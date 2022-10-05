SANDPOINT — Double-double showings from Makayla Gilkey and Maecie Robbins helped visiting Moscow battle to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 Class 4A Inland Empire League high school volleyball win against Sandpoint on Tuesday.

Gilkey registered 10 kills and 14 digs, while Unger provided 22 assists and 16 digs. Maecie Robbins added another 23 digs as the Bears improved to 10-9 on the season and 2-1 in league.

Tags

Recommended for you