MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears’ boys’ soccer team held tough in a defensive battle, but eventually allowed the only goal of the game in an Inland Empire League loss Tuesday to Post Falls.
“It was a pretty quiet first half,” coach Pedram Rezamand said. “In the second half they had their opportunities and we had our opportunities, but we were just not able to capitalize on ours.”
The lone goal came off the boot of Lance Gilmore from about 15 yards away — the only shot on goal out of four that went in Bear goalie Jack Bales’ direction in the game.
Moscow (3-5-2, 1-1-1) next will play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Sandpoint.
Post Falls 0 1 — 1
Moscow 0 0 — 0
Post Falls — Lance Gilmor (Andon Brandt), 72nd.
Shots — Post Falls 10, Moscow 3.
Saves — Post Falls: Kael McGowan 1. Moscow: Jack Bales 3.
Sandpoint 4, Lewiston 2
SANDPOINT — Lewiston led after the first half but fell to a team entirely made up of seniors in a nonleague game against Sandpoint.
Just five minutes into the game, Teddy Kessler got Lewiston (4-6, 2-5) on the board with a goal. Four minutes after the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-2) were able to tie it up, Kessler gave the Bengals the lead again with an assist from Paul Kessler.
Lewiston’s Nick Acord had a good game in goal, saving 10 shots. Sandpoint racked up three goals in the second half.
Lewiston next will play at at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Lakeland at Walker Field.
Lewiston 2 0 — 2
Sandpoint 1 3 — 4
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler, 5th.
Sandpoint — Aidan Smith, 25th.
Lewiston — T. Kessler (Paul Kessler), 29th.
Sandpoint — Smith, 47th.
Sandpoint — Keyan Strock (Shane Griffin), 61st.
Sandpoint — Pierce McDermott (Griffin), 73rd.
Shots — Sandpoint 18, Lewiston 7.
Saves — Lewiston: Nash Acord 10. Sandpoint: John Young 4.
Timberlake 10, Orofino 2
OROFINO — Timberlake of Spirit Lake made two-thirds of its shots in beating the Maniacs, a coed team, in Class 3A Intermountain League action.
Orofino (1-5-1, 1-5-1) got a header from Harrison Gray to tie things at 1 in the ninth minute, then got a goal shortly after the second half began from Connor Potratz to pull within 3-2.
But Timberlake (5-1-2, 5-0-1) scored seven unanswered goals from there.
“We’re a solid one-half team, but overall team effort and consistency needs to improve in order for us to play full 80 minutes,” Maniacs coach Jim Hill said. “Individual efforts are consistent but we need everyone on pitch engaged.”
Timberlake 2 8—10
Orofino 1 1—2
Timberlake — Jacob Simpson, 6th.
Orofino — Harrison Gray (Jorge Santos-Lopez), 9th.
Timberlake — Colton Mendehall (Simpson), 39th.
Timberlake — Jacob Simpson, 40th.
Orofino — Connor Potratz, 41st.
Timberlake — Gavin Mooney (Brendan Berry), 44th.
Timberlake — Owen Moore, 46th,
Timberlake — Mendehall, 56th.
Timberlake — Trystan Frank, 63rd.
Timberlake — Austin Wilson, 69th.
Timberlake — Berry, 75th.
Shots — Timberlake 15, Orofino 4.
GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 9, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Freshman Rebecca Skinner accounted for seven points as the Bantams rolled past the Pirates in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Skinner had four goals, two in each half, and three assists as Clarkston raced out to a 5-0 lead at halftime. Joanna Schnatterle, Sadie Thummel and Taryn Demers each finished with a goal and an assist, and Eloise Teasley closed out the scoring for the Bantams.
Clarkston next plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against East Valley.
Clarkston 5 4—9
Rogers 0 0—0
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Joanna Schnatterle), 3rd.
Clarkston — Taryn Demers (Sadie Thummel), 8th.
Clarkston — Gabie Mills (Skinner), 13th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Zoe Ripley), 14th.
Clarkston — Thummel (Chloe Jones) 21st.
Clarkston — Skinner (Demers), 49th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 72nd.
Clarkston — Schnatterle (Skinner), 74th.
Clarkston — Eloise Teasley (Skinner), 78th.
Shots — Clarkston 28, Rogers 0. Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 0. Rogers: Lydia Hogan 19.
West Valley 4, Pullman 2
SPOKANE — Pullman fought hard but came up short against West Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Audrey Pitzer scored both goals for the Greyhounds (3-4, 0-1), the first coming in the 38th minute and her second in the 59th. Lilian Cobos was busy at the goal as she saved eight shots in the game.
Jillian Simpson accounted for two of the four Eagle scores.
Pullman next will play at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Shadle Park.
Pullman 1 1 — 2
West Valley 1 3 — 4
West Valley — Lanai Walker (Jillian Simpson), 15th.
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer, 38th.
West Valley — Simpson, 57th.
Pullman — Pitzer, 59th.
West Valley — Isabel Hilsabeck, 62nd.
West Valley — Ashlyn Chase, 73rd.
Shots — West Valley 16, Pullman 6.
Saves — Pullman: Lilian Cobos 8. West Valley: Aubree Lobdell 3.
Sandpoint 2, Lewiston 0
The Bengals fell at Walker Field against the Bulldogs, who remained undefeated in the Inland Empire League.
Sandpoint outshot Lewiston 26-8 in the match and were able to find the back of the net once in each half.
Lewiston coach Richard Gayler has been pleased with the play of his goalkeeper, Allison Olson.
“Her ability is phenomenal and she might be best in the league,” Gayler said.
He also is pleased with the progress his young team has been playing despite the 4-5 record, 3-4 in league.
