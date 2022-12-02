MOSCOW — Trailing by a double-digit margin early in the fourth quarter of their season opener, the Moscow Bears made a late rally to upend visiting Borah 54-47 in nonleague boys basketball play Thursday.
“We made a good run from there on,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Tightened up defensively and executed better on offense. Free throws were problematic for us, but down the stretch we made them when we needed to. It’s a good win against a good team.”
Ian Hillman topped Moscow scorers with 16 points, adding six rebounds. Zac Skinner chipped in 14 points plus nine boards, and Dylan Rehder hit four 3-point goals to score 12.
Tayson Alford of Borah (1-1) was the overall high-scorer with 17 points.
BORAH (1-1)
Jacob Detwiler 0 0-0 0, Lance Anderson 4 2-6 14, Tayson Alford 7 2-5 17, Xavier Brown 1 0-0 3, Harrison Yates 0 0-0 0, Trevor Fry 1 0-0 2, Ayden Melendez 1 0-1 3, Ryan Willoughby 2 1-2 6, Tate Kubena 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-14 47.
MOSCOW (1-0)
Cody Wilson 0 2-4 2, Traiden Cummings 2 0-0 5, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 12, Grant Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Joey Williams 0 1-3 1, Caleb Skinner 1 2-4 4, Zac Skinner 5 4-6 14, Ian Hillman 5 3-7 16. Totals 17 12-24 54.
Borah 16 9 13 9—47
Moscow 17 9 9 19—54
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Alford, Brown, Melendez, Willoughby, Rehder 4, Hillman 3, Cummings.
JV — Moscow 44, Borah 41
Kendrick 52, Prairie 19
COTTONWOOD — The visiting Tigers were buoyed by Jagger Hewett’s 24 points in their season-opening win against the Pirates of Cottonwood.
“We played really tight defensively,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “(Hewett) really spearheaded the effort with seven steals.”
Nathan Tweit was also in double figures with 11 points, while Shane Hanson paced Prairie with six.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 10 1-4 24, Wyatt Cook 0 1-3 1, Hunter Taylor 2 1-4 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-1 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Nathan Tweit 5 1-4 11, Ty Koepp 2 2-4 6, Cade Silflow 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-20 52.
PRAIRIE (0-1)
Matt Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Riley Shears 0 0-0 0, Trenton Lorentz 2 0-1 4, Benny Elven 1 0-0 2, Shane Hanson 3 0-0 6, Noah Behler 1 1-2 3, Lee Forsmann 0 3-6 3. Totals 7 5-11 19.
Kendrick 24 10 16 2—52
Prairie 5 5 5 4—19
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick 55, Prairie 19
Several games postponed
The scheduled boys basketball contests Logos and Deary, Nezperce and Salmon River, Kamiah and Grangeville, and Clearwater Valley and Timberline were postponed because of weather conditions.
Makeup dates had not been announced at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 45, Genesee 39
GENESEE — After trailing throughout the game, the visiting Wildcats pulled ahead of the Bulldogs thanks to back-to-back 3-pointer by Grace Kuhle and Kyndra Stout with less than two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter en route to a nonleague victory.
“Probably one of the biggest factors in the game was Ella Nollmeyer,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “She came off the bench in the third quarter, had some real big shots, hit a big 3 and then another 2.”
The Wildcats (2-0) finished the game on a 10-1 run. Stout was the top scorer with four 3s and 14 points total, while Kuhle scored 12.
For Genesee (3-2), Chloe Grieser put up 12 points of her own.
COLTON (2-0)
Grace Kuhle 5 0-1 12, Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 4 2-2 14, Ella Nollmeyer 4 0-0 9, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 4, Sydni Whitcomb 1 4-6 6. Totals 16 6-9 45.
GENESEE (3-2)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Monica Seubert 4 1-2 9, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 2-4 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 0-0 7, Chloe Grieser 5 0-0 12, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 2, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-6 39.
