MOSCOW — After a decisive victory in the first contest, a midgame lapse in the second left Moscow with a Class 4A Inland Empire League split Friday against visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (8-10, 3-3) prevailed 11-5 in Game 1 before coming up just short as the Hawks (4-12, 3-9) won 10-9 in Game 2.
Moscow benefited from two hits and one double in each game from Devon Conway. The Bears led steadily from the second inning onward in Game 1 and started off with the first four runs of Game 2, but gave up a six-run third to Lakeland (4-12, 3-9) that narrowly proved fatal as a rally in the bottom of the seventh fell one short of tying things back up.
GAME 1
Lakeland 000 310 1— 5 7 4
Moscow 050 600 x—11 6 1
P. Wysong, S. Tierney (4) and NA; Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Anderson. L—Wysong.
Lakeland hits — P. Wysong, C. Harris, G. Love, T. Vandever, R. Ellwood, S. Pemberton, T. Sheppard.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway 2 (2B), Izzo 2, Cody Isakson, Anderson.
GAME 2
Lakeland 031 600 0—10 10 4
Moscow 430 000 2— 9 8 3
S. Tierney, C. Harris (2), G. Love (7) and J. Cooksey; Cody Isakson, Connor Isakson (4), Barrett Abendroth (7) and Izzo. W—Love. L—Abendroth.
Lakeland hits — Vandever 3 (2B), Tierney 2 (2B), Harris (2B), Love (2B), Wysong, B. Day, R. Ellwood.
Moscow hits — Conway 2 (2B), Anderson 2 (2B), Mike Kiblen (3B), Abendroth (2B), Con. Isakson, Izzo.
Kamiah 14, Potlatch 13
POTLATCH — The Kubs were able to squeak out a win against the Loggers in a Whitepine League game.
Kamiah (8-5-1, 7-4-1) was able to overcome nine errors and a bottom of the seventh attempted comeback from Potlatch (1-8, 1-8) to earn the win.
“It was a good game but it was a sloppy game,” Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said. “It was our eighth straight win but it was a sloppy win. Give credit to Potlatch, though. They brought the lumber.”
Kamiah was paced by Brady Mclay and Josh Bashaw, who each had three hits with Mclay’s including a double. Ryan Lockart earned the win in relief.
For the Loggers, their attempted comeback was spurred by Tyler Howard, who recorded a double and a home run.
Kamiah 330 142 1—14 12 9
Potlatch 321 202 3—13 7 5
Dylan Weist, Ryan Lockart (2) and Herschel Williamson, Willis Williamson (2); Tyler Howard, Chet Simons (4) and Chet Simons, Avery Palmer (4). W—Lockart. L—Simons.
Kamiah hits — Brady Mclay 3 (2B). Josh Bashaw 3, Weist (2B), Willis Williamson (2B), Hershcel Williamson, Trevor Schuld, Christian Nixton, Christian Aiken.
Potlatch hits — Howard 2 (2B, HR), Sam Barnes, Logan Whitney, Avery Palmer, Izack McNeal, Jaxon Vowels.
Genesee 6-3, Clearwater Valley 2-1
GENESEE — The Rams of Kooskia dropped two against the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League doubleheader
Clearwater Valley was able to keep pace with Genesee through three innings of Game 1 before the Bulldogs pulled away. Cameron Meyer went the distance for Genesee (11-2, 10-1) and earned the win while striking out 10. Nate Guinard led the Bulldogs at bat with three hits.
Ridge Shown and Anthony Fabbi paced the Rams (10-8, 6-5) with two hits apiece.
All runs in Game 2 came in the first three innings. Jack Johnson went the distance and earned the win for the Bulldogs, allowing one run on two hits and striking out 12. Guinard’s lone hit went for a double to lead Genesee. Tiago Pickering and Josh Gardner accounted for the only Game 2 hits for the Rams.
“These were two really good games between two of the top teams in our league right now,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “We didn’t have any wasted at-bats, we were able to move guys over and put guys in scoring position.”
