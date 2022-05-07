POST FALLS — Moscow’s Bryden Brown continued his stellar golf play on Friday by winning the individual title with a 3-under-par 70 in the Lakeland Invitational at The Links Golf Club.
He helped the Bears to a third-place finish out of 12 teams with a combined 326 strokes. Lewiston took fourth place with a 333.
Jack Seibly led individuals for the Bengals and tied for fifth overall by shooting a 7-over 80.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 309; 2. Mead 323; 3. Moscow 326; 4. Lewiston 333; 5. Lakeland 344; 6. Post Falls 345; 7. Sandpoint 348; 8. Lake City 351; 9. Priest River 356; 10. Freeman 364; 11. Mt. Spokane 386; 12. Bonners Ferry 453.
Medalist — Bryden Brown (Moscow) 70.
Other Moscow individuals — Parker Beebe 84; Luke Zimmer 85; Ben Mack 87; Cam Rhoeder 97.
Lewiston individuals — Jack Seibly 80; Carson King 81; Christian Reed 83; Noah Acord 89; Christian Lybyer 92.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLFLewiston places second
POST FALLS — The Lewiston girls had three players score 92 or better in placing second at the Lakeland Invitational at The Links Golf Club.
The Bengals finished with a 378, nine shots behind tournament champion Coeur d’Alene’s 369. Moscow was fifth in the nine-team field with a 406.
The Bears’ Marrissa Lewis led all area individuals by shooting a 16-over 89. Lewiston’s Julia Brume and Abbigail Tellez each finished at a 17-over 90.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 369; 2. Lewiston 378; 3. Sandpoint 393; 4. Bonners Ferry 399; 5. Moscow 406; 6. Post Falls 428; 7. Lakeland 436; 8. Timberlake 497; 9. Freeman 504.
Medalist — Braylynn Bayer (Bonners Ferry) 80.
Lewiston individuals — Julia Brume 90; Abbigail Tellez 90; Mollie Seibly 92; Lexi Caseyt 106; Avery Martin 107.
Moscow individuals — Marrissa Lewis 89; Myah Parsons 92; Hayes Brown 110; Hannah Gregory 115; Emily Sanford 124.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLColfax 14-5, LRS 6-6
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Bulldogs and Broncos split a Class 2B Bi-County League baseball doubleheader.
Colfax (9-8, 8-8) scored in every inning of the first game.
JD Peterson went six strong innings, allowing three hits and two runs, none earned. He struck out seven.
Ryan Henning knocked in three runs and scored twice.
Owen Telecky of Lind-Ritzville (8-13, 4-13) took charge in Game 2. Telecky struck out 12 in 4 innings.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the fifth inning to get within one, but Jayce Kelly came in relief and shut the door.
Henning had a home run and a triple in the game.
Combined, Henning went 4-for-9 with 4 runs scored, four RBI and hit for the cycle.
GAME 1
Colfax 123 112 4—14 14 4
LRS 001 010 4— 6 3 4
JD Peterson, Mason Gilchrist (7), Dawson Lobdell (7) and Braden Plummer; Chase Galbreath, Jayce Kelly (5) and Brody Boness. W—Peterson. L—Galbreath.
Colfax hits — Cody Inderrieden 3, JJ Bodey 3 (2B), Ryan Henning 2 (3B), JD Peterson (2B), Braden Plummer, Mason Gilchrist, Alex Mortensen, Dawson Lobdell, Carsen Gray.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague hits — Cooper Miller (2B), Chase Galbreath, Travis Redburn.
GAME 2
Colfax 300 020 0—5 8 2
LRS 203 100 x—6 3 0
Alex Mortensen, Cody Inderrieden (5) and Braden Plummer; Owen Telecky, Jayce Kelly (5) and Chase Galbreath. W—Telecky. L—Mortensen.
Colfax hits — Mason Gilchrist 3, Ryan Henning 2 (HR, 2B), Cody Inderrieden 2, Dawson Lobdell.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague hits — Chase Galbreah 2 (2B), Brody Boness.
Chewelah 12-10, Asotin 1-0
CHEWELAH, Wash. — The Panthers dropped both games of a Class 2B Bi-County league doubleheader against the Cougars.
Chewelah moved to 17-2 overall and 13-1 in league play, while Asotin dropped to 9-11 and 7-9.
No other information was available at press time.
Nezperce-Potlatch postponed
POTLATCH — The Whitepine League game between the Nighthawks and the Loggers was postponed because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lapwai-Prairie canceled
COTTONWOOD — The Whitepine League game between the Wildcats and the Pirates of Cottonwood was canceled because of inclement weather. The game will not be made up because of the start of the district tournament next week.
CV-Troy canceled
JULIAETTA — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Rams of Kooskia and the Trojans, scheduled for 11 a.m. today, was canceled because of unplayable field conditions. It will not be made up because of the district tournament starting next week.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLAsotin 7-12, Chewelah 1-1
CHEWELAH, Wash. — The Panthers swept the Cougars in a Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader.
Asotin improved its record to 17-4 overall and 10-4 in league.
No other information was available at press time.
