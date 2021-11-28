BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Moscow earned an 80-54 season-opening boys’ basketball victory Saturday against nonleague foe Bonners Ferry, led by Dylan Rehder with 24 points, four steals and four assists.
After an 18-12 start, the Bears turned the game into a runaway with a 32-point showing in the second quarter.
Rehder had six 3-pointers and shot 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Teammate Jamari Simpon added 14 points along with four assists and nine rebounds, and Bryden Brown and Ian Hillman had 10 points apiece. Nine Moscow players got on the board in all.
“We moved the ball well, found the open man and knocked down the shots,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
MOSCOW (1-0)
Bryden Brown 4 0-0 10, Dylan Rehder 7 4-4 24, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 6 1-2 14, Taylor Strong 3 1-2 9, Caleb Skinner 1 1-2 3, Zac Skinner 2 2-4 6, Ian Hillman 4 0-0 10, Cody Wilson 0 2-2 2, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 11-16 80.
BONNERS FERRY (0-1)
Travis Petersen 2 0-0 4, Blake Rice 2 2-2 7, Charles Henslee 0 2-2 2, Riley Petesch 0 1-2 1, Dillon Mai 0 1-2 1, Braeden Blackmore 5 1-3 13, Trey Bateman 0 0-0 0, Asher Williams 6 8-8 20, Thomas Bateman 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 17-21 54.
Moscow 18 32 23 7 — 80
Bonners Ferry 12 16 15 11—54
3-point goals — Rehder 6, Brown 2, Strong 2, Hillman 2, Simpson, Blackmore 2.
JV — Moscow def. Bonners Ferry.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLMoscow 45, Bonners Ferry 39
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Angela Lassen added 17 points to lead seven Moscow scorers in a nonleague victory against Bonners Ferry.
The Bears (2-3) held a single-possession 18-16 lead at halftime, then created separation with a 14-8 showing in the third quarter before withstanding a Badger pushback in the fourth.
“We really picked it up in the second half with our defense,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “It’s always hard to go on a three-hour road trip, so I was just proud of them for battling the whole game and coming out with the win.”
MOSCOW (2-3)
McKenna Knott 3 0-0 7, Angela Lassen 6 4-9 17, Grace Nauman 0 2-2 2, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parson 0 5-7 5, Lola Johns 3 0-0 6, Megan Heyns 2 2-4 6. Totals 15 13-22 45.
BONNERS FERRY (2-2)
Markynn Pluid 2 0-0 4, Mia Blackmore 0 0-0 0, Marisa Shottanana-ponce 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Sumpter 2 2-2 6, Avery Bayer 1 1-2 4, Asra Abubakari 10 5-8 25. Totals 15 8-12 39.
Moscow 14 4 14 13—45
Bonners Ferry 10 6 8 15—39
3-point goals — Knott, Lassen, Bayer.
JV — Moscow def. Bonners Ferry.
Savages, Rams postpone showdown
The girls’ basketball game between Clearwater Valley of Kooskia and Salmon River of Riggins scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of illness among the Savages.
A reschedule date has not yet been announced.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU falls in four
SEATTLE — Freshman opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan had a team-high 15 kills, but the 21st-ranked Washington State volleyball team dropped its final regular-season match, falling 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16 to No. 12 Washington before 4,079 fans at Alaska Airlines Arena.
With the loss, the Cougars (19-11, 13-7) fell into fourth place in the final Pac-12 standings. The victory, coupled with a five-set loss by UCLA (23-5, 16-4) against USC (15-15, 10-10), gave the Huskies (24-4, 17-3) the conference crown.
Once again, Washington State was playing without junior outside hitter Pia Timmer, who hasn’t played since the Cougs’ Nov. 12 win at California.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis had 36 assists and 12 digs. Sophomore setter Argentina Ung had 13 digs, and senior outside hitter Penny Tusa and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville had 10 digs each.
Samantha Dreschel paced Washington with 17 kills. Claire Hoffman added 14 kills and 11 digs. Marin Grote chipped in 12 kills. Ella May Powell tallied 47 assists. Shannon Crenshaw had 11 digs.
The Cougars await their postseason fate, as the field of 64 will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Pacific today on NCAA.com.