GAME 1
Genesee 110 112 0—6 7 1
Clearwater Valley 100 001 0—2 6 5
Cameron Meyer and Teak Wareham; Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper (5) and Ridge Shown. L—Altman.
Genesee hits — Nate Guinard 3, Cy Wareham 2, Teak Wareham 2.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ridge Shown 2, Anthony Fabbi 2, Trebor Altman, Laton Schlieper.
GAME 2
Clearwater Valley 000 100 0—1 2 2
Genesee 111 000 x—3 4 2
Anthony Fabbi, Ridge Shown (6) and Ridge Shown, Anthony Fabbi (6); Jack Johnson and Teak Wareham. L—Anthony Fabbi
Clearwater Valley hits — Tiago Pickering, Josh Gardner
Genesee hits — Nate Guinard (2B), Cy Wareham, Johnson, Teak Wareham.
Nezperce records wins against Lapwai
The Nighthawks registered their first two victories of the season against the Wildcats in Whitepine League play, winning by forfeit because Lapwai had a lack of players.
Troy 9-8, Potlatch 8-4
POTLATCH — Makhi Durrett and Jered Sanderson delivered key extra-base hits as Troy swept a late-reported Whitepine League doubleheader from Potlatch.
The scores were 9-8 and 8-4.
Durrett hit a big double in the opener and Sanderson added a triple in the second game for the Trojans (11-4, 10-2). Eli House contributed three singles and a double for the day.
GAME 1
Troy 010 422 0—9 4 5
Potlatch 400 400 0—8 4 4
Holden, House (5) and Durrett; Clark, L. Carpenter (4), B. Carpenter (6) and Palmer. W—House. L—B. Carpenter.
Troy hits — Durrett 2 (3B), Trout, House.
Potlatch hits — Howard (2B), Simons, Whitney, Palmer.
GAME 2
Potlatch 100 300 0—4 4 1
Troy 000 062 x—8 9 1
W. Yearout, C. Yearout (5) and Palmer; Bendel, House (7) and House, Durrett (7). W—Bendel. L—W. Yearout.
Potlatch hits — Simons 2, Palmer, Barnes.
Troy hits — House 3 (2B), Bendel 2, Sanderson (2B), Trout, Holden, Stoner.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLLapwai 20-4, Lewis County 13-19
NEZPERCE — The Eagles and Wildcats split a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Lapwai took Game 1 off the strength of a 12-run second inning. Kayla Williamson led the Wildcats with three hits and Jordyn McCormack-Marks earned the win.
The Eagles were paced with three hits from Hannah Miller.
Game 2 was a reverse of fortunes for the two teams, with the Eagles winning on the strength of a 10-run second.
Lewis County coach Kelby Heartburg attributed to the swing in outcome to his team “buckling down on defense and getting the plays the Eagles should’ve gotten” in the second game
Sierra Hand led Lewis County (3-6, 3-6) with two hits, including a double, and pitcher Hannah Miller earned the win. Williamson had two hits to once again lead the Lapwai offense.
GAME 1
Lapwai 2(12)3 3—20 8 0
Lewis County 254 2—13 9 5
Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Leiloni Ellenwood; Hannah Miller, Sierra Hand (1) and Darlene Matson. L—Hand.
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson 3, Solara Greene 2, Deion StandingRock 2, Kelsey Williamson.
Lewis County hits — Miller 3, Emalissa Esinosa (HR), Hand, Mia Horton, Chani Brammer, Matson, Morgan Wemhoff.
GAME 2
Lewis County 9(10)0—19 4 2
Lapwai 103—4 6 4
Hannah Miller and Sierra Hand; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, N/A and Leiloni Ellenwood. L—McCormack-Marks.
Lewis County hits — Hand 2 (3B), Darlene Matson, Morgan Wemhoff.
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson 2, Solara Greene 2, Jordyn McCormack-Marks (3B), Presley Nellesen.
