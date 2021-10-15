SANDPOINT — Megan Poler scored off a penalty kick in the 52nd minute as the Moscow girls’ soccer team edged previously unbeaten Sandpoint 1-0 on Thursday at War Memorial Field to clinch the Class 4A district title and a state tournament berth.
Moscow (4-8-1) had fallen one-sidedly in two regular-season meetings with Sandpoint (12-1), losing 4-1 and 3-0. The Bears were outshot 17-3 in this one, but the Moscow defense “came out in full force,” in the words of coach Jessica Brown, and goalie Makai Rauch was “unbeatable” as she made eight saves. Senior Angela Lassen took a hit to set up the penalty kick that junior midfielder Poler converted.
“We are extremely excited to go to State,” Brown said. “I have all confidence in this team that we can take it.”
The Bears will compete in the state tournament at either 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. next Thursday against an opponent to be determined at Brothers Fields in Caldwell, Idaho.
Moscow 0 1—1
Sandpoint 0 0—0
Moscow — Megan Poler, 52nd.
Shots — Sandpoint 17, Moscow 3. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 8, Sandpoint: N/A.
East Valley 3, Pullman 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman rallied to take a second-half lead but eventually lost on penalty kicks in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match at East Valley.
The Knights edged the Greyhounds 4-3 in penalty kicks.
Hannah James and Audrey Pitzer scored for the Greyhounds (7-7, 4-4). Their penalty kicks came from Alene Itano, James and Vanna Chun.
Pullman 0 2 0 0 0—2
East Valley 1 1 0 0 1—3
East Valley — Addison Scott, 27th.
Pullman — Hannah James (Elise McDougle), 59th.
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer (Ava Petrino), 61st.
East Valley — Hannah Savoie, 66th.
Penalty kicks — Pullman: Alene Itani, James, Vanna Chun. East Valley: Scott, Lexie Thompson, Campbell Hodgen, Olivia Swaney.
Shots — Pullman 11, East Valley 5. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 3. East Valley: Madison Gordon 8.
BOYS’ SOCCERSandpoint 5, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — The Bears held the Bulldogs to a stalemate for the first 26 minutes of the teams’ Class 4A district tournament final at War Memorial Field before Canyon Nash scored to open the floodgates for the Bulldogs, who dealt the Bears a season-ending shutout defeat.
Moscow finishes with a 3-9-2 record, while Sandpoint improves to 8-4 and moves on to the state tournament.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 3 2—5
Sandpoint — Canyon Nash, 27th.
Sandpoint — Randy Lane (Nash), 32nd.
Sandpoint — Aidan Smith (Lane), 37th.
Sandpoint — Evan Darling (Lane), 75th.
Sandpoint — Lane, 78th.
Shots — Sandpoint 22, Moscow 1. Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 5; Sandpoint: Roman Jiles 1.
VOLLEYBALLColfax outduels Asotin
COLFAX — Justice Brown served 19-for-19 and logged 35 assists, 19 digs and three aces to lead Colfax to a 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12 victory against Asotin in a meeting of the top two teams in Northeast 2B League standings.
“Asotin was a scrappy team, but we were able to come out on top with some well-executed plays,” Colfax coach Brandy Brown said. “I was really proud of our team for coming out strong in the fourth set after losing the third set. It showed great mental toughness.”
Asher Cai had 13 kills and 10 digs for Colfax (15-3, 6-0), while Lauryn York finished with 11 kills, nine digs and four aces.
For Asotin (10-2, 5-2), Kayla Paine racked up 18 digs, nine kills and two aces; Haylee Appleford had 18 assists, three kills and two aces; and Kelsey Thummell made 15 digs.
Hounds nip Knights
SPOKANE — Pullman overcame East Valley 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 to remain unbeaten in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Greyhounds (7-5, 4-0) benefited from 31 assists by Keleigh Myers, along with 10 kills and three blocks from Sophie Armstrong and 16 Lily McNannay digs. It was Pullman’s fifth consecutive victory after a 2-5 start to the season.
Rams rally on senior night
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia improved with each set to defeat St. John Bosco 24-26, 28-26, 25-18, 25-17 in a nonleague match on senior night for the Rams.
Five seniors were honored and made contributions to the Rams’ victory: Ashton Mangun (11 kills, three blocks), Kadance Schilling (seven kills, five aces), Eden Barger (four kills, four digs, three aces), Angel Dominguez (two kills) and Emma Knappon (two digs).
