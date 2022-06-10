EUGENE, Ore. — Valentina Barrios Bornacelli chose a good time to outdo herself.
The Washington State true freshman from Colombia raised her game significantly and placed eighth in the women’s javelin Thursday at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
She threw 177 feet, 3 inches, a personal record by eight feet and a WSU freshman record. The winner at 191-1 was BYU’s Ashton Riner.
Barrios had placed only 11th in the NCAA West Prelim to punch her ticket to the national meet.
She became the Cougars’ eighth All-American in the women’s javelin and the first to finish top-8 since Courtney Kirkwood in 2011.
Barrios threw a PR 172-4 on her second throw, then unleashed the 177-3 on her third to place second in the first of two flights.
Cougars freshman Micaela De Mello clocked 13.15 seconds in the semifinals of the women’s 100 hurdles, placing sixth in her heat and failing to advance. The final qualifier ran 12.95.
De Mello finished 17th overall and second among freshmen.
Pullman High School graduate Mayyi Mahama, a junior by eligibility at the University of Pennsylvania, placed 23rd in the women’s hammer with a toss of 204-6, about 15 feet short of her best.
MEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC inks three for next season
The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff has announced the additions of Anthony Peoples Jr., Erick Chaney and Quetin Raynor to the roster for the 2022-23 season.
“Very appreciative of the proactive work and time that our assistant coaches invested in this recruiting class,” coach Austin Johnson said in a news release. “They did an unbelievable job of identifying the right players and building authentic relationships that allowed us to sign a group of student-athletes that we’re excited about.”
Raynor, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, helped Yakima Valley College to the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title this past season. He averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in helping the Yaks to win a combined 40 games in two seasons. He hit 210 3-pointers.
Peoples, a redshirt freshman 6-9 forward, sat out last season at The Master’s (Calif.) to rehab an injury. Playing high school ball at Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., he was a part of the Huskies’ 2021 California Interscholastic Federation state title team.
Chaney, a 6-0 guard, was a two-time All-South Yosemite League selection at Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) High School. He helped the Eagles to two Central Section title and averaged 18 points, three assists and two rebounds per game as a senior.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC ends season ranked No. 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to its runner-up finish in the Avista NAIA World Series, Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team ended the season ranked No. 2 in the final top 25 coaches’ poll, it was announced.
The Warriors (58-7), who fell 11-5 to Southeastern (Fla.) in the winner-take-all championship game seven days ago, rose three spots from No. 5. The final ranking is the highest LCSC was ranked all season long. The Warriors also never fell below No. 5.
AWARDSLCSC finishes 31st in Directors’ Cup
CLEVELAND — Lewis-Clark State’s athletic department finished 31st in the final Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, it was announced.
The Warriors earned 188.5 points in the spring, with baseball’s second-place finish in the Avista NAIA World Series earning them 90 points. The two track teams combined for the other 98.5 points.
LCSC earned 120.5 points in the fall and 118.5 in the winter to finish the year with 427.5. points. The Warriors were third out of Cascade Conference teams.
A total of 13 sports are counted toward the standings, four of which must be men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball. The next highest nine sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used.
LEGION BASEBALLCubs split at Donnelley’s event
TWIN FALLS — The Cubs managed two late runs in an 8-2 loss to the Reno (Nev.) Athletics, then raced out to a 4-0 lead en route to a 6-4 victory against the Kimberly Astros at the Donnelley’s Sports 2022 Classic.
Against the Athletics, Race Currin went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Lewis-Clark (3-2-1), which fell behind 8-0 after five innings. Guy Krasselt went 2-for-4.
Against the Astros, Currin went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI as the Cubs held a 4-0 lead after two. L-C turned a huge double play in the top of the second that got it out of a jam.
“That was a big play early in the game and allowed us to get over the top,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said.
Kimberly rallied for three third-inning runs, but L-C’s Trace Green, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored, had two-run double in the fifth to finish it off.
“Race was a beast at the leadoff spot for us,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “He played extremely well in catching both games.”
Trace Roberts picked up the win and Toby Elliott earned the save.
A full linescore from the game against the Astros was unavailable at press time.
LC Cubs 000 000 2—2 7 3
Reno 012 410 x—8 9 0
Levi Johnson, Austin Topp (4) and Race Currin; Blaise Czyz and Dalton Pingree. L—Johnson.
LC Cubs hits — Currin 2 (2B), Guy Krasselt 2, Toby Elliott, Mason Way, Wiley Wagner.
Reno hits — Traeyus Choi 3 (2B, 3B), Pingree 2 (2B), Czyz 2, Jackson Burgess (2B), Jaxsyn Durst.
———
Kimberly 003 001 0—4 7 2
LC Cubs 310 020 x—6 8 2
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys named WIAA team of month
RENTON, Wash. — The Pullman boys tennis team recently was named the Class 2A team of the month by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
The Greyhounds went undefeated in dual competition with a 13-0 overall mark and a 10-0 record in the Greater Spokane League. They also won the academic state title and fielded three medalists in finishing in second place in cumulative team scoring in the state tournament.