MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears advanced to the Idaho Class 4A district volleyball championship round thanks to a 25-15, 24-26, 25-11, 25-11 win Tuesday against Sandpoint at Bear Den.
Morgan Claus had 12 kills and 19 digs for Moscow (9-8), while Sam Unger added 32 assists and two aces.
The Bears play at Lakeland of Rathdrum for the title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tigers get revenge, reach final
Avenging a defeat from earlier in the Class 1A Division II district tournament, Kendrick topped St. John Bosco 25-7, 25-13, 25-14 at the P1FCU Activity Center to advance to the title round.
Ruby Stewart provided 22 assists for the Tigers (15-4), while Rose Stewart added nine kills, three blocks and four aces.
SJB’s season comes to a close with a final record of 5-10, while Kendrick plays Deary at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the same site.
Knights battle back, stay alive
Logos of Moscow mounted a rally from two sets down to defeat Kamiah 11-25, 19-25, 25-9, 26-24, 15-11 in a Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Signe Holloway put down 11 kills for the Knights (13-6).
“The girls fought hard,” Logos coach Jim Becker said. “I’m very proud of them, to be down two sets and come back and win. Their energy level went up that third set, and they stopped looking at the score and just started to play volleyball.”
Logos faces Potlatch in another elimination match at 6 p.m. today at the same site.
Loggers dig out victory
Josie Larson had what Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor called a “monster night” as she totaled 41 assists and 20 digs to help the Loggers defeat Prairie of Cottonwood 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14 to stay alive in the Class 1A Division I district volleyball tournament.
Jordan Reynolds tallied 16 kills, 14 digs and three blocks for the Loggers (16-5), Brooke Peterson had 14 kills and 24 digs, and Kaylen Hadaller served 23-for-24 with three aces.
“Our defense was strong, and our hitting was strong, and our serving was strong,” Dinsmoor said.
Bengals bow out
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston was eliminated from the Idaho Class 5A district tournament with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 defeat at the hands of Coeur d’Alene.
Katy Wessels notched 13 kills, 12 digs and five blocks for the Bengals (7-11, 4-8), while Addy McKarcher tallied eight kills and five aces, Evanne Douglass had 21 digs and Sophie Canner provided 17 assists.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “They had to earn every point. The girls played hard. It was a good game for us, and I’m proud of this team and proud of the girls.”
Pullman wins in four
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman defeated Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park 20-25, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14.
Margot Keane led in kills with 10 and added four aces for the Greyhounds (7-3, 5-0). Gabriella Oliver added 32 assists.
Bantams blast Knights
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Clarkston defeated Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.
Maddie Kaufman finished with 15 assists for the Bantams (5-8, 3-3), Ella Leavitt and Olivia Gustafson had eight kills apiece and Kayla Frei had three aces.
“I thought we served really well, and our offense looked a lot better than it has, and we were able to dig the ball pretty consistently,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “We just kind of kept at them.”
Wildcats repel Vikings
COLTON — In Southeast 1B League play, Colton held off visiting Garfield-Palouse for a 25-13, 25-17, 13-25, 25-15 victory.
Rachel Becker tallied 13 digs for the Wildcats (5-7, 3-5), while Sidni Whitcomb added 13 assists and aces, and Kaydee Heitstuman had eight kills and two blocks.
Panthers tamed by Indians
REARDAN — Asotin suffered a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 2B Bi-County League defeat to Reardan.
Makayla Wheeler had three aces and 11 digs for the Panthers (4-8, 2-6), Haylee Applefored dished out 13 assists, and Carlie Ball made four blocks.
“We started every game from behind,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “It took us a while to get going, and the by the time we got into a rhythm, it was too late. We served really well, but just couldn’t put it away. Reardan is a really scrappy team.”
Colfax conquers
COLBERT, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs remained unbeaten in 2B Bi-County League play with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 win against Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash.
Brynn McGaughy had 12 kills and two blocks for the Bulldogs (8-1, 8-0), while Lauryn York supplied 15 assists and Hailey Demler made 13 digs.
JV — Northwest Christian def. Colfax.
