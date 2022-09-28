Nick Odberg notched two goals in the first half to help propel the Moscow Bears past Lewiston 3-0 in a nonleague soccer match Tuesday at Walker Field.
The Bears outshot the Bengals 12-1, with Moscow’s Wyatt Thornycroft saving the only goal attempt he encountered.
Moscow (4-5-1) returns to action on Saturday against Coeur d’Alene, while Lewiston (3-5) faces Post Falls on Thursday.
Moscow 2 1—3
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow — Nick Odberg, 10th.
Moscow — Odberg, 32nd.
Moscow — Zac Skinner, 57th.
Shots — Moscow 12, Lewiston 1. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 6. Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 1.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERMoscow 2, Lewiston 0
MOSCOW — What had been a scoreless game for 70 minutes turned into a shutout victory for Moscow when Megan Poler and Elli Rainer converted late goals to lift the Bears to victory against visiting Lewiston.
Goalkeeper Makai Rauch made what coach Jessica Brown called “some amazing saves” to keep the Bengals from getting on the board, while Brown also credited a strong performance from backline for helping Moscow (8-4-1) stave off the Lewiston offense. On the other end of the field, Allison Olson made four saves for Lewiston (5-4-2).
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow 0 2—2
Moscow — Megan Poler, 71st.
Moscow — Elli Rainer, 78th.
Shots — Moscow: 12, Lewiston 7. Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson 4; Moscow: Makai Rauch 6.
Clarkston 2, Shadle Park 1
Ashley Eggleston and Rebecca Skinner connected for both goals for the Bantams in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win versus the Shadle Park Highlanders.
Eggleston scored first on an assist from Skinner in the 20th minute for Clarkston (4-1-2, 2-1).
Eggleston then returned the favor on a pass to Skinner for the game winner in the 60th minute.
Shadle Park 1 0—1
Clarkston 1 1—2
Clarkston — Ashley Eggleston (Rebecca Skinner), 20th.
Shadle Park — Kayliegh Archer, 27th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Eggleston), 60th.
Shots — Clarkston 14, Shadle Park 3. Saves — Shadle Park: Madison Clear 12; Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 2.
Pullman 8, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Vanna Chun and Hannah James scored three goals apiece in a Greater Spokane League rout for visiting Pullman against the Rogers Pirates.
The Hounds (4-4, 2-1) scored four goals in each half and allowed their foes only two total shots on goal.
Pullman 4 4—8
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman — Vanna Chun, 2nd.
Pullman — Hannah James, 4th.
Pullman — Sidney Johnson (Kyla Schulenberger), 23rd.
Pullman — James (Johnson), 31st.
Pullman — Keely Franklin (Meg Limburg), 49th.
Pullman — Chun, PK, 61st.
Pullman — Chun, 62nd.
Pullman — James (Schulenberger), 66th.
Shots — Pullman 22, Rogers 2. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2. Rogers: Wise 7.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBulldogs best in tri-match
GENESEE — Host Genesee won both of its contests in a tri-match with Kamiah and Orofino, while the Kubs edged the Maniacs in five sets.
The Bulldogs overcame a hiccup to top Kamiah 25-15, 17-25, 25-12, 25-10, then rolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 win against Orofino.
Freshman Chloe Grieser totaled 16 kills on the day for Genesee (16-7, 8-3), while Makenzie Stout provided 57 assists and 43 digs.
In the day’s other match, Kamiah (9-6, 4-6) outlasted Orofino 24-26, 25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9. Maddie Brotnov served 100 percent to aid the winning effort, while Logan Landmark had 11 kills and Reesa Loewen dished out 12 assists.
Vikings best Bears
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Moscow rallied from a slow start to take a set, but ultimately fell to Coeur d’Alene 25-8, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20.
Morgan Claus totaled nine kills, 15 digs and three blocks for Moscow (8-9), while Maecie Robbins had 20 digs and four aces, and Sam Unger logged a double-double of 16 assists and 12 digs.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow 2-0.
Knights tame Wildcats
MOSCOW — The Logos Knights go into a two-week break on a high note after a 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 win against Lapwai in Class 1A Division I Whitepine League competition.
Signe Holloway had 13 kills for Logos (10-4, 9-4). Grace Ann VanderPloeg added six kills.
