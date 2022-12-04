PENDLETON, Ore. — Clarkston’s boys basketball team hit 15 from behind the arc to complete a weekend sweep at the Red Lion Shootout with a 70-45 win Saturday against the St. Helens Lions at Pendleton High School.

Xavier Santana had six 3s and 24 total points, along with nine assists, to lead the way for Clarkston (2-0). Xander Van Tine added three from deep and finished with 11 points.