Pirates down Eagles
POMEROY — In Southeast 1B League play, Pomeroy rolled to a 25-19, 25-6, 25-14 win against visiting Tekoa-Rosalia.
Jillian Herres had 18 assists, five aces and four kills for the Pirates (15-5, 6-2), while Kendall Dixon hit nine kills and Kaylee Schmidt served 16-for-16 with five aces.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman Christian 6, Spokane Athletics 2
SPOKANE — Liam Fitzgerald registered four goals to lead visiting Pullman Christian past Spokane Athletic Co-op in nonleague play.
“We played pretty hard,” said Pullman Christian coach Sean Dinius, whose team moved to 5-4-2 on the season. “We moved the ball well; we’re just a little bit more experienced than they are, so we were able to take care of business, take care of the things we needed to.”
Scoring plays were not available.
Pullman Christian 3 3—6
Spokane Athletic 0 2—6
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERClarkston 2, East Valley 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Trailing by a score at halftime, Clarkston benefited from goals by Rebecca Skinner and Sienna Newhouse — who took turns assisting each other — in rallying to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
“Our girls were super-resilient tonight,” Clarkston assistant Corinthia Richert said. “...We attacked well; we never gave up. They had a great night ton of fun.”
The Bantams (8-2-3, 6-2) secured second place in league standings with the win.
Clarkston 0 2—2
East Valley 1 0—1
East Valley — Hayden Anderson, 21st.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 50th.
Clarkston — Newhouse (Skinner), 53th.
Shots — Clarkston 10, East Valley 5. Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 4. East Valley: Alaina Dalton 6.
Shadle Park 2, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Alene Itani notched a clutch goal in the 80th minute to send the Greyhounds’ game against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park to overtime, only for the Highlanders to prevail in the end.
Overtime turned to a shootout, in which Shadle Park’s Lexi Henry converted the game-winning penalty kick.
The Greyhounds fall to 7-7 overall and 5-4 in league play.
Pullman 0 1 0 0—1
Shadle Park 0 1 0 0—1
Shadle Park wins shootout 3-2.
Shadle Park — Jahn (Archer), 4th.
Pullman — Itani, 80th.
Shootout goals: Pullman — Franklin, Johnson. Shadle Park — Albers, Witchcomb, Henry.
Shots — Pullman 12, Shadle Park 3. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 3. Shadle Park: N/A 9.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU places 10th in Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sophomore Madelyn Gamble finished in a tie for 20th place to lead the Washington State women’s golf team to a tie for 10th at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence Country Club.
The Cougars fired a 792 in 45 holes of action, as the final round was cut from 18 to nine holes because of inclement weather. Kent State won the tournament with a 741.
Gamble had a second-round 1-over-par 73 and and a third-round 5-over 41 to finish with a 13-over 193 for the event.
Washington State next will compete in the Pac-12 preview from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at the Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Team scores — 1. Kent State 741; 2. Sam Houston 749; 3. Arizona 758; 4. Kansas 761; 5. Wisconsin 765; 6. Minnesota 769; 7. Tulane 775; 8. Nebraska 776; 9. New Mexico State 788; T10. Washington State 792; T10. Boston College 792; T10. UTSA 792; 13. Notre Dame 794; 14. BYU 795; 15. Iowa 805.
Medalist — Mayka Hoogeboom (Kent State) 182.
WSU individuals — T20. Madelyn Gamble 193; T36. Emiko Sverduk 197; T60. Darcy Habgood 201; T62. Hannah Harrison 203; T67. Emily Cadwell 204.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC wins dual match
SPOKANE — Seniors Jorgen Viken and Devon Caruso each had 4-under-par 68 rounds as the Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team downed NCAA Division III Whitworth by three shots in a dual meet at Latah Creek Golf Course.
The Warriors had an 8-under 280, and Whitworth finished with a 283.
Carlos Davila and freshman Sondre Andresen each had 72s. It was the final match for Davila, who will graduate in December.
Former Moscow standout Bryden Brown had a 76, senior Elias Theodossopoulos a 78 and junior Jacob Waller an 80.
The team next will play March 7-8 in the Rocky Mountain College Invitational in Henderson, Nev.