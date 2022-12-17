MOSCOW — Four different players scored in double figures for Moscow as the Bears roared to a 64-44 victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum in their first Class 4A Inland Empire League game Friday.
“We had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half — a lot of second-chance opportunities,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “I thought we played very solid defensively, especially in the first half, to build that lead.”
Leaders for the Bears (4-1, 1-0) included Dylan Rehder (15 points), Traiden Cummings (13 points), Grant Abendroth (10 points, seven rebounds), Ian Hillman (10 points) and Zac Skinner (seven points, nine rebounds). For the beaten Hawks (1-5, 0-1), Kenton Ferguson scored a team-high 14.
LAKELAND (1-5, 0-1)
Nick Howell 5 0-0 10, Collin Cameron 2 0-0 6, Kenton Ferguson 4 4-6 14, Ben Ryan 0 0-0 0, Toby Tebbe 0 0-0 0, Aiden Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Scotty Hocking 3 1-2 7, Nolahn Anderson 0 1-2 1, Gabe Harris 0 0-0 0, Michael Locke 0 2-4 2, Caysen Lutzenhiser 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-14 44.
MOSCOW (4-1, 1-0)
Cody Wilson 1 2-2 5, Brayson Reed 1 0-0 2, Traiden Cummings 5 3-4 13, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 5 2-3 15, Grant Abendroth 5 0-1 10, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 1 0-0 2, Zac Skinner 3 1-6 7, Ian Hillman 4 2-4 10. Totals 25 10-20 64.
Lakeland 10 7 14 13—44
Moscow 23 11 13 17—64
3-point goals — Cameron 2, Ferguson 2, Rehder 3, Wilson.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Highland 43, Nezperce 36
CRAIGMONT — Three double-digit scorers led Highland of Craigmont and the Huskies withstood a late Nezperce rally to prevail in the 3L Throwdown rivalry game.
Ty Goeckner scored 13 points for Highland (2-2, 1-2), while Gage Crow added 12 and Trevor Knowlton scored 10. Goeckner and Noah Watson (eight points) fouled out during the fourth quarter, helping open the door for the Nighthawks (1-6, 0-4) to surge down the stretch and reduce their final deficit to single digits. Nic Kirkland headed up the offense for Nezperce with 10 points.
NEZPERCE (1-6, 0-4)
Tanner Johnson 2 2-6 6, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 3 4-11 10, Owen Tiegs 1 2-2 4, Aidan McLeod 4 1-6 9, Carter Williams 1 0-0 2, Zane Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-25 36.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-2, 1-2)
Thomas Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 5 0-0 10, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Ty Goeckner 6 1-6 13, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 2-4 8, Gage Crow 5 1-4 12. Totals 19 4-14 43.
Nezperce 4 8 6 18—36
Highland 15 8 12 8—43
3-point goals — Wilcox, Crow.
JV — Nezperce 24, Highland 13
Pomeroy 66, Colton 32
POMEROY — The Pirates scored 29 points in the third quarter and Pomeroy won a Southeast 1B League game against the Wildcats.
Trevin Kimble had 18 points, nine steals, six rebounds and six assists to fill up the stat sheet for Pomeroy (3-1, 2-1).
Oliver Severs led the Pirates in scoring with 19 points, while Brady Bott had 13 and Braedon Fruh added 10.
Angus Jordan led Colton (0-3, 0-2) with 15 points. The Wildcats went 10-of-32 from the free throw line as a team.
COLTON (0-3, 0-2)
Angus Jordan 4 7-14 15, Grant Wolf 1 1-2 3, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 1-8 1, Dan Bell 1 0-5 2, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 1-3 1, Matt Reisenauer 4 0-1 10, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-32 32.
POMEROY (3-1, 2-1)
Braedon Fruh 4 0-0 10, Oliver Severs 9 0-1 19, Brady Bott 1 0-0 13, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 7 3-8 18, Brodie Magill 0 1-2 1, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Jacob Reisinger 2 0-1 5, Jayden Slusser 0 0-2 0, Trace Roberts 1 2-4 4, Kyzer Herres 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-18 66.
