MOSCOW — Trailing by a double-digit margin early in the fourth quarter of their season opener, the Moscow Bears made a late rally to upend visiting Borah 54-47 in nonleague boys basketball play Thursday.

“We made a good run from there on,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Tightened up defensively and executed better on offense. Free throws were problematic for us, but down the stretch we made them when we needed to. It’s a good win against a good team.”

