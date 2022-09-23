MOSCOW — Maecie Robbins, Morgan Claus and Makayla Gilkey — a trio that Moscow coach Toni Claus dubbed “the three Ms” — combined for 60 digs in a nonleague high school volleyball victory against visiting Lewiston on Thursday at Bear Den.
“We were very on-our-game tonight,” Claus said. “The girls did a phenomenal job beating them in three. ... It was our breast cancer night, so we were trying to raise money for Bosom Buddies. There was a lot of energy in the gym. I wish I could give you every player’s name, but it was a good team effort.”
The Bears prevailed 25-14, 25-17, 25-18, improving to 8-8 on the season. Jessa Skinner and Taylor Broenneke each finished with seven kills for Moscow, with Broenneke adding three blocks. Sam Unger had 19 assists, and Unger and Gilkey went 15-for-15 serving.
For Lewiston (6-8), Brooklyn Hildreth notched six kills and three blocks, Madi Jackson had nine digs, 11 assists and three aces, Katy Wessels had five apiece in blocks, kills and digs, and Evanne Douglass mustered a team-high 17 digs.
JV — Moscow def. Lewiston 2-1
Trojans power past Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Jolee Ecklund rained down 22 kills to help Troy remain unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 triumph against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Katie Gray served 17-for-17 with three aces for the Trojans (9-3, 8-0).
JV — Troy def. Prairie.
Mustangs trample Spartans
WEIPPE — Visiting Deary bested Timberline of Weippe 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 in Whitepine League Division II play.
Deary improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in league, and Timberline fell to 3-6 and 1-4.
Colfax takes out Liberty
SPANGLE, Wash. — Brynn McGaughy finished with 24 kills as Colfax downed Liberty of Spangle 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 in a Northeast 2B League match.
Jaisha Gibb added 21 assists and 27 digs for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0).
Pirates sink Vikings
PALOUSE — In its Southeast 1B League season debut, visiting Pomeroy dropped a tight first set before turning the tables to defeat Garfield-Palouse 24-26, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
Kaylee Schmidt served 20-for-20 with 10 aces, Taylor Gilbert had eight kills and six digs, and Kendall Dixon totaled 10 kills for the Pirates (4-1, 1-0). For Gar-Pal (1-3, 0-1), Morgan Lentz hit seven kills, Megan Olson had 12 assists, and each of them fired one ace.
Knights cut down Kubs in four
KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow defeated Kamiah 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20.
The Knights improve to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Kendrick in three
COTTONWOOD — Kendrick defeated St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 in Whitepine League Division II action.
Kendrick’s Ruby Stewart led in assists with 20, and Rose Stewart had nine kills and three aces.
Bulldogs clip Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — In what Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson called an “overall effort” with 15 of her players seeing action, the Bulldogs bested nonleague rival Nezperce 26-24, 25-15, 25-17.
Mattie Thacker, Adalei Lefebvre and Madeline Green had five kills apiece for Grangeville (3-7), while Sydney Roach and Addie Vanderwall each made five digs.
JV — Grangeville def. Nezperce 3-0.
Hawks prey on Wildcats
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Visiting Colton grew more competitive set-by-set, but still fell 25-8, 25-9, 25-13 to unbeaten Southeast 1B League foe Oakesdale.
Grace Kuhle led Colton (2-3, 0-1) at the net with five kills and two blocks, while Sidni Whitcomb provided nine assists and Emily Jackson made 10 digs.
Lumberjacks manage Maniacs
ST. MARIES — In Central Idaho League play, visiting Orofino fell to St. Maries, with the Lumberjacks prevailing 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21.
Grace Beardin had 12 kills and three blocks while Hanna Johnson made 26 digs for the Maniacs (3-6, 1-3).
JV — St. Maries def. Orofino 24-26, 25-10
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLLogos 66, Lapwai 56
LAPWAI — Quarterback Jack Driskill did it all in Logos of Moscow’s victory against Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai.
Driskill was responsible for every scoring play and every positive yard in the victory. He finished 13-of-24 passing for 362 yards and five scores, adding 182 yards rushing and four more touchdowns.
Driskill connected with Seamus White five times for 134 yards and three scores for Logos (2-3, 1-2).