Grangeville 11, McCall 4
McCALL, Idaho — Mattie Thacker totaled four hits, including a home run, to lead the way as visiting Grangeville handled McCall in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs (6-12) put up a four-run second, then backed it up with four more runs in the seventh.
“We played really good defense today as a unit,” Grangeville coach Jerime Zimmerman said, adding that Thacker provided “big hits when we needed them.”
Grangeville 040 201 4—11 10 1
McCall 000 030 1— 4 4 5
Adelai Lefebvre, Mattie Thacker (4) and Macy Smith; C. Warner and M. Brewer. W—Lefebvre.
Grangeville hits — Deanna Wagner, Abbie Frei, Thacker 4 (2 2B, HR), Smith (2B), Madalyn Green (2B), Bailey Vanderwall 2 (2B).
McCall hits — C. Warren (HR), M. Brewer (3B), K. Tankesley, K. Nitzel.
Potlatch 13, Kendrick 1
POTLATCH — The Loggers took care of the Tigers in a Whitepine League contest.
Potlatch pitcher Rebecca Butterfield went the distance, allowing only one run and three hits to earn the win.
Offensively, the Loggers (10-2, 9-0) were paced by Jaylee Fry’s two hits. Tayva McKinney contributed a triple and Emma Chambers recorded a double.
Kendrick (7-6, 5-5) was paced with a double from Erin Morgan.
Kendrick 000 100 0— 1 3 2
Potlatch 042 700 x—13 8 2
Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk; Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney.
Kendrick hits — Erin Morgan (2B), Kirk, Morgan Silflow.
Potlatch hits — Jaylee Fry 2, McKinney (3B), Emma Chambers (2B), Josie Larson, Butterfield, Kaylen Hadaller, Delaney Beckner.
JV — Potlatch 17, Kendrick 2
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISHounds advance nine to Day 2 at Inland Empire Tournament
SPOKANE — Four Pullman players are into the championship semifinals of their respective events after Day 1 of action in the Inland Empire Tournament held at sites across the Spokane area, while five more are alive in consolation play.
The Greyhounds’ No. 1 and 2 girls singles players Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim as well as their top boys doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang each went 3-0 and will play in the final four of their respective brackets today. Pullman’s No. 1 boys singles player Vijay Lin, No. 2 mixed doubles duo of Kolby Uhlenkott and Lynnlinn Qiao, and No. 2 girls doubles team of Suba Venkatasubramanian and Diana Gutierrez Garcia all remain in contention for their events’ consolation titles.
“We are excited for all of our players who advanced to the second day, and proud to have had everyone record at least one win,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “Five of our 12 entries went down in the quarterfinals today, with three of those defeats coming in deciding tiebreaks, so we could easily have more going to the semifinals — but four semifinalists and nine quality players in all is by no means a bad haul.”
Boys singles — Vijay Lin 2-1; Brian Fugh 1-1.
Boys doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang 3-0; Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson 3-1; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park 2-1.
Mixed doubles — Seth Luna/Naomi 2-1; Kolby Uhlenkott/Lynnlinn Qiao 2-1.
Girls singles — Rhoda Wang 3-0; Gwyn Heim 3-0.
Girls doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun 2-1; Subashree Venkatasubramanian/Diana Gutierrez Garcia 2-1; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam 2-1.
Lewiston in sixth at Capital Classic
BOISE — Two singles players and two doubles teams for Lewiston are undefeated after pool play in the Capital Classic tennis event.
As a team, the Bengals are sixth out of 24 teams with a total of 91 points. The boys team is sixth and the girls team is eighth.
Undefeated after three matches so far is No. 1 boys singles player Dylan Gomez, No. 1 girls singles player Rylei Caprer, the top girls doubles team of Morgan Moran and Allison Olson, and the No. 2 doubles team of Christian Bren and Federico Navarro-Lopez.
Of the 12 spots, Lewiston has qualified for today’s championship rounds in 11.