JV — CV and SJB tied 1-1
Eagles pull away from Wildcats
COLTON — In Southeast 1B League play, Colton held close early before St John-Endicott/LaCrosse pulled away to prevail 25-23, 25-15, 25-10.
Maggie Meyer notched five kills and two blocks for the Wildcats, while Grace DeMeerleer had 12 assists and Rachel Becker six digs.
Orofino sweeps Nezperce
OROFINO — Kamryn Turcott collected 15 assists and six aces as once-beaten Orofino dropped Nezperce 25-15, 25-8, 25-21 in a nonleague match.
Kaycee Hudson and DelRae Harris tallied seven kills apiece for the Maniacs (10-1), and Riley Schwartz added 10 digs.
Strong serving was a key, Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
JV — Orofino and Nezperce tied 1-1.
Bulldogs outlast Tigers
GRANGEVILLE — On senior night in Grangeville, the Bulldogs pulled out a 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7 nonleague victory against Kendrick.
It was the final regular-season home contest in the high school careers of Macy Smith, Camden Barger, Bailey Vanderwall, Cameron Green, Hayli Goicoa, Taryn Godfrey and Ava Forsyth. Smith finished 10 kills for Grangeville (3-10), while Goicoa struck eight aces and Green made six blocks.
“The girls really needed that,” Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson said. “It was just a really great defensive game from both teams.”
JV — Kendrick def. Grangeville 22-25, 26-24, 15-13
C — Grangeville def. Kendrick 25-14, 10-25, 15-11
Clarkston match postponed
Clarkston’s home match against West Valley, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns in the Bantams’ program. A make-up date was not announced.
GIRLS’ SWIMMINGBantams break even
PROSSER, Wash. — In a three-team meet, Clarkston fell 70-47 to Grandview but pulled out a 71-70 victory against Prosser.
Bantams coach Savannah Kaschmitter praised the “outstanding performance” of her 200-yard relay of Natalie Graham, Makayla Dougherty, Sarah Broemmeling and Liza Higgins, which won with a time of 1 minute, 59.84 seconds.
In individual competition, Graham won the 200 freestyle with a 2:11.11 mark and the 100 butterfly in 1:07. Jordyn Sawyer won the 500 freestyle with a personal best time of 6:58:50.
“I can’t express enough how proud I am of all these ladies today, competing as well as they did regardless of the three-hour car ride,” Kaschmitter said.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho fall in five
MOSCOW — Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll had 25 kills and 19 digs, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 28-30, 15-11 to Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference play at Memorial Gym.
Senior outside hitter Allison Munday chipped in 15 kills and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball had 13 for the Vandals (3-14, 0-8). Sophomore Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, finished with 52 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey had 16 digs.
Sage Brustad had 18 kills and 13 digs and Maya McClellan finished with 15 kills for the Eagles (7-8, 3-4). Lindsey Russell contributed 48 assists and 11 digs. Makenna Collins tallied 14 digs and Ka’ehukaiiha’amaina’e Keala had 12.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. next Thursday at Weber State.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC each inside top 20
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the dawn of their home meet, the two Lewis-Clark State cross country teams each remained in the top 20 of this week’s NAIA coaches’ poll, it was announced.
The men’s team fell two spots from No. 12 to No. 14, and the women’s team remained in the same spot as the previous poll, at No. 16.
The two teams will host their only home meet of the season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Inland Empire Challenge, at the LCSC Cross Country Trail.
PRO/AM GOLFSherrell drops matches in Hudson Cup
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Idaho men’s golfer Colt Sherrell was part of the losing team in his two matches during the 73rd Hudson Cup, sponsored by the Pacific Northwest Section of the PGA of America, at Oswego Lake Country Club.
The Hudson Cup format, similar to the Ryder Cup, is teams made up of professionals and amateurs who play one round of four-ball, one round of foursomes, then a singles match to determine the winner.
After the first day, the professionals hold a 6-4 edge.
Sherrell, a senior, teamed up with Taylor Klopp during the four-ball round and fell 7 and 6 to Tim Feensta and David Phay. In the foursomes session, Sherrell and partner Nathan Cogswell lost to Austin Hurt and Matt Epstein 1-up.
Singles matches conclude the event today.