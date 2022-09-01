MOSCOW — Moscow had eight shots on goal Wednesday but lost 2-1 in a Class 4A Inland Empire League girls soccer match against the Sandpoint Bulldogs at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Megan Poler had the lone goal for the Bears (2-2, 1-1) early in the second half.
Moscow coach Jessica Brown said Poler placed her kick perfectly.
Brown also said her team put a lot of pressure on Sandpoint goalkeeper Kameryn Nadeja, who finished six saves.
“We took too many touches and were not able to place them properly,” Brown said.
Aliya Strock hit the game-winning goal for Sandpoint in the 51st minute.
Makai Rauch tallied one save for the Bears.
Sandpoint 1 1—2
Moscow 0 1—1
Sandpoint — Reese Burnett, 33rd.
Moscow — Megan Poler (PK), 46th.
Sandpoint — Aliya Strock, 51st.
Shots — Moscow 8, Sandpoint 4. Saves — Sandpoint: Kameryn Nadeja 6. Moscow: Makai Rauch 1.
Lewiston 11, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Addy Ashe and Ashlynn Skinner each recorded a hat trick for the Bengals in a shutout victory against the Hawks in a nonleague game.
Skinner got the scoring started 17 seconds into the contest on an assist by Trinity Bonebrake. Seven different Bengals scored.
Lewiston (2-1-1, 1-1) took 40 shots. Senior goalkeeper Ashlynn Skinner saved all three shots she saw.
Lewiston 5 6—11
Lakeland 0 0— 0
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner (Trinity Bonebrake), 1st.
Lewiston — Addy Ashe (Skinner), 7th.
Lewiston — Skinner (Bonebrake), 9th.
Lewiston — Ashe (Eva Steele), 34th.
Lewiston — Asia Roberts (Ashe), 35th.
Lewiston — Ashe (Skinner), 43rd.
Lewiston — Trinity Evans (Roberts), 44th.
Lewiston — Steele (Skinner), 53rd.
Lewiston — Taylor Musser (Roberts) 56th.
Lewiston — Myla Mee (Skinner), 75th.
Lewiston — Skinner (Ashe), 79th.
Shots — Lewiston 40, Lakeland 3. Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson 3. Lakeland: Ruby Macintosh 13, Payton Sterling 12.
JV — Lewiston 6, Lakeland 5.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERLewiston 2, Lakeland 1
Brittan Schatz scored a goal in the 78th minute as the Bengals downed the Hawks at Walker Field.
Noah Acord got Lewiston (1-3) on the board in the eighth minute, assisted by Kyson Barden.
The Bengals’ two goalkeepers, Barden and Lincoln Acord, combined for 11 saves.
Lakeland 1 0 — 1
Lewiston 1 1 — 2
Lewiston — Noah Acord (Kyson Bardon), 8th.
Lakeland — Scott Glass (Ashton Ukich), 39th.
Lewiston — Brittan Schatz (Kyle Wick), 78th.
Shots — Lakeland 15, Lewiston 10. Saves — Lewiston: Kyson Barden 4, Lincoln Acord 7. Lakeland: Jacob Ludwig 4.
Sandpoint 2, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — The Bears lost to the Bulldogs in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game.
Sandpoint scored two goals in a two-minute stretch midway through the first half.
Wyatt Thornycroft had two saves for Moscow (2-2, 1-2).
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 2 0—2
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLTimberline downs Nezperce in 5
WEIPPE — Timberline of Weippe earned its first Whitepine League Division II win of the season, outlasting the Nezperce Nighthawks 25-20, 16-25, 26-24, 16-25, 15-9.
Natalia Amarillas served Timberline (1-1, 1-1) to six unanswered points in the fifth set to help secure the victory. Amarillas finished with 10 aces.
“Nezperce is a really good team and made us work for every point,” Timberline coach Brittany Hosley said. “Defense really excelled in the whole match.”
Carlie Harrell had 14 kills for the Spartans, Jaimie Binder had 23 assists and Natasha Hernandez had nine digs.
The game was moved up one day because of a lack of referees available.
Kendrick sweeps past Deary
DEARY — The Tigers swept the Mustangs 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Kendrick earned its first win of the season improving to 1-1 overall, 1-1 in the league. Deary falls to 0-2, 0-2.
JV — Kendrick won 2-1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLMcDonald to be inducted into Vandal Wall of Honor
MOSCOW — Idaho athletics Hall of Famer Ray McDonald will be inducted into the Vandal Athletics Wall of Honor, it was announced.
McDonald was a two-time All-American for the Vandals, finishing his career with 2,916 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns. He had an NCAA-best 1,329 yards in 1966, and his average of 132.9 yards per game still is the program record. McDonald was an All-American in 1965 and 1966.
McDonald also starred for the track and field team, competing in the hurdles and throws. He was a three-time Big Sky champion and a two-time All-American in the shot put and discus.
“When you look at what he was able to do at Idaho, both in football and track & field, it is clear that he was one of the most outstanding athletes in our celebrated history,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release.
McDonald will be inducted on Sept. 17, when the Vandals open the home football season against Drake at the Kibbie Dome.