Colton 11 12 6 3—32
Pomeroy 7 16 29 14—66
3-point goals — Reisenauer 2, Fruh 2, Severs, Bott, Kimble, Reisinger.
Oakesdale 43, Garfield-Palouse 38
OAKESDALE — The Vikings contended for their first win of the season, but ultimately fell short in a Southeast 1B League loss to the Nighthawks.
Garfield-Palouse drops to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in league, while Oakesdale improves to 4-2 and 3-0.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-7, 0-3)
Bryce Pfaff 5 0-0 13, Lane Collier 4 1-2 12, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 3 0-0 7, Colton Pfaff 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 1-4 38.
OAKESDALE (4-2, 3-0)
Logan Brown 5 0-0 12, Alex McHargue 3 0-0 7, Emeric Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jackson Perry 5 2-2 14, Will Lanius 2 1-2 6, Austin Goyke 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Eads 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-4 43.
Garfield-Palouse 6 10 10 12—38
Oakesdale 5 17 14 7—43
3-point goals — B. Pfaff 3, Collier 3, Orr, Brown 2, Perry 2, McHargue, Lanius.
JV — Garfield-Palouse def. Oakesdale.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 56, Pomeroy 26
POMEROY — The Wildcats’ Grace Kuhle was too much for the Pirates to handle in a Southeast 1B League game.
Kuhle went 9-of-20 from the field and hit five 3s in a 25-point performance for Colton (3-0, 2-0).
Kyndra Stout and Sydni Whitcomb each added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Jillian Herres struggled from the field, going 3-of-16, but still led Pomeroy (1-3, 1-2) with nine points.
COLTON (3-0, 2-0)
Grace Kuhle 9 2-10 25, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 5, Kyndra Stout 3 3-4 10, Ella Nollmeyer 1 0-1 2, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 2-3 2, Clair Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Sydni Whitcomb 3 2-4 10. Totals 19 9-22 56.
POMEROY (1-3, 1-2)
Jillian Herres 3 2-2 9, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 2, Hannah Bagby 1 1-3 3, Kiersten Bartles 2 1-2 6, Hailee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Kendall Dixon 1 0-0 2, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Garce Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-7 26.
Colton 17 18 9 12—56
Pomeroy 3 8 5 10—26
3-point goals — Kuhle 5, Whitcomb 2, H. Heitstuman, Stout, Herres, Bartels.
Nezperce 44, Highland 11
CRAIGMONT — The Nighthawks’ defense was too much for the Huskies in a Whitepine League Division II game.
The contest was part of the second 3L Throwdown rivalry game, during which the two schools raised more $400 for a local family and an unknown amount of food donated to the local foodbank.
Nezperce (5-4, 2-2) won the 3L trophy for the second consecutive year.
The Nighthawks forced 19 turnovers in the first half off of Highland (0-6, 0-3). Katharine Duuck had seven first-half steals.
Morgan Wemhoff led Nezperce with 11 points. Aubree Lux added 10.
Shaylee Stamper led the Huskies with six points.
NEZPERCE (5-4, 2-2)
Faith Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 5 0-1 10, Katharine Duuck 3 3-4 9, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Darlene Mattson 0 1-2 1, Erica Zenner 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 3 5-11 11, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-20 44.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-6, 0-3)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 2 1-5 6, Kenzie Hix 0 2-4 2, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Rovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 1 0-0 2, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 1-2 1. Totals 3 4-11 11.
Nezperce 18 12 11 3—44
Highland 6 1 4 0—11
3-point goals — Duuck, Sha. Stamper.
Oakesdale 50, Garfield-Palouse 18
OAKESDALE — The Vikings were unable to keep things close in a Southeast 1B League defeat to the Nighthawks.
Garfield-Palouse drops to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league, while Oakesdale improves to 5-1 and 2-1.
No box score was available at press time.
WRESTLINGTwo make semis at Tri-State
COEUR D’ALENE — Two wrestlers from Lewiston were the only area athletes to make it to the semifinal round of the Tri-State Tournament at North Idaho College’s Christiansen Gymnasium.
