MOSCOW — Led on offense by Addy and Elli Rainer, Moscow’s girls soccer team won 3-0 in a nonleague border battle Tuesday against Pullman.
Addy Rainer scored the first two goals for Moscow (4-2) and assisted the third, while Elli assisted the second and scored the third. Goalkeeper Makai Rauch made five saves to help stop the Greyhounds from getting on the board.
Pullman 0 0—0
Moscow 2 1—3
Moscow — Addy Rainer, 18th.
Moscow — A. Rainer (Megan Poler, Elli Rainer), 25th.
Moscow — E. Rainer (A. Rainer), 76th.
Shots — Moscow 12, Pullman 7. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 5. Moscow: Makai Rauch 3.
Clarkston 9, Grangeville 0
Sienna Newhouse notched two goals in the first half in host Clarkston’s 9-0 nonleague rout of Grangeville.
Mariah Johnson added two more in the second half along with an assist as the Bantams improved to 1-1 on the season.
Grangeville 0 0—0
Clarkston 6 3—9
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse, 9th.
Clarkston — Emma Aceveda (Sadie Thummel), 10th.
Clarkston — Newhouse (Ashley Eggleston), 16th.
Clarkston — Taryn Demers (Lily Somers), 19th.
Clarkston — Eggleston (Gabie Mills), 37th.
Clarkston — Mariah Johnson (Rebecca Skinner), N/A.
Clarkston — Mariah Johnson (Mills), 71st.
Clarkston — Eggleston, 80th.
Clarkston — Aceveda (Mariah Johnson), N/A.
Shots — Clarkston 17, Grangeville 0. Saves — Grangeville: Makenna Denuit 8. Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 0, Daniella Lucas 0.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLGreyhounds score debut win
SPOKANE — It was not easy, but the Pullman Greyhounds opened their season with a 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24 road win against North Central of Spokane.
Margot Keane recorded 15 kills and five aces for the Hounds, while Sophie Armstrong added 11 kills and five aces, and Gabby Oliver made 15 assists.
Knights slay Wildcats
LAPWAI — Visiting Logos earned a straight-set 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 victory against the Lapwai Wildcats in Whitepine League Division I competition.
The Knights improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league.
“Girls played really well together,” Logos coach Jim Becker said. “(They) played as a team.”
Bengals bow to Timberwolves
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals made a late push but lost in four sets 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23 to Lake City in a Class 5A Inland Empire League match that was moved up a day.
Katy Wessels had 14 kills and six blocks for Lewiston (5-4, 0-3). Sophie Canner had nine digs, Evanne Douglass added eight.
The scheduled Bengals match versus Post Falls has been moved up a day to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wildcats pounce on Prescott
PRESCOTT — In a nonleague season opener, visiting Colton handled Prescott in three sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12.
Sidni Whitcomb provided 10 assists and three aces for the Wildcats, while Rachel Becker made 17 digs, Holly Heitstuman hit five kills and Grace Kuhle put up three blocks.
Stewart assists Tigers in win
WEIPPE — Ruby Stewart notched 16 assists in Kendrick’s three-set, 25-23, 25-8, 25-8 Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe.
Hailey Taylor and Megan Silflow were the kill leaders with nine and seven respectively as their team improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in league.
Mustangs outpace Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Deary battled to a five-set 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 15-7 Whitepine League Division II victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Kenadie Kirk delivered a team-high 10 kills for Deary (3-2, 1-1), while Sage Cochrane made 15 digs and Triniti Wood had a crucial run of 10 consecutive service points.
Loggers sink Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Unbeaten Potlatch notched a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 Whitepine League Division I victory against Prairie of Cottonwood.
The Loggers (4-0, 3-0) benefited from 10 kills courtesy of Ali Akins and 21 assists, five kills and three aces from Josie Larson.
JV — Prairie def. Potlatch 2-1.
Kubs best Bulldogs
KAMIAH — Feeding off the energy of a large student section at their home court, the Kubs handled nonleague foe Grangeville 25-16, 26-24, 25-17.
Logan Landmark struck nine kills for Kamiah (3-2), while Emma Krogh had 12 assists and five aces.
JV — Grangeville def. Kamiah 2-1.
Maniacs master Panthers
OROFINO — In a back-and-forth five-set battle, host Orofino overcame nonleague rival Asotin 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Miley Zenner put up 16 digs from the back row for the Maniacs (2-1), while Grace Beardin notched five kills and three aces on the night.
For Asotin, which was making its season debut, Makayla Wheeler had 17 digs, Emmalyn Barnea hit 10 kills, and Kelsey Thummel fired six aces.
JV — Orofino def. Asotin 2-1.
C — Orofino def. Asotin 2-1.
Bantams felled by Saxons
The Clarkston Bantams suffered a season-opening 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 loss to the Ferris Saxons.
Clarkston was led by Leah Copeland with 14 digs. Olivia Gustafson had six kills and two aces and Maddie Kaufman added 11 assists.
JV — Clarkston def. Ferris 2-1.
Frosh — Clarkston def Ferris 2-1.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC men, women win events
GLENEDEN BEACH, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s golf teams each took the first event of the season, the Coast Collegiate Classic, at Salishan Golf Links.
The men’s team won the six-team event with a 909, 45 shots better than second-place Oregon Tech. The women’s team finished with a 994, 21 shots better than the Owls.
Senior Devon Caruso had a final-round 1-under-par 69 to tie for medalist honors on the men’s side with Bushnell’s Cade Stubbs. However, Caruso won on a scorecard playoff.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt took second in the women’s event with a 33-over 243.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Lewis-Clark State 909; 2. Oregon Tech 954; T3. Bushnell 956; T3. Multnomah 956; 5. Southern Oregon 966; 6. Corban 993.
Medalists — Devon Caruso (LCSC)*, Cade Stubbs (Bushnell) 220.
Other LCSC individuals — 3. Jorgen Viken 222; T7. Sondre Andresen 236; T11. Carlos Davila 240; 20. Eli Theodossopoulos 247.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Lewis-Clark State 994; 2. Oregon Tech 1,015.
Medalist — Payton Canon (Oregon Tech) 233.
LCSC individuals — 2. Alexandra Schmidt 243; T3. Deana Caruso 247; T3. Kylee Hughes 247; 6. Kyla Currie 258; T9. Dallis Shockey 267.
* — won on scorecard playoff.