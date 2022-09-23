MOSCOW — Maecie Robbins, Morgan Claus and Makayla Gilkey — a trio that Moscow coach Toni Claus dubbed “the three Ms” — combined for 60 digs in a nonleague high school volleyball victory against visiting Lewiston on Thursday at Bear Den.

“We were very on-our-game tonight,” Claus said. “The girls did a phenomenal job beating them in three. ... It was our breast cancer night, so we were trying to raise money for Bosom Buddies. There was a lot of energy in the gym. I wish I could give you every player’s name, but it was a good team effort.”