East Valley-Pullman postponed
PULLMAN — The Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader between the Knights of Spokane Valley and the Greyhounds was postponed because of inclement weather. The games have been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.
Lewis County-Genesee canceled
GENESEE — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Eagles and the Bulldogs was canceled because of inclement weather. The games will not be made up because of the district tournament starting next week.
Clearwater Valley games canceled
KOOSKIA — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Rams of Kooskia and Troy set for Friday, as well as the game today against Lapwai, were canceled because of unplayable field conditions. The games will not be made up because of the district tournament starting next week.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDPirate boys, Viking girls excel at twilight meet
POMEROY — Valley Christian of Spokane topped team scoring on the boys and girls sides at the Pirate Battle at Twilight meet, and the Pomeroy boys and Garfield-Palouse girls led area teams with second-place finishes.
Colton Slaybaugh continued his domination in the pole vault with a first-place mark of 14 feet and ran a leg of the Pirates’ winning 400 relay along with Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales (who topped the 200 meter dash as an individual) and younger brother Tyler Slaybaugh.
The Viking girls were buoyed by a victory in the 1,600 for Lola Edwards, along with first-place showings in the 800 and 1,600 relays. Noemie Appel, Kara Blomgren, Zoe Laughary and Kennedy Cook each ran a leg in the 800 relay win, while Edwards, Laynie Southern, Jessica Olson and Cook carried the baton in the 1,600 relay.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Valley Christian 236.83; 2. Pomeroy 82.5; 3. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 77.5; 4. Asotin 74.33; 5. Oakesdale 70; 6. Tekoa-Rosalia 66.83; 7. Garfield-Palouse 58; 8. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35.
100 — 1. CJ Pasion, Aso, 12.12; 2. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 12.28; 3. Nicholas Meeuwsen, GP, 12.66.
200 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 24.32; 2. Ryan Baljo, Oak, 24.66; 3. Pasion, Aso, 25.42.
400 — 1. Shawn Steinberger, LR, 55.86; 2. Joey Murray, TR, 57.40; 3. Kade Mariner, VC, 58.47.
1,600 — 1. Erik Lazcano, TR, 5:01.04; T2. Jaxon Eads, Oak, 5:08.81; T2. Simon Hill, VC, 5:08.81.
3,200 — 1. Preston Arnold, VC, 11:21.20; 2. Jonathan Drick, VC, 11:39.45; 3. Logan Marconi, SJEL, 11:54.07.
110 hurdles — 1. Ryan Anderson, SJEL, 17.83; 2. Riley Gehring, TR, 18.62; 3. Dillon Tucker, Aso, 18.64.
300 hurdles — 1. Anderson, SJEL, 47.64; 2. Gabe Morgan, TR, 48.79; 3. Daniel Hisel, VC, 49.41.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Braedon Fruh, Bales, Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh), 46.86.
1,600 relay — 1. Oakesdale (Baljo, Jackson Perry, Garrett Dingman, Austin Goyke), 3:56.06.
Shot put — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 43-10; 2. Blake Sturgis, VC, 41-6; 3. Landen Miller, SJEL, 33-6.
Discus — 1. Orr, GP, 122-6; 2. Matt Aarstad, Aso, 92-8; 3. Avery Anderson, SJEL, 91-2.
Javelin — 1. Sturgis, VC, 172-3; 2. Miller, SJEL, 109-7; 3. Ben Eichelsbacher, VC, 109-0.
High jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 5-10; T2. Sturgis, VC, 5-6; T2. Dane Neace, Aso, 5-6; T2. Gehring, TR, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0; 2. Bales, Pom, 12-0; 3. Fruh, Pom, 11-6.
Long jump — 1. Pasion, Aso, 18-0½; T2. Kauhi, Aso, 17-5; T2. Dingman, Oak, 17-5.
Triple jump — 1. Orr, GP, 38-10¼; 2. Sturgis, VC, 37-1½; 3. Dingman, Oak, 36-6¾.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Valley Christian 139.5; 2. Garfield-Palouse 89; 3. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 85; 4. Pomeroy 80; 5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47.5; 6. Oakesdale 46; 7. Asotin 30; 8. Tekoa-Rosalia 10.
100 — 1. Marilla Hockett, Oak, 13.53; 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 13.78; 3. Megan Hopson, VC, 14.02.
200 — 1. Hockett, Oak, 27.45; 2. Cook, GP, 27.85; 3. Claire Wellsandt, LR, 29.59.
400 — 1. Hockett, Oak, 1:02.57; 2. Jessica Olson, GP, 1:09.34; 3. Cloie Isley, VC, 1:11.04.
800 — 1. Trinity Bingman, TR, 2:52.25; 2. Melissa Walker, VC, 2:56.90; 3. Lilyanna Boomer, VC, 2:58.40.
1,600 — 1. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:14.43; 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:28.60; 3. Walker, VC, 6:40.10.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Booth, Oak, 17.91; 2. Aundreya Arnold, VC, 18.12.
300 hurdles — 1. Arnold, VC, 50.63.