“We have some of the best freshman, but it makes us very inexperienced,” Gayler said. “we just can’t generate enough offense.”
Lewiston next plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakeland.
Sandpoint 1 1 — 2
Lewiston 0 0 — 0
VOLLEYBALLBulldogs bag back-to-back wins
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs came away with a pair of wins in a tri-match with Logos and Clearwater Valley.
Genesee (9-5, 7-3) won their first match 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 against Logos. In the second match, the Bulldogs defeated Clearwater Valley 25-8, 25-14, 25-10.
Makenzie Stout was perfect from the service line at 46-for-46 with 12 aces and added 18 digs on the day for Genesee. Lucie Ranisate had 26 kills and four blocks between the two matches, and Riley Leseman had 31 assists.
“We played with our seventh different lineup tonight,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We’ve been searching for our consistency and we found it tonight.”
In the other match, Logos (3-5, 3-5) topped Clearwater Valley 25-11, 25-12, 25-13.
The Knights got a total of eight aces from Lily Leidenfrost. Grace Ann VanderPloeg had four kills in each match. Lina Jankovic and Lucy Spencer also contributed with four kills each in the win against Clearwater Valley.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy to start off with, and it just didn’t get rolling for us,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said. “Genesee felt like it was the warm-up match, as the girls came out firing in the second match.”
Panthers power through
ASOTIN — After a tight first set went against them, the scale tipped in favor of the unbeaten Asotin Panthers for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22 Northeast 2B League victory against visiting Reardan.
Haylee Appleford contributed 20 assists and four aces to the Asotin effort. Makayla Wheeler led the team in digs with 14 while hitting two aces, and Kayla Paine made 11 digs plus eight aces and four kills. The Panthers moved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in league.
Huskies beat Patriots in four
COTTONWOOD — Chani Brammer finished with 25 assists as Highland of Craigmont took down St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 in Whitepine League Division II play.
Coach Amy Arnzen thought her team could have played better despite the victory.
“We did not play to our potential,” she said. “St. John Bosco is a defensively strong team.”
Hannah Miller added 12 digs for the Huskies (3-3, 3-2), who next play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Nezperce.
Pirates weather Lapwai storm
LAPWAI — Prairie of Cottonwood came through a seesaw battle against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11.
Laney Forsmann delivered a team-high 15 kills along with five blocks for Prairie (7-2, 6-2), while Trinity Martinez made 13 kills of her own and Kristin Wemhoff had 16 assists and served 20-for-20.
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai 25-13, 25-18, 11-15
Wildcats prey on Prescott
PRESCOTT — Colton beat Prescott 25-18, 25-17, 25-23 in nonleague action.
Maggie Meyer led the Wildcats with eight kills and eight aces.
Grace Demeeleer had 13 assists and Rachel Becker had 11 digs.
JV — Colton def. Prescott 25-3, 15-4
Trojans roll to league win
TROY — Morgan Blazzard finished with 11 kills as Troy beat Kamiah 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 in Whitepine League Division I action.
“I feel like we played a tough game last night, so we were a little slow to come out,” Trojans coach Debbie Blazzard said, “but I feel like we were still able to go forward and gives us some separation for the future.”
Jolee Ecklund was 21-for-22 serving with two aces, adding seven kills for Troy (9-3, 7-0), which next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lapwai.
Pirates down DeSales
POMEROY — Jillian Herres served 28-for-28 with nine aces while making 14 assists and seven digs to lead Pomeroy to 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 nonleague victory against DeSales of Walla Walla.
“We did a pretty good job of keeping our unforced errors down, and that really helped,” said Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt, whose team served 92 percent on the night. “It was good to see us play a lot of good clean volleyball tonight.”
Elizabeth Ruchert had nine kills and three blocks for the Pirates (2-1), while Chase Caruso served eight-for-eight with two aces and notched 11 digs.
&empmargin;
JV — Pomeroy def. DeSales 3-0
Bears bow to Wolves
MOSCOW — Moscow could not keep up their momentum after winning the first set of an Inland Empire League match against Lake City, falling 23-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17.
Morgan Claus led the Bears (7-6, 3-1) with 13 kills and 14 digs. Peyton Watson had eight kills and four blocks and Makayla Gilkey had six kills and six digs.
Ellie Gray and Ellen Heyns each came off the bench and played strong defense, combining for 23 digs.
Hounds tamed by Mt. Spokane
PULLMAN — Pullman fell 25-10, 25-14, 25-22 in a nonconference match against Mt. Spokane.
Margot Keane led the way for the Greyhounds with seven kills while Kennedy Knapp had two aces and Sophie Armstrong had three blocks.
Keleigh Myers had 12 assists and Lily McNannay had 15 digs.
Bantams bested by visitors
Clarkston fought hard but lost 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 to visiting Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash.
“We just gave up too many runs to other team,” coach Marie Huffman said. “We showed great fight in that second set, just came up short.”
In that second set, the Bantams (0-3) came back from a 19-9 deficit to take the lead but could not close out the set win.
Maggie Ogden led the team with 12 kills and Maddie Kaufman had 22 assists in the match. Nicole Eggleston recorded two aces and Avah Griner had 14 digs.
GOLFJeglum nine back at PNW PGA event
MOLALLA, Ore. — Moscow’s Loren Jeglum is nine shots off the lead after the first round of the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Arrowhead Golf Club.
Jeglum, playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, shot a 2-over 73 and is tied for 37th place. The leader is Colin Inglis, who shot a 7-under 64.
The top seven qualifiers advance to the 2022 PGA Professional Championship from April 17-20 in Austin, Texas.
The second round tees off at 9 a.m. today.