Lapwai (1-3, 0-3) was led by quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, who went 11-of-20 passing for 178 yards with three scores. On the ground, he had 28 carries for 244 yards.
The Wildcats did suffer some crucial injuries in this one, losing running back Herschel Williamson and receiver Ahlius Yearout.
Logos 22 14 12 18—66
Lapwai 6 16 22 12—56
Logos — Lucius Comis 90 kick return (pass failed).
Lapwai — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 run (run failed).
Logos — Jack Driskill 25 run (Seamus Wilson pass from Driskill).
Logos — Jonathan Morrill 55 pass from Driskill (Driskill run).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 1 run (Dillon White pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Logos — Wilson 21 pass from Driskill (Morrill run).
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 30 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (Kipp pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Logos — Wilson 11 pass from Driskill (run failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 60 run (White pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Logos — Comis 25 pass from Driskill (pass failed).
Lapwai — Marcisio Noriega 2 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Noriega 15 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (pass failed)
Logos — Wilson 60 pass from Driskill (run failed).
Logos — Driskill 9 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — White 58 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (pass faield).
Logos — Driskill 19 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 55 run (pass failed).
Colfax 20, Reardan 7
COLFAX — Mason Gilchrist capped things off with a mammoth 99-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help Colfax seal its first win of the season against Class 2B Bi-County League foe Reardan.
Colfax (1-3, 1-3) totaled 386 yards of offense, while the Bulldog defense held the Indians to only 123.
Reardan 7 0 0 0— 7
Colfax 14 0 0 7—20
Reardan — Aidan Chilson 42 pass from Richard Boyd (Noah Hamilton kick).
Colfax — JD Peterson 67 run (run failed).
Colfax — Lustig 3 run (Zachary Cooper run.)
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 99 run (conversion failed).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERClarkston 7, Rogers 0
Clarkston outshot Rogers 19-0 en route to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Mariya Johnson notched goals in the 55th and 56th minutes for Clarkston (3-1-2, 1-1).
Rogers 0 0—0
Clarkston 2 5—7
Clarkston — Sadie Thummel, 18th.
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse (Ashley Eggleston), 25th.
Clarkston — Mariya Johnson (Katie Eggleston), 55th.
Clarkston — Mariya Johnson (Eliose Teasley), 56th.
Clarkston — Ashley Eggleston (Newhouse), 58th.
Clarkston — Taryn Demers, 60th.
Clarkston — Teasley, 63rd.
Shots — Clarkston 19, Rogers 0. Saves — Rogers: Lylliana Wise 12. Clarkston: Daniella Lucas 0.
Lewiston 2, Pendleton 0
PENDLETON, Ore. — Eva Steele scored both of Lewiston’s goals in its 2-0 nonleague win against Pendleton.
The Bengals (4-3-2) outshot the Buckaroos 32-3.
Lewiston 1 1 —2
Pendleton 0 0 —0
Lewiston — Eva Steele, 13th.
Lewiston — Steele (Ashlynn Skinner), 62nd.
Shots — Lewiston 32, Pendleton 3. Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson 3; Pendleton: Mryanda Medraw.
West Valley 2, Pullman 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Goalkeeper Lillian Cobos had a valiant showing with 12 saves for the Greyhounds, but Pullman lost to unbeaten West Valley of Spokane Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Greyhounds fell to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in league.
Pullman 0 0—0
West Valley 1 1—2
West Valley — Busse (Howe), 2nd.
West Valley — Chase, 72nd.
Shots — West Valley 15, Pullman 3. Saves — Pullman: Cobos 12. West Valley: Lobdell 2.
Sandpoint 1, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint’s Kelsey Cessna scored what would be the game-winning goal in the 27th minute for the Bulldogs against visiting Moscow in Class 4A Inland Empire League competition.
The Bears are now 7-4-0 on the year and 2-2 in league.
Moscow 0 0 —0
Sandpoint 1 0 —1
Sandpoint — Kelsey Cessna, 27th.
Shots — Sandpoint 3, Moscow 1. Saves — Moscow 3, Sandpoint 0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERLewiston 4, Pendleton 1
After giving up an early goal, the Bengals pulled even just before halftime, then tore to a nonleague win with a late three-goal surge against visiting Pendleton (Ore.) at Walker Field.