Pullman led the area’s contingent in team scoring, sitting in 15th place out of 59 teams after the first day with 63.5 points. Lewiston was next in 20th, Potlatch is 31st, Clarkston is tied for 35th and Moscow is 49th.
Hoyt Hvass, a 126-pounder for the Bengals, is 3-0 so far with two pins and a major decision, and he will take on Orting’s Quentin Harding in a semifinal-round match.
Lewiston 285-pounder Robert Storm has won twice by pin and will take on Glacier Peak’s Connor Aney in the final four.
A total of 13 wrestlers have a chance to place when action resumes at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Orting 140; 2. La Grande 139.5; 3. Flathead 138.5; 4. Post Falls 135.5; 5. Mead 132; 6. Mt. Spokane 110.5; 7. Chiawana 108; 8. University 104.5; 9. Othello 102; 10. Tonasket 80; 11. Lake Stevens 76; 12. Hanford 73.5; 13. Hermiston 69.5; 14. Kellogg 66; 15. Pullman 63.5; T16. Granger 62.5; T16. Lake City 62.5; 18. Deer Park 60.5; 19. Tahoma 57; 20. Lewiston 53; 21. Frenchtown 50.5; T22. Glacier Peak 50; T22. Lakeside 50; T24. Coeur d’Alene 49; T24. East Valley 49; 26. Kelso 48.5; 27. Lakeland 47; T28. Davenport 45; T28. Chewelah 45; T28. Moses Lake 45; 31. Potlatch 44; 32. Richland 43; T33. Kamiakin 42; T33. Priest River 42; T35. Central Valley 39; T35. Clarkston 39; T35. Sandpoint 39; 38. Cheney 34; 39. Colville 33.5; 40. Shadle Park 32.5; 41. West Valley 32; T42. Libby 31; T42. Timberlake 31; T44. Riverside 29; T44. Vashon Island 29; 46. Liberty 23; T47. Gonzaga Prep 21; T47. Lake Roosevelt 21; 49. Moscow 19; 50. Bonners Ferry 18.5; T51. Okanogan 17; T51. Reardan 17; T51. Royal 17; 54. Sentinal 12; 55. North Central 11; T56. Eatonville 10; T56. Freeman 10; 58. Medical Lake 6; 59. Northwest Christian 0.
Clarkston results
120 — Clayton Ockwell 0-2.
126 — Dawson Bailey 2-1; Gabe Weza 2-2.
138 — Geovanny Alba 1-2.
145 — Bodee Thivierge 2-1.
152 — Braydon Flinders 2-2.
220 — Braden Jared 0-2.
Lewiston results
98 — Joely Slyter 1-1.
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-2.
120 — Jack Bvinkly 0-2.
126 — Hoyt Hvass 3-0.
132 — Alex Norton 0-2; Jase Hendren 0-2.
138 — Xander Johnson 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 1-2.
160 — Cole Lockart 3-1.
170 — Asa McClure 0-2; Brice Cuthbert 0-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 0-2.
285 — Robert Storm 2-0.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 0-2.
126 — Jason Swam 0-2.
132 — Sam Young 0-2.
138 — Aidan Prakash 0-2.
152 — Diego Deaton 3-1; James Greene 2-2.
Potlatch results
132 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2; Benjamin Johnson 2-2.
145 — Carson Yearout 0-2; William Yearout 2-2.
152 — Eli Prather 2-1; Avery Palmer 2-2.
Pullman results
113 — Brigham Cordova 0-2.
120 — Gavin McCloy 3-1.
126 — Evan McDougle 1-2.
132 — Ayden Peltier 2-1.
138 — Israel Acosta 5-1.
152 — Quentin Ikuse 2-2.
160 — Ivan Acosta 2-1.
170 — Matthew Rembert 0-2.
182 — Merreck Emerson 0-2.
195 — Samuel Sears 1-2.
285 — Cotton Sears 2-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho sets spring schedule
MOSCOW — The defending Big Sky Conference champion Idaho men’s tennis team has 20 matches on the schedule for the spring, it was announced.