JV — Logos won.
Trojans rout Rams
TROY — Continuing its Whitepine League Division I dominance, Troy more-than-doubled its rival’s point total in each set for a 25-10, 25-4, 25-6 victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
In what Troy coach Deborah Blazzard described as an excellent performance by her team from the line, Teagan Gale and Alaura Hawley came off the bench to serve a combined 23-for-23 with five aces while playing one set apiece. Dericka Morgan had seven kills to help the Trojans move to 7-0 in league competition.
JV — Troy def. CV.
McGaughy has a day
COLFAX — Bryn McGaughy notched 16 kills and three blocks in Colfax’s 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 win against Class 2B Bi-County League foe Davenport.
Lauren York added 20 assists for the Bulldogs (5-5, 3-0).
Spartans battle past Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — After trailing early in the fifth set, the Spartans of Weippe rallied to a 25-14, 17-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11 victory against Whitepine League Division II rival Nezperce.
Jamie Binder served 7-for-7 in the fifth set to help Timberline (4-7, 2-5) recover from a 7-2 deficit and totaled seven aces and 17 assists for the day, while Carlie Harrell had 10 kills and Natasha Hernandez tallied 18 digs.
Bengals fall in four
Lewiston took the third set, but ultimately fell 25-17, 29-27, 23-25, 25-19 to Class 5A Inland Empire League opponent Post Falls.
Madi Jackson notched 14 digs, two kills and 17 assists for the Bengals (6-9, 2-5).
Eagles prey on Vikings
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse suffered a 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 Southeast 1B League defeat to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Kara Blomgren led Gar-Pal (2-3, 0-2) with eight kills, four aces and two digs.
Pullman falls to Freeman
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds suffered a 25-14, 25-16, 26-24 to Freeman in nonleague play.
Sophie Armstrong led Pullman (3-3) in kills (7), blocks (3) and aces (1).
Pirates top Wildcats
COLTON — Kendall Dixon had 14 kills for Pomeroy in a 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 win versus Colton in Southeast 1B League play.
Jillian Herres had 25 assists and 11 digs for Pomeroy (9-1, 2-0). Clara Jentz added eight kills and three blocks.
Chase Caruso went 22-of-24 serving with five aces while making 15 digs.
Kaydee Heitstuman led Colton (2-4, 0-2) with 11 kills. Sidni Whitcomb had 22 assists and Rachel Becker had 15 digs.
Mustangs manage Patriots
DEARY — In Whitepine League Division II action, the Mustangs raced past the visiting St. John Bosco Patriots of Cottonwood 25-19, 25-10, 25-21.
Dantae Workman struck 11 kills for Deary (7-3, 5-2), while Kenadie Kirk notched eight kills and five aces.
Crusaders conquer Asotin
ASOTIN — The Panthers did not make it easy, but ultimately fell 16-25, 30-28, 28-26, 27-29, 15-13 to Northwest Christian of Colbert in a Class 2B Bi-County league match.
Lily Denham had 13 digs and 10 kills for Asotin (3-5, 1-3), while Haylee Appleford had 29 assists and four aces. Makayla Wheeler added four aces and led the Panthers with 15 digs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU fifth, Idaho 17th at Red Sky tourney
WOLCOTT, Colo. — Senior Darby Habgood fired an even-par 72 for the the Washington State women’s golf team, which sits in fifth place out of 20 teams at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at the Fazio Course at Red Sky Golf Club.
The Cougars have a two-round total of 585, behind leader Pepperdine’s 564. Idaho is 17th at 617.
Habgood had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in her round, and sits tied for third overall at 4-under 140.
Senior Vicky Tsai leads the Vandal golfers after shooting a 2-over 74 and is in a tie for 22nd place at 3-over 147.
The final round takes place at 8:30 a.m. Pacific today.
Team scores — 1. Pepperdine 564; 2. Colorado 572; T3. Kennesaw State 581; T3. Fresno State 581; 5. Washington State 585; 6. New Mexico State 587; 7. Mercer 589; 8. East Tennessee State 590; 9. Xavier ; 10. Delaware 592; 11. Central Arkansas 595; 12. Rutgers 596; 13. Incarnate Word 597; 14. Northern Arizona 600; 15. Little Rock 608; 16. Eastern Michigan 609; 17. Idaho 617; 18. Northern Colorado 618; 19. Southern Illinois 626; 20. Evansville 653.