Lincoln Acord scored the first goal for Lewiston (3-4) in the 40th minute, then assisted Ryan Katzenberger on their closing score in the 78th.
Pendleton 1 0—1
Lewiston 1 3—4
Pendleton — N/A, 11th.
Lewiston — Lincoln Acord (Brittan Shatz), 40th.
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler, PK, 70th.
Lewiston — Kyson Bardon (Jesse Cook), 75th.
Lewiston — Ryan Katzenberger (Acord), 78th.
Shots — Lewiston 15, Pendleton 7. Saves — Pendleton: N/A 5. Lewiston: Noah Acord 6.
Sandpoint 4, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — Sandpoint scored all four of its goals in the second half to beat Moscow in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
The Bulldogs out shot the Bears 8-6. With the result, Moscow falls to 2-4-1 overall and 1-2-1 in league play.
Scoring plays were not available.
Sandpoint 0 4—4
Moscow 0 0—0
Shots — Sandpoint 8, Moscow 6. Saves — Sandpoint: N/A 2; Moscow: N/A 2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho 1, Weber State 0
OGDEN, Utah — Senior midfielder Savannah Foster scored the lone goal of the contest in the 23rd minute, and the Vandals’ defense held up in a Big Sky Conference victory against the Wildcats at Wildcat Soccer Field.
Junior defender Maya Hamilton took advantage of a Weber State (1-8, 0-1) miscue, sending a ball deep into the penalty area to sophomore midfielder Annika Farley. Farley headed a ball that goalkeeper Mekell Moss initially made a stop on, but the rebound came out to Foster, who punched it into the center of the goal for Idaho (6-1-2, 1-0).
The Wildcats held an 18-8 edge in shots, including 10-6 on goal. The Vandals had a 5-2 edge in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kira Witte made a career-high 10 saves, while Moss stopped five shots. Witte now has recorded seven straight shutouts and more than 630 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against Idaho State.
Idaho 1 0—1
Weber State 0 0—0
UI — Savannah Foster, 22nd.
Shots — Weber State 18, Idaho 8. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 10. Weber State: Mekell Moss 5.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four
MOSCOW — Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner led three Idaho players in double-digit kills at 12, but the Vandals fell 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 to visiting Sacramento State to open Big Sky Conference play at Memorial Gym.
Senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 11 kills and freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had 10 for Idaho (3-10, 0-1). Freshman setter Kate Doorn tallied 34 assists and freshman libero Aine Doty chipped in 16 digs.
The Vandals next play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Montana.
PRO GOLFNuhn 11th in PGA regional event
SPOKANE — University of Idaho men’s golf coach David Nuhn had a 4-under-par 67 and finished in 11th place overall in the 2022 PGA Pacific Northwest Professional Championship at Manito Golf and Country Club.
Nuhn had six birdies and two bogeys on his round and had a three-round total of 5-under 208 to finish seven shots behind champion Jeff Coston. Nuhn made $1,650 for his finish.
Palouse Ridge Golf Club pro Loren Jeglum had a three-day total of 4-over 217 after a final-round 1-under 70. He tied for 40th place and made $358.33 in the event.
Current UI golf course pro Michael Wagner finished at 25-over 238 after a round of 2-over 73, and former UI golf course pro Andrew Elaimy, now the pro at Old Works Golf Course, did not start the round.
AMATEUR GOLFTatham ties for 22nd in Super Senior event
ORONDO, Wash. — Lewiston’s Greg Tatham finished tied for 22nd place at the Washington Super Senior men’s amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort.
Tatham had a three-day total of 36-over-par 252 and was 27 shots behind champion Jim McNelis, of Gig Harbor, Wash.
Tatham had rounds of 84, 81 and 87 in the three-round event.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams move up in polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country men’s and women’s teams each moved up in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 polls, it was announced.
The men’s team jumped eight spots from No. 17 to No. 8. The women climbed to No. 21. Each team improved after a strong showing at the Ray Bullock Invitational on Sept. 16 in Upland, Ind.
The two teams next compete at the LC State Invitational on Oct. 8 at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.