MOSCOW — In Class 4A boys’ soccer district tournament semifinal play, the Moscow Bears scored off a corner kick in the 63rd minute to pull off a 2-1 win Tuesday against Lakeland.
The corner kick bounded around, with lots of random touches, before Devon Conway was able to find the back of the net for the deciding goal.
Bryce Hansen scored the first goal for Moscow in the 15th minute. Early in the second half, Lakeland tied the game off of a deflection.
Moscow (3-8-2) plays in the district final at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sandpoint.
Lakeland 0 1 — 1
Moscow 1 1 — 2
Moscow — Bryce Hansen, 15th.
Lakeland — Unknown, 47th.
Moscow — Devon Conway, 63rd.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLHounds top Highlanders
SPOKANE — Margot Keane and Gabby Oliver had 11 digs apiece for Pullman in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 win against Shadle Park in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Keane also led the Greyhounds (6-5, 3-0) in aces with three, while Nicole Avery had nine kills, Keleigh Myers added 29 assists and Sophie Armstrong made three blocks.
Eagles soar past Country Christian
PULLMAN — The undefeated Pullman Christian volleyball team swept Mountain Christian League foe Country Christian of Pasco 25-17, 25-12, 25-16.
Anna Fitzgerald had a well-rounded showing with five aces, four digs, one kill and one block for the Eagles (9-0), as did Faith Berg, who provided 11 assists.
“They played really well tonight,” Pullman Christian coach Sarah Lindstrom said.
Panthers curb Crusaders
ASOTIN — In Northeast 2B League play, Asotin scored a 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19 against visiting Northwest Christian of Colbert.
Haylee Appleford provided 23 assists and three blocks, Kayla Paine had 12 kills and six digs, and Makayla Wheeler notched 16 digs and five aces for the Panthers (9-1, 5-1)
“We really played together as a team tonight,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “Haylee ran a really good offense and spread the ball around more than I think we ever have.”
Bears rule on senior night
MOSCOW — With five players celebrating senior night at Bear Den, Moscow won 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 in a Class 4A Inland Empire League match against Sandpoint.
Seniors Ellie Gray, Julia Branen, Grace Allen, Payton Watson and Ellen Heyns were honored as they entered the final regular-season home contest of their high school careers. Sam Unger recorded 23 assists, nine digs and five aces for Moscow (11-8, 6-2), while Morgan Claus made 10 digs, six kills and three aces, and McKayla Gilkey had eight kills.
Wildcats overcome Knights
LAPWAI — A back-and-forth five-set epic ended with Lapwai beating Logos of Moscow 19-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Lauren Gould totaled 20 assists and five kills for the Wildcats (4-9, 4-9), while teammate Alexis Herrera had seven kills and four blocks, and Krisalyn Bisbee made 12 kills.
“Our defense showed up today really great,” Lapwai coach Sequoia Dance Leighton said. “We were moving as a system, working together and communicating.”
For Logos (6-11, 5-10), Lily Leidenfrost put up 32 assists and Lina Jankovic had 10 kills.
JV — Lapwai 25-17, 27-25, 7-15.
Bengals roar to victory
Lewiston notched a 26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 Class 5A Inland Empire League win against Coeur d’Alene in its regular-season finale.
Lindsay Hall, coming back from an injury hiatus, added five kills for the Bengals (11-8, 2-4). Lewiston also profited from 33 assists and eight aces courtesy of Megan Halstead, 15 kills and 3½ blocks from Katy Wessels, and 31 digs plus three aces by Morgan Moran.
“It felt like they really came out and just kind of took it to them,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said.
Bulldogs top Trojans
GENESEE — Genesee and Prairie battled back and forth in a tight five-set Whitepine League Division I thriller, with the Bulldogs winning 27-25, 20-25, 25-16, 21-25, 16-14.
Makenzie Stout put up a mammoth 43 assists and 32 digs for Genesee (15-8, 9-5). Isabelle Monk notched seven aces, 25 digs and 16 kills, and Lucie Ranisate had 23 kills and six blocks.
Maniacs manage Kubs
KAMIAH — Orofino won a nonleague match 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 versus Kamiah.
Orofino (9-1, 3-0) were led by Riley Schwartz with 26 digs.
Grace Beardin had five blocks and nine kills. Delrae Harris had seven kills and 12 digs.
JV — Orofino def. Kamiah 2-1.
Nighthawks beat Grangeville JV
NEZPERCE — After dropping the first set, the Nezperce Nighthawks rallied for a 16-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-18 win versus the Grangeville JV team.
Nezperce (4-10) celebrated senior night for its sole senior, Jillian Lux.
Serving was strong for the home team as Darlene Matson and Cathrine Duuck each averaged better than 85 percent.
