72, Jessica Ponce (Montana) 72.
Idaho scores — T5. Valerina Patino 72, T13. Yvonne Vinceri 74, T19. Vicky Tsai 75, T33. Eddie Hsu 78, T40. Ally Kerr 79
HONORS
LCSC pair earn conference awards
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State junior men’s golfer Jorgen Lie Viken and freshman baseball pitcher Dawson Day earned Cascade Conference player of the week honors, it was announced.
Viken had rounds of 74 and 70 on April 11-12, respectively, to win the Corban Spring Invitational in Salem, Ore. He had 10 birdies.
Day, a left-hander, allowed two hits in seven shutout innings, striking out 13 as the fourth-ranked Warriors beat College of Idaho 2-0 on Saturday.
MARATHON
Three locals run Boston
BOSTON — Three competitors from the area completed the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Deary’s Dan Mottern, 50, had a time of 3 hours, 14 minutes, 15 seconds, finishing 5,707th overall and 341st in his age group.
Kage Sobotta of Clarkston finished in 3:02:59. He was 3,599th overall and 2,255th in the 18-39 age group.
Lindsey Gilmore of Moscow, 37, finished in 4:05:46, good for 18,043rd overall and 3,384th in her age group.
Lewiston’s Jimmy Oribo, 33 was scheduled to run, but no results were found.
SEAPORT RIVER RUN
Entry total reaches 387
A total of 387 participants are registered for the Seaport River Run scheduled for 10 a.m. this Saturday at Swallows Nest Park.
The main deadline to register was April 8 but people may still enter at the Lewiston Community Center or on race day from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Swallows Nest Park.