SANDPOINT — Double-double showings from Makayla Gilkey and Maecie Robbins helped visiting Moscow battle to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 Class 4A Inland Empire League high school volleyball win against Sandpoint on Tuesday.
Gilkey registered 10 kills and 14 digs, while Unger provided 22 assists and 16 digs. Maecie Robbins added another 23 digs as the Bears improved to 10-9 on the season and 2-1 in league.
“We didn’t play too awesome that first set, but we slowly got better and better with each set,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “I’m proud of these kids for competing today and playing with a lot of heart.”
Moscow’s senior night contest against Lakeland has been postponed from this Thursday until 7 p.m. Oct. 11 because of Thursday’s memorial service for Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint 2-1.
Greyhounds get past East Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY — Sophie Armstrong had 12 kills for the Greyhounds in a 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 Class 2A Greater Spokane League match against East Valley.
Gabby Oliver had 16 assists and three aces to lead Pullman (5-3, 2-0).
Tigers pounce on Nighthawks
KENDRICK — Seniors Rose Stewart, Rachel Olson and Star Flint helped lead the Tigers to a 25-9, 25-18, 26-24 Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce on senior night at Kendrick.
The Tigers (11-1, 9-0) remain perfect in league as the regular season nears its conclusion, while the Nighthawks (4-11, 2-6) sit in fifth place.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce 3-0.
Colfax conquers Asotin
ASOTIN — After a tough first set, the Bulldogs swept the Panthers to remain undefeated in Class 2B Bi-County league play with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-13 win.
Brynn McGaughy led Colfax (5-1, 5-0) with 15 digs and also had three blocks. Jaisha Gibb and Ava Swan had two aces apiece.
Haylee Appleford had six aces and 14 assists in the losing effort for Asotin (4-6, 2-4).
Wildcats vanquish Vikings
PALOUSE — It took a little extra in the third set, but visiting Colton earned its first Class 1B Southeast League victory of the season, defeating Garfield-Palouse 25-18, 25-21, 29-27.
Sidni Whitcomb had 15 assists and 11 digs for Colton (3-6, 1-3). Emily Jackson and Rachel Becker each had three aces.
Garfield-Palouse drops to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in league.
Mustangs leave Huskies in the dust
DEARY — On senior night at Deary, the Mustangs rolled past Highland of Craigmont 25-7, 25-11, 25-11.
Seniors Emily Mottern (22 digs) Dantae Workman (eight kills) and Triniti Wood (14 consecutive service points in the first set) were among the leaders for Deary (9-3, 7-2) in the final regular-season home match of their high school careers.
JV — Deary def. Highland 25-14, 25-14, 15-5.
Pirates win in three
COTTONWOOD — Junior Taylor Riener raised $5,000 for her ‘Dig for Derma’ campaign as Prairie swept Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai 25-19, 25-15, 25-21.
During the match, Kristen Wemhoff was a perfect 16-for-16 at the line, while Julia Rehder went 20-for-21 with six aces.
The Pirates improved to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in league play.
Orofino earns CIL victory
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Olivia Johnson had 27 assists in Orofino’s 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 win against Central Idaho League foe Priest River.
The Maniacs improved to 5-9 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Pomeroy brings Timberwolves to heel
ROSALIA, Wash. — Visiting Pomeroy routed Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia 25-8, 25-18, 25-8.
Julian Herres went 21-for-21 at the service line with four aces and 12 assists while Kendall Dixon was 15-for-16 with four kills and two aces for the Pirates (12-4, 3-1).
Kubs in three
KOOSKIA — Reesa Loewen went 19-for-20 at the service line with three aces in Kamiah’s 25-6, 25-14, 25-12 win against Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Laney Landmark led Kamiah (13-8, 5-7) in kills with seven.
Bantams bow in five
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston took the first two sets and flirted with victory in the third and fourth, but ultimately suffered a 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11 defeat to Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley of Spokane Valley.
“We came out for the first two sets putting the pressure on, and we played comfortable and relaxed,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “The last three sets, we had a lot of errors; we just kind of tensed up a little bit.”
Leah Copeland provided Clarkston (3-5, 1-1) with 28 digs, while Olivia Gustafson made 13 kills.
JV — West Valley def. Clarkston.
Frosh — West Valley def. Clarkston.
Timberwolves top Bengals
Host Lewiston suffered a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 defeat to Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
Evanne Douglass notched 14 digs and one ace for the Bengals (7-9, 2-6), who served 88 percent as a team.
JV — Lake City def. Lewiston 3-0.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERPullman 3, East Valley 2
PULLMAN — Hannah James notched her second consecutive hat trick to lead Pullman in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against East Valley.