JV — Nezperce JV tied 1-1 vs. Grangeville C team.
Rams repel Spartans
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia claimed its first win of the season 12-25, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 15-10 against Timberline of Weippe.
Ashton Mangun made 10 kills and five aces for the Rams (1-16), while Kadance Schilling had 10 kills and four aces and Angel Dominguez served 23-for-26 with five aces of her own.
“They stuck in there and dug it out, and fought a really hard battle,” Clearwater Valley coach Wendy Crocker said.
JV — Clearwater Valley def. Timberline
Bantams fall in five
SPOKANE — Clarkston went toe-to-toe for five sets with Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival East Valley of Spokane, falling 25-23, 15-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12.
Madde Kaufman put up 34 assists for Clarkston (1-7, 1-2), while Maggie Ogden had 15 kills and Leah Copeland made 24 digs.
JV — Clarkston def. East Valley.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 9, Lakeland 0
MOSCOW — Megan Poler scored four second-half goals for icing on the cake as the Bears rolled the Hawks in Class 4A district semifinal action.
Moscow (3-8-1) now advances to play at Sandpoint (12-0) in a district final at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Lakeland finishes at 1-11.
It was the Angela Lassen and Ava Hicke show in the first 40 minutes, as Lassen scored three times and Hicke tallied two goals.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow 5 4—9
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 8th.
Moscow — Ava Hicke, 10th.
Moscow — Lassen, 12th.
Moscow — Hicke, 18th.
Moscow — Lassen, 35th.
Moscow — Megan Poler, 43rd.
Moscow — Poler, 50th.
Moscow — Poler, 65th.
Moscow — Poler, 73rd.
Shots — Moscow 21, Lakeland 2. Saves — Lakeland: n/a. Moscow: Makai Rauch 2.
Pullman 1, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — A header by Audrey Pitzer late in the second half gave Pullman the single goal it needed to prevail against 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park at Spokane’s Dwight Merkel Soccer Complex.
The Hounds (7-6, 4-3) won their fifth shutout and have now totaled 39 goals this season, according to coach Doug Winchell.
Pullman 0 1—1
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer (Keely Franklin), 77th.
Shots — Pullman 8, Shadle Park 5. Saves — Pullman: Lilian Cobos 4, Shadle Park: McKinlee Grote 5, Kate Pomerinke 2.
Clarkston 6, East Valley 0
SPOKANE — Senior Luella Skinner recorded her second hat trick in as many weeks and younger sister Rebecca Skinner added two more as the Bantams beat the Knights in a Greater Spokane 2A League win.
All three of Luella Skinner goals came in the second half, her third one assisted by freshman Rebecca Skinner.
Rebecca Skinner bookended the match, scoring her first goal in the 12th minute and her second in the 63rd.
Chassidy Schneider also found the back of the net for Clarkston (10-3, 6-1) in the 50th.
“We came out a little slow, trying to push a soccer ball into a Cherrio,” coach Ryan Newhouse said.
Erika Pickett and Eloise Teasley combined to save all three shots they saw.
Clarkston 1 5 — 6
East Valley 0 0 — 0
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 12th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner (Newhouse), 48th.
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider, 50th.
Clarkston — L. Skinner (Sadie Thummul), 54th.
Clarkston — L. Skinner (R. Skinner), 58th.
Clarkston — R. Skinner, 63rd.
Shots — Clarkston 18, East Valley 3. Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 2, Eloise Teasley 1; East Valley: Stephanie Thorton 12
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYArea runners stand out at District 7/9 South meet
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Asotin’s boys and Garfield-Palouse’s girls took team titles at the District 7/9 South meet at St. John Golf Course.
The Panther boys won with 29 points, with the Vikings placing second and Colfax in third in the five-team meet. There also were runners from Pomeroy and Colton competing.
Gar-Pal took first in the girls’ meet with 16 points, and the Bulldogs were second in the two-team event with 46. Runners from Asotin and Colton also participated.
The top boys’ finisher was Ian Engledow of Asotin, who finished in 17 minutes, 40 seconds to place second. On the girls’ side, Asotin’s Lily Denham won in 21:22.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Asotin 29; 2. Garfield-Palouse 62; 3. Colfax 72; 4. Liberty 77; 5. Touchet 102.
Individual — Mitchell Hanegan (Liberty) 17:39.
Asotin individuals — 2. Ian Engledow 17:40; 3. Tanner Nicholas 18:01; .8. Jake Williams 18:52; 10. Dane Neace 19:07; 11. Jordan Erb 19:50; 17. Chaz Neace 20:41; 37. Samuel Hall 23:38.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 5. Brendan Snekvik 18:25; 6. Kieran Snekvik 18:39; 15. Brandon Hallan 20:29; 28. Josh Appel 21:44; 30. Colby Dugger 22:21.