“It’s an impressive showing in this field,” coach Sandi Stocks said. “It makes me feel good about how well we are playing this year.”
TRACK AND FIELDMoscow boys, Orofino girls fare well at Lakeland
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow’s boys and Orofino’s girls led the area teams at the Take Flight Invite at Lakeland High School.
On the boys side, the Bears finished second of 11 teams with 144.25 points. The Maniacs placd sixth and Clarkston was ninth.
In the girls team race, Orofino took third of 10 teams with 92 points. Moscow was fifth and Clarkston was 10th.
Moscow’s boys recorded four wins. Emmett Brooks took the 3,200 in a time of 10 minutes, 12.13 seconds. Caden Toone won the 300 hurdles in 43.50. Caleb Skinner placed first in the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 1½ inches, and the sprint medley relay of Logan Tate, Mohammed Saad, Dylan Rehder and Isaiah Mitchem won in 3:46.46. Orofino’s Reid Thomas won the shot put with a throw of 54-10 1/4.
Orofino’s Ruby Kessinger and Grace Beardin each took two field events in the girls meet. Kessinger was first in the shot put (35-3) and long jump (16-7¾). Beardin won the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (32-5 1/2). The Maniacs’ Lindi Kessinger took the 100 hurdles (17.07) and Hannah Marcoe won the 300 hurdles (48.10).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 162; 2. Moscow 144.25; 3. Lake City 112.5; 4. Sandpoint 102.75; 5. Lakeland 73.75; 6. Orofino 40.75; 7. Coeur d’Alene 25; 8. Valley Christian 12; 9. Clarkston 6; 10. Newport 4; 11. Freeman 3.
100 — 1. Zach Johnson, LC, 11.31; 2. Dalton Wild, PF, 11.33; 3. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 11.51.
200 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 22.59; 2. Zach Johnson, LC, 22.63; 3. Luke McCorkle, San, 23.22.
400 — 1. Trevor Cogley, LC, 50.62; 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 50.82; 3. Terry Edwards, Lak, 51.39.
800 — 1. Steven Ball, CdA, 2:03.63; 2. Ben Ricks, San, 2:03.68;; 3. Drew Padgett, PF, 2:06.57.
1,600 — 1. Ben Ricks, San, 4:33.18; 2. Mick Perryman, Mos, 4:47.39; 3. Gavin Calkins, PF, 4:48.51.
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:12.13; 2. Luke Roberts, PF, 10:17.96; 3. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 10:21.13.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 15.21; 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.83; 3. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 15.98.
300 hurdles — 1. Caden Toone, Mos, 43.50; 2. Alex Mitchell, LC, 43.63; 3. Cody Morse, Lak, 43.78.
400 relay — 1. Post Falls (Caleb Streeter, Dylan Wolfe, Chase Berg, Dalton Wild) 43.06; 2. Lakeland 43.66; 3. Lake City 44.74.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Caleb Streeter, Dylan Wolfe, Chase Berg, Dalton Wild) 1:29.35; 2. Lake City 1:31.69; 3. Lakeland 1:34.61.
1,600 relay — 1. Lake City (Josiah Weaver, Christian Weber, Aydden Johnson, Trevor Cogley) 3:31.35; 2. Moscow 3:32.35; 3. Post Falls 3:39.11.
Sprint medley — 1. Moscow (Logan Tate, Mohammed Saad, Dylan Rehder, Isaiah Mitchem) 3:46.46; 2. Post Falls 3:47.33; 3. Clarkston 3:59.36.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 54-10¼; 2. Will Hurst, San, 53-1; 3. Trevor Miller, PF, 52-9½.
Discus — 1. Will Hurst, San, 156-6; 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 149-2; 3. Reid Thomas, Oro, 146-11.