James has totaled 15 goals this year and has five more regular-season games remaining to add to that total.
The Greyhounds (6-4, 4-1) currently hold second place in league standings.
Pullman 1 2—3
East Valley 1 1—2
Pullman — Hannah James, 5th.
East Valley — own goal, 36th.
Pullman — James, 48th.
Pullman — James, 61st.
East Valley — Hayden Anderson, 72nd.
Shots — Pullman 15, East Valley 9. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 7. East Valley: Briana Mendoza 8.
Lewiston 2, La Grande 0
Senior Ashlynn Skinner assisted one of Eva Steele’s two goals in a nonleague victory on senior night for the Bengals (7-5-2) against the previously unbeaten Tigers at Walker Field.
Coach Scott Wimer called La Grande the “best shooting team we’ve faced all season,” and credited goalkeeper Ali Olson as a “game-saver” in the cat-fight. Olson made 17 saves, including “five or six that were absolute full-on layouts.”
La Grande 0 0—0
Lewiston 1 1—2
Lewiston — Eva Steele (Jessa Hartwig), 6th.
Lewiston — Steele (Ashlynn Skinner), 54th.
Shots — La Grande 18, Lewiston 18. Saves — La Grande: N/A 12. Lewiston: Ali Olson 17.
West Valley 2, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Clarkston was unable to get on the board against Class 2A Greater Spokane League juggernaut West Valley.
The Bantams (5-2-2, 3-2) benefited from 13 saves by goalkeeper Eloise Teasley, but only got off five shots themselves while allowing the Eagles 15.
“West Valley’s loaded,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, but I think we’ve proved we can play with them. We’ll fix some things, and we’re excited to see them next time.”
Clarkston 0 0—0
West Valley 1 1—2
West Valley — Peighton Peterson, 19th.
West Valley — Jenna Howe, 50th.
Shots — West Valley 15, Clarkston 5. Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 13. West Valley: Aubree Lobdell 5.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCEROrofino 6, Grangeville 3
OROFINO — Four different seniors scored on senior night for Orofino to help the Maniacs defeat Intermountain League foe Grangeville.
Seniors Joel Sneddon, Trevor Staneart, Jase Anderson and Connor Potratz scored in the final home contest of their high school careers, while Connor Potratz joined them in getting on the board.
Orofino improved to 6-4-2 on the season and 5-4-2 in league, while Grangeville fell to 1-9-1, all in league play.
Orofino 1 5—6
Grangeville 1 2—3
Orofino — Joel Sneddon (Connor Potratz), 1st.
Grangeville — Tyler Zechmann, 35th.
Orofino — Trevor Staneart (Joel Sneddon), 41st.
Grangeville — Jack Bransford, 44th.
Grangeville — Tucker Young, 45th.
Orofino — Connor Potratz, PK, 53rd.
Orofino — Jase Anderson, 61st.
Orofino — Caleb Potratz (Ethan Potratz), 62nd.
Orofino — Own goal, 80th.
Shots — Orofino 12, Grangeville 11. Saves — Grangeville: Garrett Sanders 8; Orofino: Adrian Rodriguez 3, Logan Weber 3.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYGar-Pal sweeps top honors
COLFAX — Garfield-Palouse’s boys and girls cross country teams earned wins and the Vikings had the top individual runners at the District 7/9 Class 1B/2B South meet at Colfax Golf Club.
Garfield-Palouse tallied 34 points to win the boys meet, with Asotin second at 43. The Vikings won the girls meet with a perfect 15 points, and Colfax was second with 44.
Sophomore Kieran Snekvik was the top individual on the boys side with a 5K time of 16 minutes, 57.24 seconds. Senior Kennedy Cook had the best girls time at 20:50.46.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 34; 2. Asotin 43; 3. Liberty 44.
Individual — Kieran Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 16:57.24.
Other Garfield-Palouse individuals — 2. Brendan Snekvik 16:58.14; 10. Isaiah Hightree 19:29.1; 16. Josh Appel 20:43.33; 19. Liam Cook 22:21.36.
Asotin individuals — 7. Blaise Kern 17:49.65; 9. Samuel Hall 19:09.47; 11. Jordan Erb 19:36.8; 13. Chaz Neace 19:43.55; 25. Merle Forgue 27:06.01.
Other area individuals — 5. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 17:34.14; 6. Jaxon Eades (Colfax) 17:49.24; 21. Samuel Lamb 24:42.4; 24. Loren Heitstuman 25:49.93; 26. Brandon Pingle 27:16.15.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 15; 2. Colfax 44.
Individual — Kennedy Cook (Garfield-Palouse) 20:50.46.