400 relay — 1. Valley Christian (Hopson, Charlee Bilbruck, Isley, Manda Walker), 56.72.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Kara Blomgren, Zoe Laughary, Cook), 1:59.08.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Edwards, Laynie Southern, Olson, Cook), 4:25.10.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 37-9; 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 32-1; 3. Ava Hemphill, GP, 32-0.
Discus — 1. Appleford, Aso, 110-2; 2. Ashlynn Archer, SJEL, 109-9; 3. Myra Miller, LR, 104-4.
Javelin — 1. Borley, Pom, 97-5; 2. Hailee Marty, SJEL, 86-4½; 3. Melanie Alexeyenko, VC, 82-3.
High jump — 1. Emery Molina, SJEL, 4-4.
Pole vault — T1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 8-0; T1. Sophie Larsen, SJEL, 8-0; T3. Ashlynn Archer, SJEL, 7-0; T3. Molina, SJEL, 7-0; T3. Marty, SJEL, 7-0; T3. Cami Larsen, SJEL, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Boyer, Pom, 13-9; 2. Hailee Brewer, Pom, 13-6; 3. Cami Larsen, SJEL, 12-8.
Triple jump — 1. Julia Guske, SJEL, 27-2¾; 2. Beth Zimmerman, Pom, 25-1½; 3. Katie Bellus, VC, 24-11½.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho announces seven signings
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s soccer program announced seven signings to this year’s class, which includes two goalkeepers, three attackers and two defenders.
It includes former Sandpoint standout Sierrah VanGesen. The forward/attacking midfielder had six goals and nine assists to help the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season. In her high school career, she finished with 16 goals and 19 assists. VanGesen played club soccer for the Spokane Sounder Girls Academy as well as Washington Premier Football Club, and was on the Washington State Elite Player Development team.
Also signing were outside back Kate Sprink of Mill Creek, Wash., forward Karli Yoshida-Williams of Des Moines, Wash., forward Naomi Alvarez of Portland, Ore., center back Bella Hicken of Salt Lake City, goalkeeper Brooke Auth of Highlands Ranch, Colo, and goalkeeper Kira Witte of Buhren, Germany.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU promotes Moore
PULLMAN — Washington State’s swimming program promoted assistant Kate Moore to associate head coach, it was announced.
Moore has helped Chloe Larson become the program’s first two-time qualifier to the NCAA championships for the first time in a decade, and helped Taylor McCoy cap her stellar career with a school record and a CSCAA National Invitational title. She coached seven seniors to be a part of a school record during their time at WSU.
Moore, who just completed her second season with the Cougs, previously was a member of the East Carolina staff for 10 seasons.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISTexas 4, Idaho 0
AUSTIN, Texas — Idaho’s return to the NCAA men’s tennis tournament was a short one, as the Vandals never claimed a set in falling to the 12th-ranked Longhorns at the Texas Tennis Center.
Idaho (13-11) didn’t claim more than three games in any set out of the eight played except for one. Mario Duron Garza extended Cleve Harper in the second set at the No. 5 singles spot, but fell 6-1, 6-4.
“I’m very proud of this team,” coach Daniel Hangstefer said. “We had a tough first half of the season where we battled through injuries. The guys continued to get better every match this season and stayed hungry to reach our goal of winning a conference championship. I’m very excited we get to return every single guy next season and I’m looking forward to accomplishing bigger and better things.”
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC’s Panke earns bid to national tournament
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State freshman Kristof Panke has been selected to play as an individual at the NAIA championships, it was announced.
Panke, who is ranked No. 41 in Golfstat with a 73.17 scoring average, helped the Warriors to a second-place finish in the recent Cascade Conference tournament. He was one of four Warriors to earn conference honors.
He will compete in the event from May 17-20 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., and will tee off at 11:40 a.m. Pacific.
Former Pullman standout Eric Martin also will be competing in the event as a member of The Master’s (Calif.). The Mustangs earned an automatic bid by winning the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament. He is one of the top players on the team.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC signs Byrd
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff has announced the signing of Gonzaga Prep’s Sitara Byrd. She will join the team in the fall.
A three-year varsity member of the Bullpups, the versatile 5-foot-10 player averaged 17.2 points per game, hitting 70 percent of her free throws. Byrd helped Gonzaga Prep to the Class 4A Greater Spokane League title and was named the team’s MVP. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and also competes in volleyball and track and field.
“She is long, athletic, a tremendous competitor and a perfect fit for our play-faster system,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC signs Tiegs
The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff has announced the signing of Nezperce product Grace Tiegs, who will join the team in the fall.
The distance runner set the school record in the 5K as a senior with a time of 19:49. Tiegs also holds personal-best times of 2:32 in the 800, 5:47 in the 1,600 and 12:25 in the 3,200. She earned a medal in the state cross country meet this past fall. Tiegs is class valedictorian, a Presidential Scholar state nominee and a College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar, while also competing in basketball and volleyball.
Her dad, Shawn, ran for LCSC in the late 1990s.
“She is still developing as a runner, and her commitment to excellence in the classroom will undoubtedly cross over to her running and we will see her perform at high levels,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release.