High jump — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 6-0; T2. Kanyon Fitzsimmons, LC, 5-10; T2. Taylor Strong, Mos, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Cody Morse, Lak, 13-7¾; T2. Taylor Sanders, PF, 12-6; T2. Slate Fragoso, San, 12-6.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Streeter, PF, 21-5; 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-1½; 3. Chase Berg, PF, 19-10½.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 44-1½; 2. Chase Berg, PF, 41-3½; 3. Bryce Henry, 39-10.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 115; 2. Lakeland 94.5; 3. Orofino 92; 4. Post Falls 85; 5. Moscow 82; 6. Coeur d’Alene 80; 7. Sandpoint 74.5; 8. Freeman 26; 9. Valley Christian 25; 10. Clarkston 13.
100 — 1. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 13.05; 2. Georgia Whitehead, LC, 13.15; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.22.
200 — 1. Kinlee McLean, PF, 26.22; 2. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 27.00; 3. Georgia Whitehead, LC, 27.07.
400 — 1. Kinlee McLean, PF, 59.16; 2. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 1:01.42; 3. Hazel Kunkel, LC, 1:01.78.
800 — 1. Maren Davidson, San, 2:28.70; 2. Megan Heyns, Mos, 2:35.01; 3. Kaylynn Misner, PF, 2:37.49.
3,200 — 1. Clara Stephens, LC, 12:18.24; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 12:48.09; 3. Taylah Chapman, LC, 12:59.78.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.07; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 17.24; 3. Sage Pederson, CdA, 17.97.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 48.10; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 48.98; 3. Destiny Lyons, San, 49.91.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Hailey Parks, Georgia Whitehead, Madison Quigley, Keturah Vogel-Greenwood) 50.15; 2. Lakeland 51.29; 3. Freeman 52.24.
800 relay — 1. Lake City (Hailey Parks, Georgia Whitehead, Madison Quigley, Keturah Vogel-Greenwood) 1:45.60; 2. Lakeland 1:46.56; 3. Freeman 1:51.90.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Trinity Byrne, Chloe Van Volkinburg, Millie Cosper, Kinlee McLean) 4:19.70; 2. Moscow 4:20.47; 3. Sandpoint 4:21.46.
Sprint medley — 1. Post Falls (Abigail Madrid, Roxann Smith, Valerie Streeter, Trinity Byrne) 2:00.80; 2. Lake City 2:00.85; 3. Lakeland 2:01.06.
Shot put — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 35-3; 2. Ivy Smith, San, 33-8; 3. Lily Phenicie, CdA, 33-2.
Discus — 1. Lily Phenicie, CdA, 135-3; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 127-8; 3. Kelsey Carroll, CdA, 115-0.
High jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-10; T2. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-8; T2. Maleah Wilhelm, PF, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Samantha Daniels, Lak, 9-6; T2. Erika Edmundson, San, 9-0; T2. Kenzie Thompson, CdA, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-7¾; 2. Lucy Evans, LC, 14-10½; 3. Marissa Bershaw, LC, 14-10.
Triple jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 32-5½; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 31-5½; 3. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 31-4.
Overberg posts excellent time
PORTLAND, Ore. — Asotin senior Chloe Overberg posted an outstanding time in the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, clocking in at 10:38.01 in placing fourth in the girls elite 3,200.
Heading into the day, it would have been the fourth-best time this season by a Washington athlete in any class.
Overberg also took third in the 3,000 in 10:00.10.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho 4, Montana 1
PHOENIX — The Vandals swept all of the singles matches en route to a victory in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament against the Grizzlies at the Phoenix Tennis Center.
It sets up a date at 8 a.m. Pacific today against Montana State for the title. The teams are the top two seeds in the event.
Junior Bruno Casino fought from a set down to beat Oisin Shaffrey at the third singles spot, 6-1 in the third set. Sophomore Matteo Masala, who has won all nine of his matches against conference opponents, improved to 16-4 overall in beating Gustav Theilgaard 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the No. 4 spot.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC signs setter
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball coaching staff has announced the signing of Esther Kailiponi to this year’s class.
A senior at Mayfair High School in Anaheim, Calif., she helped the Monsoons to the Suburban League title and was named the league’s MVP.