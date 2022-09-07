MOSCOW — Led on offense by Addy and Elli Rainer, Moscow’s girls soccer team won 3-0 in a nonleague border battle Tuesday against Pullman.

Addy Rainer scored the first two goals for Moscow (4-2) and assisted the third, while Elli assisted the second and scored the third. Goalkeeper Makai Rauch made five saves to help stop the Greyhounds from getting on the board.