The Vandals open the season at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at home against Seattle on the new courts inside the Kibbie Dome. Idaho will play seven total matches at home, including three at the LCSC Tennis Center.
The Vandals will play regional foes Gonzaga (Feb. 4) and Boise State (Feb. 10) before opening conference play at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 against Eastern Washington in the Kibbie Dome.
The regular season concludes April 22 against Weber State at LCSC. The conference tournament is April 27-30 at the Phoenix Tennis Center.
Some match times will be determined at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Jan. 29 — Seattle, 10 a.m.; Feb. 4 — at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.; 10 — at Boise State, noon; 12 — Eastern Washington*, 10 a.m.; 18 — at Utah State, 12:30 p.m.; 19 — at Denver, 9:30 a.m.; 24-26 — at Arizona State tournament; March 2 — at Air Force, 4 p.m.; 3 — vs. Tennessee State, 10:30 a..m.; 17 — North Dakota; 18 — Lewis-Clark State, noon; 26 — at Idaho State*; April 2 — Northern Arizona*, 10 a.m.; 7 — at Montana*, 10 a.m.; 9 — at Montana State*, 1 p.m.; 15 — at Sacramento State*; 21 — Portland State*; 22 — Weber State*; 27-30 — Big Sky tournament+.
* — Big Sky matches
+ — at Phoenix Tennis Center
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho announces spring schedule
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s tennis team will begin its 19-match spring schedule Feb. 2, it recently was announced.
The Vandals will play their first round matches on the road around the region before a match at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 against Portland at home. That will be the first time Idaho will compete on the new courts that will be inside the Kibbie Dome. The next day, the Vandals will take on Lewis-Clark State at noon at home. In total, Idaho will have seven home matches, including two at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Conference play begins Feb. 23 at Idaho State. The Vandals finish the regular season April 16 against Weber State at LCSC.
The conference tournament takes place April 27-29 at the Phoenix Tennis Center.
Some match times will be determined at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Feb. 2 — at Air Force, 4 p.m.; 4 — at Wyoming; 10 — at UNLV; 11 — at Utah Tech; 18 — Portland, 10 a.m.; 19 — Lewis-Clark State, noon; 23 — at Idaho State*; 25 — at Utah State; March 1 — Eastern Washington*, 3 p.m.; 4 — at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.; 10 — Northern Arizona*, 10 a.m.; 13 — at CS Northridge; 17 — North Dakota; 24 — at Montana State*; 26 — at Montana*; 29 — at Oregon; April 1 — at Sacramento State*, noon; 14 — Portland State; 16 — Weber State; 27-29 — Big Sky tournament+.
* — Big Sky matches
+ — at Phoenix Tennis Center
COLLEGE ROWINGWSU announces spring schedule
PULLMAN — Washington State’s rowing team announced it will compete five times during the spring.
The Cougars will have a compact run, competing all in a stretch of about eight weeks, starting with the season opener April 1-2 at the San Diego Crew Classic. WSU also will host a dual regatta April 8 at Wawawai Landing against Oregon State.
The Cougars also will have a dual meet at the Spokane River on April 12 against Gonzaga, then compete April 21-22 at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. WSU then competes in the Pac-12 championship regatta May 14 at Dexter Lake in Dexter, Ore., all in the hopes of earning a berth in the NCAA championships, which take place May 26-28 in Camden, N.J.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC’s Ung Enriquez named All-American
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez was named an honorable mention All-American by the NAIA and the American Volleyball Coaches Association, it was announced.
The Sonora, Mexico, native, who also was a first-team All-Cascade Conference and AVCA All-Northwest Region selection, led the Warriors in kills (325), kills per set (3.35), points (379.5) and points per set (3.91) this season. She was second in the conference in services aces per set (0.44) with 43 total. Defensively, she collected 126 digs and put up 21 blocks.
“I’m so excited for Grecia and for Warrior volleyball to be able to etch a name into LC State history,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “She has such a bright future ahead of her and this award not only recognizes her ability, but this will serve as fuel for her towards that future.”
She is the program’s first All-American since Tori Edwards in 2019.