Other Garfield-Palouse individuals — 2. Ashleigh Hightree 21:00.65; 4. Courage Hightree 21:54.71; 5. Charlotte Marshall 22:41.52; 6. Lola Edwards 23:02.29; 16. Ainsley Sievers 32:24.07.
Colfax individuals — 7. Gabby Rabaiotti 24:22.57; 10. Destiny Nelson 26:03.64; 11. Grace Jones 27:08.98; 13. Paige Cocking 27:21.52; 15. Queenie Mayer 31:40.18.
Other area individuals — 12. Annie Petty (Asotin) 27:17.24; 17. Kloie Parkins 37:51.65.
Logos leads area teams at Potlatch Invite
POTLATCH — Logos swept the top eight girls spots and took second among boys teams at the Potlatch Invitational at Scenic 6 Park.
Sara Casebolt won the girls individual race in a time of 20:08.75..
The IC Academy of Post Falls topped Logos on the boys side by one point.
Bear Lopez of the Knights won the individual competition in a time of 18:55.32.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. IC Academy 66; 2. Logos 67; 3. Troy 86; 4. Timberline 100; 5. Potlatch 110; 6. Prairie 130; 7. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 141; 8. Logos Online 159.
Individual — Bear Lopez (Logos) 18:55.32.
Other Logos invidividuals — 6. Bo Whitling 19:59.79; 9. David Daniels 20:35.92; 24. Ethan Bremer 22:18.11; 29. Joseph Nibler 22:41.23.
Troy individuals — 4. Noah Johnson 19:39.44; 14. Draveun Buchanan 21:22.27; 15. Derrick Chamberlin 21:24.39; 23. Archer Barton 22:14.79; 35. Asher Wilson 23:23.16; 37. Javan Barton 23:35.96; 38. Rowen Tyler 23:35.96; 41. Aaron Price 24:12.01; 53. Daunte Knapik 29:31.03.
Timberline individuals — 11. Gabe Skinner 20:48.30; 12. Kyd Bonner 20:54.53; 21. Justice Richardson 22:10.05; 27. Devyn Sparrow 22:30.63; 33. Wyatt Traylor 23:18.05; 52. Isaiah Wisher 28:35.90.
Potlatch individuals — 2. Tanner Smith 18:55.58; 5. Micah Smith 19:39.80; 16. Marius Luker 21:29.18; 48. Caleb LePrath 26:32.82; 56. Jonas Oliver 32:19.26; 57. Jude Oliver 32:27.04; 58. Colton Minden 34:08.40.
Prairie individuals — 3. Simeon Sanchez 19:27.84; 19. Gabe Bybee 22:03.67; 36. Parker Farmer 24:37.97; 44. Ayden Arnett 25:09.11; 45. Zane Uptmor 25:17.21; 49. Dylan Klapprich 26:34.14; 54. Landon Riener 31:12.08.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 10. Dayton Mitzkis 20:43.26; 17. Charlie Denmark 21:30.29; 28. Ryan Sackett 22:41.02; 43. Hayden Bremer 24:50.03.
Logos Online individuals — 25. Wesley Harding 22:27.31; 26. Samuel Penney 22:30.41; 32. Dan Harkness 23:10.80; 40. Deacon McMurray 24:11.69; 55. Nathan Bluto 31:31.67; 59. Ezra Youngren 40:10.00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 15; 2. Potlatch 56; 3. Prairie 85; 4. Troy 91.
Individual — Sara Casebolt (Logos) 20:08.75.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Mari Calene 20:34.04; 3. Lizzie Crawford 22:09.75; 4. Cora Johnson 22:31.77; 5. Alyssa Blum 23:27.03; 6. Josephine Wyrick 23:51.17; 7. Ava Ginn 24:13.94; 8. Jael Otto 24:14.35.
Potlatch individuals — 9. Britton Tunnell 24:49.22; 10. India Luker 24:54.18; 13. Victoria Weber 26:04.69; 16. Jessica Biltonen 26:53.86; 18. Rebecca Cerruti 27:24.52; 21. Lucy Tunnell 29:02.07; 28. Wisteria Mulford 32:43.80.
Prairie individuals — 12. Kacee Evans 25:46.29; 19. Elizabeth Severns 27:41.65; 20. Kassi Miller 27:43.91; 24. Alaina Lustig 30:27.08; 30. Miranda Klapprich 34:26.94.
Troy individuals — 15. Gretchen Fiedler 26:25.86; 17. Lydia Richmond 27:00.72; 25. Brianna O’Dea 31:08.13; 27. Grace Nordin 32:37.03; 32. Sophia Tibbals 35:33.77.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individual — 11. Evelyn Ward 25:08.98.