Colfax individuals — 4. Dyamin Vanek 18:22; 12. Jaxon Eads 20:20; 21. Alex McHargue 20:54; 23. Luka Garcia 21:04; 38. Jack Warwick 24:02; 43. Jacob Jones 25:32.
Other area individuals — 7. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 18:50; 27. Trevin Walton (Pomeroy) 21:43; 35. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 23:10; 39. Brady Bott (Pomeroy) 24:09; 41. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 24:28.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 16; 2. Colfax 46.
Individual — Lily Denham (Asotin) 21:22.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 4. Ashleigh Hightree 21:35; 6. Kennedy Cook 22:12; 7. Samantha Snekvik 22:14; 8. Courage Hightree 22:59; 11. Lola Edwards 23:55; 13. Zoe Laughary 24:40; 15. Laynie Southern 25:00; 22. Ainsley Sievers 32:26.
Colfax individuals — 9. Anna Cocking 23:14; 14. Hannah Baerlocher 24:56; 16. Paige Cocking 26:32; 17. Gabby Rabaiotti 26:44; 19. Grace Jones 28:55.
Other area individuals — 2. Lola Baerlocher (Colton) 21:25; 3. Eloise Clark (Colton) 21:32; 5. Aneysa Judy (Asotin) 21:46; 21. McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (Asotin) 31:42; 33. Madison Hurlbert (Asotin) 35:31.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four
GREELEY, Colo. — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday had 16 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18 to Northern Colorado in Big Sky play at Bank of Colorado Arena.
Sophomore Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 24 assists, and senior libero Alaina Lacey tallied 15 digs for the Vandals (3-13, 0-7).
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday against Eastern Washington at Memorial Gym.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU 5th, Idaho 13th at Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State men’s golf team finished fifth and Idaho was 13th of 15 teams at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
The Cougars had a score of 869, behind meet winner Washington’s 838. The Vandals tallied a 901.
Sophomore Jaden Cantafio had the best individual score of all WSU players, shooting a final-round 4-over-par 75 to tie for 13th in the three-round event at 1-over 214. Senior Colt Sherrell shot a 1-over 72 and led all Idaho players with a 12-over 225, tying for 45th place overall.
The Cougars next play Oct. 21-22 in the Visit Stockton (Calif.) Invitational at Stockton Golf & Country Club, and the Vandals next play Oct. 25-26 at the Hoakalei Warrior Invitational in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Team scores — 1. Washington 838; 2. Boise State 849; 3. Utah 855; 4. Oregon State 863; 5. Washington State 869; 6. Seattle 871; 7. Grand Canyon 878; 8. California Baptist 879; 9. Santa Clara 885; 10. Cal Poly 887; 11. Sacramento State 888; 12. Pacific 897; 13. Idaho 901; 14. Oregon State ‘B’ 910; 15. Dixie State 911.
Individual — RJ Manke (Washington) 204.
WSU individuals — T13. Jaden Cantafio 214; T24. Ponpo Yanagi 218; T30. Max Sekulic 219; T33. Preston Bebich 220; T60. Tianyu Wu 228.
Idaho individuals — T45. Colt Sherrell 225; T50. Jack Plaster 226; T50. Jose Suryadinata 226; T56. Joe Gustavel 227; T77. Matt McGann 233.
WOMEN’S GOLFIdaho ties for 11th in Lesser-Harbottle
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Senior Vicky Tsai led Idaho’s women’s golf team to a tie for 11th place out of 20 teams at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Seattle University Invitational at Tacoma Country and Golf Club.
The Vandals tied with High Point with a 916, well behind meet winner Seattle’s 885.
Tsai had a final-round 2-over 74 to finish at 7-over 223 for the three-round event, tying for 14th place.
Idaho next plays in the Colonel Wollenberg Ram Classic on Monday and Tuesday at Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins, Colo.
Team scores — 1. Seattle 885; 2. Santa Clara 889; 3. Utah Valley 895; T4. California Baptist 904; T4. Gonzaga 904; 6. South Dakota 905; 7. Boise State 908; 8. North Dakota State 912; T9. Little Rock 915; T9. Fullerton State 915; T11. Idaho 916; T11. High Point 916; 13. Weber State 922; 14. Idaho State 925; 15. UC Irvine 929; 16. Portland State 931; 17. North Dakota 941; 18. Northridge 948; 19. Eastern Washington 949; 20. Montana 956.
Individual — Rivekka Jumagulova (Seattle) 211.
Idaho individuals — T14. Vicky Tsai 223; T40. Yvonne Vinceri 230; T49. Valeria Patino 231; T54. Eddie Hsu 232; T94. Helen Zhou 244.