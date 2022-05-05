COEUR D’ALENE — Taryn Barney put on quite the performance in her final regular-season games Wednesday.
The senior catcher went 6-for-9 overall with eight runs scored, a double, three home runs and four RBI as the Bengals swept the Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, 13-5 and 9-2, in a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader.
Lewiston (17-6, 14-4) also got six hits, three runs scored and three RBI from Jenika Ortiz, who also homered in the second game. Loryn Barney had a homer in Game 1 as the Bengals scored in all but three of the 14 innings on the day.
Jenna Barney picked up the victory in the opener, and Kaitlin Banks allowed seven hits and struck out 11 in going the distance in the second game.
GAME 1
Lewiston 221 330 2—13 16 2
Lake City 003 000 2—5 11 5
Jenna Barney, Kaitlin Banks (7) and Taryn Barney; Brooklyn Wullenwaber, Layla Gugino (5) and Hope Bodak. W—J. Barney. L—Wullenwaber.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 4 (2 HR), Loryn Barney 3 (HR), Jenika Ortiz 3, Karli Taylor 3, Jenna Barney, Phoenix Pea, Rylie Reagan.
Lake City hits — Hope Bodak 3, Layla Gugino 3, Kylee Palmer 2, Taylor Hill, Kendall Pickford, Sammie Chavez.
GAME 2
Lewiston 122 103 0—9 10 1
Lake City 110 000 0—2 7 3
Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney; Kylee Palmer and Hope Bodak.
Lewiston hits — Jenika Ortiz 3 (HR), Taryn Barney 2 (2B, HR), Kaitlin Banks 2, Loryn Barney, Phoenix Pea, Caitrin Reel.
Lake City hits — Layla Gugino 2, Hope Bodak, Taylor Hill, Jenna Glenn, Brooklyn Wullenwaber, Kylee Palmer.
Kendrick 16-17, Nezperce 1-2
KENDRICK — Sage Cochrane recorded five hits and Harley Heimgartner and Natalie Kimbley added four apiece as Kendrick whipped Nezperce in a Whitepine League doubleheader, ending each by the mercy rule.
Kenadie Kirk tripled and doubled for the Tigers (11-6, 9-5), and Taylor Boyer contributed two doubles and a single.
“Really happy with the way we hit,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “We pitched well and fielded well.”
GAME 1
Kendrick 655—16 15 0
Nezperce 001—1 4 0
Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk; Hannah Miller and Darlene Matson.
Kendrick hits — Sage Cochrane 3 (2B), Taylor Boyer 2 (2B), Erin Morgan 2 (2B), Harley Heimgartner 2 (2B), Morgan Silflow 2 (2B), Kenadie Kirk (2B), Hailey Taylor, Hannah Tweit, Natalie Kimbley.
Nezperce hits — Mia Horton, Amber Wemhoff.
GAME 2
Nezperce 101—2 8 0
Kendrick 638—17 17 1
Hannah Miller, Erica Zenner (3) and Emalissa Espinosa; Harley Heimgartner, Erin Morgan (3) and Kenadie Kirk. W—Heimgartner. L—Miller.
Nezperce hits — Emalissa Espinosa 2, Erica Zenner 2, Mia Horton (2B), Hannah Miller, Darlene Matson, Morgan Wemhoff.
Kendrick hits — Natalie Kimbley 3, Morgan Silflow 2 (2B), Hailey Taylor 2 (2B), Hannah Tweit 2, Harley Heimgartner 2, Sage Cochrane 2, Kenadie Kirk (3B), Taylor Boyer (2B), Callie Warner.
Prairie 22-17, Lapwai 2-2
COTTONWOOD — Mackenzie Key pitched all seven innings and provided two doubles and a single in the opener as Prairie of Cottonwood swept Lapwai in a Whitepine League doubleheader, ending each by the mercy rule.
Tara Schlader wound up with four hits and Riley Enneking added three for the Pirates (9-7, 8-5).
Prairie coach Jeff Martin said he worked on his rain-soaked field beginning at 7 a.m. on senior day.
“We started with puddles and ended with dust,” he said, “so I think I did OK.”
GAME 1
Prairie (16) 42—22 10 1
Lapwai 100 —1 2 3
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Andreanna Domebo and Leiloni Ellenwood.
Prairie hits — Key 3 (2 2B), Tara Schlader 3 (2B), Kaylie Lockett 2, Riley Enneking, Laney Forsmann.
Lapwai hits — Solara Greene, Williamson.
GAME 2
Lapwai 101 0—2 4 4
Prairie 143 9—17 7 2
Williamson and Leiloni Ellenwood; Key and Remacle.
Lapwai hits — Williamson 2, Solara Greene, Andreanna Domebo.
Prairie hits — Enneking 2, Delanie Lockett, Schlader, Gracie Farr, Kaylie Lockett, Ember Martin.
Genesee 22, Troy 0
GENESEE — Everyone in the lineup got a hit as the Bulldogs beat the Trojans in a Whitepine League game moved to Genesee because of unplayable field conditions at Troy.
