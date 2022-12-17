MOSCOW — Four different players scored in double figures for Moscow as the Bears roared to a 64-44 victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum in their first Class 4A Inland Empire League game Friday.

“We had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half — a lot of second-chance opportunities,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “I thought we played very solid defensively, especially in the first half, to build that lead.”