Logos Online individuals — 23. Lilyanna Smith 30:11.89; 29. Brooklyn Harding 32:57.06; 33. Zoe Herrmann 39:00.01.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC places fourth in Arizona
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Senior Alexandra Schmidt had a final-round 2-over-par 74 to help the Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team finish fourth at the OUAZ Fall Invite at Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club.
The Warriors carded a 936, behind meet champion Ottawa’s 901.
Schmidt had three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey and finished with a three-round total of 8-over 226, tying for fifth place.
LCSC next plays at the RMC Intercollegiate in March in Henderson, Nev.
Team scores — 1. Ottawa (Ariz.) 901; 2. Milligan 921; 3. Hope International 935; 4. Lewis-Clark State 936; 5. Vanguard 956; 6. William Jessup 1,008; 7. Arizona Christian 1,061.
Medalist — Maddi Shoults (Ottawa) 220.
LCSC individuals — T5. Alexandra Schmidt 226; T15. Kyla Currie 234; T20. Deana Caruso 238; T20. Kylee Hughes 238; 28. Dallis Shockey 248.
Tsai helps Idaho to tie for eight in Seattle tourney
TACOMA, Wash. — Senior Vicky Tsai had a final-round 3-under-par 69 ot help Idaho’s women’s golf team to a tie for eighth place in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite at Tacoma Golf and Country Club.
The Vandals finished with an 891, behind meet champion Gonzaga’s 872.
Tsai had the best round of the day to finish in a tie for 19th place overall with a three-round total of 4-over 220.
Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny tied for Montana State’s best three-round score at 11-over 227 after a final round 80. She tied for 50th place.
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 872; 2. Weber State 873; 3. Nevada 880; 4. California Baptist 883; 5. British Columbia 884; 6. Santa Clara 887; 7. North Dakota State 890; T8. Idaho 891; T8. Southern Mississippi 891; T8. Seattle 891; 11. UC Davis 894; 12. Fullerton 896; 13. UC Irvine 900; 14. South Dakota 902; 15. Tarleton State 908; 16. Utah Valley 912; 17. Montana State 919; 18. Portland State 927; 19. Stephen F. Austin 931; 20. Eastern Washington 932; 21. North Dakota 936.
Co-medalists — Davina Xanh (Fullerton), Victoria Galley (Nevada), Hailey Loh (California Baptist) 213.
Idaho individuals — T19. Vicky Tsai 220; T21. Jenna Bruggeman 221; T36. Kyndall Newman 225; T36. Nattavadee Khunsri 225; T81. Yvonne Vinceri 234.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWarriors fifth in Arizona
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Senior Jorgen Viken had a third-round even-par 72 to help the Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team to a fifth-place finish at the OUAZ Fall Invite at Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club.
The Warriors finished with a 900, behind meet champion Ottawa (Ariz.) A’s 848.
Viken had four birdies and four bogeys in his final round to card a three-round total of 1-under 215 and tie for seventh place overall.
LCSC next plays at the RMC Intercollegiate in March in Henderson, Nev.
Team scores — 1. Ottawa (Ariz.) A 848; 2. Ottawa (Ariz.) B 857; 3. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 872; 4. Arizona Christian 875; 5. Lewis-Clark State 900; 6. Benedictine-Mesa 917; 7. Park-Gilbert 920; 8. Hope International 922; 9. William Jessup 932; 10. Vanguard 956.
Medalist — Gautam Potduhke (Ottawa B) 209.
LCSC individuals — T7. Jorgen Viken 215; T17. Devon Caruso 223; 25. Sondre Andresen 228; T35. Elias Theodossopoulos 234; T45. Carlos Davila 246.
Yanagi posts top-5 finish for WSU
GUNBARREL, Colo. — Senior Pono Yanagi posted a 4-under-par 66 in the final round of the Mark Simpson Invitational to help Washington State to a tie for 12th place.
The Cougars finished at 858, 20 strokes behind meet champion Wyoming’s 838.
Yanagi had four birdies in a bogey-free third round and finished with a 2-under 208 overall, tying for fifth place.
Washington State next plays Monday and Tuesday at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Ore.
Team scores — 1. Wyoming 838; 2. Colorado 839; 3. Rice 843; T4. Arkansas State 845; T4. Utah Valley 845; 6. UTEP 849; 7. Louisiana Monroe 850; T8. Grand Canyon 852; T8. Boise State 852; 10. Kansas City 853; 11. Denver 855; T12. Washington State 858; T12. Utah State 858; 14. Nevada 861; 15. Northern Colorado 874; 16. Southern Utah 896.
Medalist — Brady McKinlay (Utah Valley) 203.
WSU individuals — T5. Pono Yanagi 208; T42. Preston Bebich 216; T42. Peter Jung 216; T59. Jaden Cantafio 219; T73. Sam Renner 222.