“We all hit the ball really well tonight,” Bulldogs coach Brian Malcom said. “I was really happy with the way we hit it.”
Shelby Hanson had three hits, including a double, for Genesee (8-5, 7-5). Audrey Barber had two hits, including a triple, and McKenna Miller had two hits, including a double. Kendra Meyer struck out five in the circle to pick up the win.
Whitney Foster and Madison Bendel each had one hit for Troy (2-10, 2-10).
Genesee (10)57—22 16 1
Troy 000—0 2 4
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Madison Bendel and Dericka Morgan.
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson 3 (2B), Audrey Barber 2 (3B), McKenna Miller 2 (2B), Harlei Donner 2, Makayla Hermann 2, Brinley Lowe 2, Riley Leseman (2B), Kendra Meyer, Maxine English.
Troy hits — Whitney Foster, Madison Bendel.
Garfield-Palouse 13-13, DeSales 17-8
WALLA WALLA — Denni Fealy delivered two doubles and Garfield-Palouse pulled off a triple play Tuesday in a late-reported Southeast 1B League spilt with DeSales.
The turnaround spark might have come in the first inning of the second game, when outfielder Morgan Lentz snagged a line drive and threw to first baseman Maci Brantner, who fired to shortstop Fealy for a triple play.
Kenzi Pedersen doubled and singled in the Gar-Pal win.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLake City 6-0, Lewiston 5-15
COEUR D’ALENE — In spite of an eight-inning loss in the first game of a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader, the Bengals bounced back to rout the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene in the nightcap to earn the league’s regular-season title.
“Overall really proud of our group to finish the regular season strong and clinch the 1 seed for (tournament) play,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said.
Joe DuCoeur had two hits, including a double, with three RBI and Ethan Taylor had two hits, with a double, and two runs scored to lead Lake City (11-10, 10-7) in the opener.
Chris Ricard went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, and Elliott Taylor had two doubles and an RBI to pace Lewiston (19-5, 14-4) in the opener.
In the nightcap, the Bengals tallied six runs in the second and six in the fifth to close it out by mercy rule.
Ricard went 3-for-3 and was a homer short of the cycle, with two runs scored and an RBI. Brice Bensching, who allowed one hit and a walk in striking out five to pick up the complete-game victory, had a double, a triple and three RBI. Cruz Hepburn went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI. Carson Kolb went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Jared Jelinek went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
GAME 1
Lewiston 014 000 00—5 6 1
Lake City 202 010 01—6 6 2
Chris Ricard, Carson Kolb (8) and Jake Feger; Chris Reynolds, Zach Garza (6) and Ethan Taylor. W—Garza. L—Richard.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 2 (HR), Elliott Taylor 2 (2 2B), Kyson Barden, Zachary Massey.
Lake City hits — Joe DuCoeur 2 (2B), Ethan Taylor 2 (2B), Camdyn Martindale, Calvin Carroll.
GAME 2
Lewiston 061 26—15 14 2
Lake City 000 00—0 1 0
Brice Bensching and Tyler Granlund; AJ Currie, Nathan Brillhart (2), Ethan Taylor (4), Braeden Newby (4), Eric Bumbaugh (5) and Joe DuCoeur. L—Currie.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 3 (2B, 3B), Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B, 3B), Brice Bensching 2 (2B, 3B), Carson Kolb 2, Jared Jelinek 2, Quinton Edmison, Kyson Barden, Elliott Taylor.
Lake City hit — Ethan Taylor.
Prairie 4, Clearwater Valley 3
COTTONWOOD — Colton McElroy scored on a walk-off sacrifice by pitcher Noah Behler as the Pirates of Cottonwood rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to edge the Rams of Kooskia in a Whitepine League game.
Cody Kaschmitter had opened the seventh with a single and scored on a double by his brother Chase. Eli Hands also singled in the inning.
Behler threw a five-hitter and neded onlyh 71 pitches in a one-hour, 40-minute game, and Cody Kaschmitter wound up with three hits.
“It was probably the most efficient game we’ve had,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said.
Clearwater Valley 000 003 0—3 5 2
Prairie 001 001 2—4 9 0
Landon Schlieper, Ridge Shown (6) and Shown, Anthony Fabbi (6); Noah Behler and Chase Kaschmitter. L—Shown.
Clearwater Valley hits — Trebor Altman 2, A. Fabbi, Schlieper, Josh Gardner.
Prairie hits — Cody Kaschmitter 3, Eli Hinds 2, Behler 2, Ch. Kaschmitter (2B), Colton McElroy.
DeSales 10-16, Colton 0-0
COLTON — The Irish ended each game of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader by mercy rule.
Remy Acreo had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBI in the first game for DeSales (15-0, 10-0). Billy Holtzinger had a combined four hits, including a triple, five runs scored and four RBI. Diego Caso doubled twice and scored two runs in the second game.
Matt Reisenauer had a hit in each game for Colton (8-8, 3-7).
GAME 1
DeSales 013 60—10 7 0
Colton 000 00—0 2 3
Ryan Chase and Seamus Doohan; Angus Jordan and Dan Bell.