Colton 9 11 9 16—45
Genesee 12 15 7 5—39
3-point goals — Stout 4, Kuhle 2, Nollmeyer, Grieser 2, Leseman, Monk.
Lapwai 81, Potlatch 36
POTLATCH — Jaelyn McCormack-Marks of Lapwai had a double-double of 25 points and 10 steals in a Whitepine League Division I rout of Potlatch.
Sister Jordyn McCormack-Marks scored another 17 points, while Lauren Gould added 13 for the visiting Wildcats (4-1, 3-0). Jordan Reynolds (13 points) and Tayva McKinney (12) led the way for the Loggers (1-3, 1-2).
“Overall, I think we started pushing the ball a little bit better,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
LAPWAI (4-1, 3-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 11 1-2 25, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 0-0 17, Skylin Parrish 1 4-6 6, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 6 1-3 13, Jayden Leighton 2 0-0 4, Taya Yearout 2 0-0 4, Qubilah Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Madden Bisbee 2 1-1 6. Totals 35 7-12 81.
POTLATCH (1-3, 1-2)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 4 2-7 12, Jaylee Fry 2 2-2 7, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 5 3-4 13, Kathryn Burnette 2 0-0 4. 13 7-13 36.
Lapwai 29 19 10 23—81
Potlatch 7 12 11 6—36
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Bisbee, McKinney 2, Fry.
St. Maries 45, Troy 28
ST. MARIES — Dericka Morgan put up 11 points for visiting Troy, but the Trojans fell to the Lumberjacks in nonleague play.
St. Maries moved to 3-1 on the season, while Troy dropped to 1-3.
TROY (1-4)
Van Pelt 0, Tyler 7, Moore 0, Hawley 6, House 1, Phillis 3, Morgan 11, Wolverton 0.
ST. MARIES (3-1)
McGreal 2, Sexton 2, Spray 0, Watkins 11, Mitchell 11, Elliott 0, Sindt 5, Janssen 6, Sloper 6, Linnemeyer 2, Lockridge 0.
Troy 8 5 3 12—28
St. Maries 14 13 8 10—45
Nezperce-Salmon River postponed
The scheduled nonleague game between Nezperce and visiting Salmon River of Riggins was postponed because of inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGLewiston cancels trip to south
The Lewiston wrestling team, which was scheduled to compete in a dual Thursday against Nampa as well as the Donnelly Duals and the Ardis Nash Women’s Invitational, had its events canceled because of inclement weather.
The Bengals will compete in their first tournament of the season starting Dec. 9 at George Wilde Tourney at Kellogg High School.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGSeveral area competitors earn All-GSL honors
SPOKANE — A total of eight Pullman swimmers and one from Clarkston earned honors as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A all-league teams.
The Greyhounds had four first-team honorees, including juniors Codi Thomas and Poppy Edge, along with sophomores Nelia Peng and Bree Myers. The Bantams’ Makayla Dougherty also earned a first-team nod.
Second-team honorees from Pullman were junior Estelle Uberuaga, freshmen Maile Sandberg and Keira Frichette, and sophomore Kiara Donolo.
FIRST TEAM
Codi Thomas, Pullman; Nelia Peng, Pullman; Lauren Howe, Cheney; Poppy Edge, Pullman; Makayla Dougherty, Clarkston; Bree Myers, Pullman.
MVP — Brigid Dinnen, East Valley.
Coach of the year — Eric Chung, Pullman.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC women’s team adds four
The Lewis-Clark State women’s cross country team has signed four runners from the state of Idaho to compete for the team in 2023.
The Warriors will add Kesley Collinsworth, Emma Peltier, Sara Schweitzer and Aubree Williams in the fall.
Collinsworth, who competed for Skyline High School, has a career-best time of 21 minutes, 13 seconds. Peltier, from Eagle High School, is a three-time state championship competitor. Schweitzer, from Meridian High School, is a relative newcomer to the sport. Williams, of Declo High School, placed fifth in the state meet.
“We are excited about all four of these young ladies,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “All bring to the program the ideals and vision that we have, and all are ready to contribute right away.”