Leader — Lauren Gomez (Pepperdine) 138.
WSU individuals — T3. Darcy Habgood 140; T37. Jinyu Wu 149; T37. Sarah Skovgaard-Bils 149; T48. Madelyn Gamble 150; T62. Jiye Ham 153.
Idaho individuals — T22. Vicky Tsai 147; T59. Yvonne Vinceri 152; T83. Boram Jung 149; T83. Jenna Bruggeman 159; 91. Baipor Khunsri 161.
LCSC finishes second at Multnomah invite
CARSON, Wash. — Junior Kyla Currie paced the Lewis-Clark State women to a second-place finish at the four-team Multnomah Invitational at Elk Ridge Golf Course.
The Warriors finished with a 635, well behind meet champion British Columbia’s 581.
Currie had a second-round 8-over 79 to finish in a tie for eighth place at 14-over 156 overall.
LCSC next plays Oct. 3-4 at the Ottawa Fall Invitational in Surprise, Ariz.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 581; 2. Lewis-Clark State 635; 3. Oregon Tech 641; 4. Walla Walla 721.
Medalist — Grace Bell (British Columbia) 142.
LCSC individuals — T8. Kyla Currie 156; T10. Alexandra Schmidt 159; T10. Deana Caruso 159; T12. Kylee Hughes 162; 15. Dallas Shockey 166; T20. Reece Garey 172; T20. Mackenzie Miller 172.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho wins SIUE tournament
MADISON, Ill. — Freshman Joe Sykes had a final-round 4-under-par 67 to lead the surging Idaho men’s golf team to victory in the 16-team SIUE Dolenc Invitational at Gateway Golf Links, spearheading the team’s first tourney win in six years.
The Vandals finished with an 865, two shots in front of Big Sky compatriot Weber State’s 867.
Sykes had five birdies and a bogey in his round to finish with a three-round total of 2-under 211 and a fourth-place showing in his first collegiate tournament.
Idaho hasn’t won a tournament title since the Big Sky tournament in 2016.
Idaho next plays Oct. 10-11 at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree in Corvallis, Ore.
Team scores — 1. Idaho 865; 2. Weber State 867; 3. Southern Illinois 874; 4. New Orleans 876; T5. Bradley 877; T5. SE Louisiana 877; 7. SIU Edwardsville 878; 8. UT Martin 883; T9. Murray State 884; T9. Lindenwood 884; 11. Missouri State 887; 12. Samford 890; 13. Omaha 891; 14. Southern Indiana 897; 15. Green Bay 906; 16. Eastern Illinois 913.
Co-medalists — Josh Kirkham (Bradley), Charlie Forster (SE Louisiana) 206.
Idaho individuals — 4. Joe Sykes 211; 8. Matt McGann 215; T9. Jose Suryadinata 216; T13. Samuel Johnson 217; T26. Colt Sherrell 221; T40. TJ Patterson 223.
Warriors second at Multnomah
CARSON, Wash. — Senior Jorgen Viken finished in second place as an individual to help Lewis-Clark State take second out of nine teams at the Multnomah Invitational at Elk Ridge Golf Course.
The Warriors finished with an 857, eight shots behind meet champion British Columbia’s 849.
Viken had a total of seven birdies in a final-round 3-under-par 68 for a three-round total of 1-under 212, three shots behind medalist JP Kahlert of British Columbia.
LCSC returns to action Oct. 3-4 at the Ottawa Fall Invitational in Surprise, Ariz.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 848; 2. Lewis-Clark State 857; 3. Oregon Tech 898; 4. Multnomah 902; 5. Walla Walla 904; 6. College of Idaho 905; 7. Bushnell 913; 8. Southern Oregon 917; 9. Corban 929.
Medalist — JP Kahlert (British Columbia) 209.
LCSC individuals — 2. Jorgen Viken 212; T3. Sondre Andresen 213; T5. Devon Caruso 216; T8. Carlos Davila 219; T20. Eliaa Theodossopoulos 226; T29. Jacob Waller 229.