DeSales hits — Remy Acreo 3 (2 2B), Daniel Balof, Billy Holtzinger, Frankie Worden, Diego Caso.
Colton hits — Matt Reisenauer, Colton Pfaff.
GAME 2
DeSales 400 11(10)—16 12 0
Colton 000 000—0 2 3
Sal Sisk and Ryan Chase; Grant Wolf, Wyatt Jordan (6), Raph Arnhold (6) and Kane Weiker. L—Wolf.
DeSales hits — Billy Holtzinger 3 (3B), Daniel Balof 3, Diego Caso 2 (2 2B), Aaron Kjeldgaard 2 (2B), Caden McCollaugh, Ryan Chase.
Colton hits — Matt Reisenauer, Wyatt Jordan.
Colton 13, Asotin JV 3
COLTON — Dan Bell went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Tuesday as the host Wildcats beat the Panthers’ JV team in a game that went six innings because of the mercy rule.
Kane Weiker doubled twice, scored two runs and had and RBI for Colton, which scored in every inning and had two or more runs in four innings. Reisenauer went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI. Angus Jordan was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI.
Weiker picked up the win on the mound.
Asotin JV 210 000—3 4 4
Colton 251 122—13 11 0
Olerich, Thomas (2) and Engle; Kane Weiker, Raph Arnhold (5) and Dan Bell. W—Weiker. L—Olerich.
Asotin JV hits — Keiby (2B), Biery, Thomas, Kelly.
Colton hits — Kane Weiker 2 (2 2B), Matthew Reisenauer 2 (3B), Dan Bell 2 (2B), Angus Jordan 2, Wyatt Jordan, Grant Wolf, Colton Pfaff.
HIGH SCHO0L TENNISClarkston girls 6, East Valley 1
The host Bantams won all of their matches in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual in straight sets Tuesday, but a couple of them were interesting.
At No. 4 singles and up a set, Taryn Demers was down 4-1 in the second to Evan Sheffler before rallying for a 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) win. At No. 1 doubles, Olivia Gustafson and Ella Leavitt trailed 4-1 after taking the first set, then came back to win 7-6 (9-7 in the tiebreaker).
“The girls played well and continue to get better,” coach Margie Denton said of her team, which improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the league.
Singles — Claire Teasley, Clk, def. Molly Vinyard 6-0, 6-1; Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Jessica Roberts 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Fasai Xiong 6-3, 6-3; Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Eva Sheffler 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Doubles — Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt, Clk, def. Grace Stoner/Athena Lyons-Huss 6-2, 7-6 (7); Kinzie Bennett/Samara Reyes, EV, def. Nani Woodbury/Ella Ogden 7-5, 7-5; Joanna Schnatterle/Mya Mendoza, Clk, def. Bella Stoner-Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh 7-6, 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFPomeroy hosts tri-meet
POMEROY — Pomeroy hosted Tekoa-Rosalia and Yakama Nation Tribal in a meet Tuesday at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
The Pirates’ Jett Slusser finished second among individuals with an 85. Brady Bott had a 97 and Reggie Ott finished with a 101.
On the girls side, Elena Morfin had a 111 to lead the way, and Kiersten Bartels was second with a 112.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU players honored
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s singles player of the year, and teammate Savanna Ly-Nguyen earned all-conference honors, it was announced.
Bayerlova is the first player in program history to win player of the year honors, also collected her third first-team award. She finished 17-2 during the regular season and was 8-1 in the conference.
Playing mostly at No. 2, Ly-Nguyen was 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12.
COLLEGE TRACKLCSC men move into top 10
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s track and field team is ranked in the top 10 of this week’s United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association’s rating index, it was announced.
The Warriors moved up two spots to No. 10. Senior Clayton VanDyke ran the second-fastest 800 time in the NAIA this season this past weekend with a clocking of 1:49.43 at the Oregon State High Performance meet. He’s also second in the 1,500 at 3:49.15.
Freshman Griffen Parsells (3:56.25 in the 1,500) and senior Chase Barrow (14:55.30 in the 5,000) added points.
LCSC next will compete at the Tom Gage Classic on Saturday in Missoula, Mont.
COLLEGE AWARDSLCSC scholar honors announced
The Lewis-Clark State Student-Athlete Advisory Council handed out 10 awards during its fourth annual LCSPYs at the Silverthorne Theater.
Men’s golf led the way with fourth awards, including freshman, newcomer, coach and team honors. Women’s basketball sophomore Cassie Stevens and men’s track senior Clayton VanDyke each won two awards, including for female and male athlete of the year, respectively.
Freshman of the year — Kristof Panke, men’s golf.
Newcomer of the year — Jorgen Viken, men’s golf.
Heart of a Warrior — Heidi Sellman, women’s basketball.
Breakthrough Athlete — Joe Ball, baseball.
Comeback Athlete of the year — Callie Stevens, women’s basketball.
Male Athlete of the year — Clayton VanDyke, men’s track.
Female Athlete of the year — Stevens.
Coach of the year — Brady Campbell, men’s golf.
Team of the year — Men’s golf.
Warrior of the year — VanDyke.