PENDLETON, Ore. — Clarkston’s boys basketball team hit 15 from behind the arc to complete a weekend sweep at the Red Lion Shootout with a 70-45 win Saturday against the St. Helens Lions at Pendleton High School.
Xavier Santana had six 3s and 24 total points, along with nine assists, to lead the way for Clarkston (2-0). Xander Van Tine added three from deep and finished with 11 points.
“Excited about the balance we played with and the unselfishness we had on both ends of the floor,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
Tyler Tolles did the heavy lifting for St. Helens (0-3) with 26 of the team’s 45 points.
CLARKSTON (2-0)
Xavier Santana 9 0-0 24, Nathan Somers 0 1-2 1, Mason Brown 3 1-2 9, Xander Van Tine 4 0-0 11, Dominic Paulucci 2 0-0 5, Carter Steinwand 2 1-2 7, Dustin Beck 3 2-2 9, Kameron Blunt 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 2 0-2 4, Ikaika Millan 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-10 70.
ST. HELENS (0-3)
Tyler Tolles 7 11-14 26, Korbyn Lee 0 3-4 3, Noah Vanderzanden 1 0-0 2, Thatcher Lyman 2 0-0 6, Cameron Cox 1 1-1 3, Aaron Liebelt 0 0-0 0, Sam Cooke 1 0-0 2, Mason Stroud 1 0-0 3, Mitchell Barroso 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 15-19 45.
Clarkston 23 13 21 13—70
St. Helens 5 12 9 19—45
3-point goals — Santana 6, Van Tine 3, Brown 2, Steinwand 2, Paulucci, Beck, Lyman 2, Tolles, Stroud.
JV — Clarkston def. St. Helens.
Lewiston 52, Borah 27
The Bengals used stiff defense and long distance shooting to tame the Lions in a nonleague game.
Lewiston (2-0) struggled offensively in the first quarter, trailing 7-6 after the first eight minutes, but quickly turned it around.
Jordan Bramlet hit four from distance and led the Bengals with 14 points. Carson Way added three 3s and finished with 13 points.
James White and Parker Cushman Bogar also connected from deep for Lewiston, which finished with nine 3-pointers.
Nine points was a number that Borah (2-2) was unable to reach in any of the four quarters.
BORAH (2-2)
Jacob Detwiler 0 0-0 0, Lance Anderson 3 0-0 8, Taison Alford 2 0-2 4, Jesse Olson-Geyer 0 0-0 0, Xavier Brown 0 0-0 0, Akito Davis 0 0-0 0, Harrison Yates 1 0-0 3, Trevor Fry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Haley 0 0-1 0, Ayden Melendez 0 0-0 0, Ryan Willoughby 2 3-8 7, Tate Kubena 2 1-1 5, Alex Palacios 0 0-0 0, Douglas White 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-12 27.
LEWISTON (2-0)
Rylan Gomez 4 1-3 9, Carson Way 5 0-1 13, Jordan Bramlet 5 0-0 14, Parker Cushman Bogar 1 0-0 3, Karson Mader 0 0-0 0, James White 5 0-0 11, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Brice Bensching 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-4 52.
Borah 7 5 7 8—27
Lewiston 6 18 13 15—52
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Yates, Bramlet 4, Way 3, Cushman Bogar, White.
Clearwater Valley 36, Genesee 33
KOOSKIA — The Rams held off a late push from the Bulldogs to win their season opener in Whitepine League Division I competition.
Genesee (0-2, 0-1) put up several 3-point attempts in the closing seconds, but could not get the tying basket to fall.
Myatt Osborn led Clearwater Valley (1-0, 1-0) with nine points.
Teak Wareham of the Bulldogs was the only player in double figures at 11 points.
GENESEE (0-2, 0-1)
Kaden Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Teak Wareham 5 0-0 11, Derek Burt 4 0-0 9, Derek Zenner 3 2-2 9, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-2 33.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-0, 1-0)
Myatt Osborn 3 2-2 9, Cameron Whitcomb 2 0-0 5, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 2 0-0 4, Josh Gardner 2 1-2 6, Landon Schlieper 1 4-4 6, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 2 2-2 6. Totals 12 9-10 36.
Genesee 4 12 6 11—33
Clearwater Valley 3 10 12 11—36
3-point goals — Wareham, Burt, Zenner, Osborn, Whitcomb, Gardner.
JV — Genesee 14, CV 11
Timberline 45, Wallace 37
WALLACE, Idaho — Bouncing back from a 71-44 defeat to Kellogg on Friday, Timberline of Weippe closed out its run in the Silver Valley Tournament with a win against host Wallace.
The game was tight at 15-14 through the opening quarter before the Spartans (2-1) “cleaned up the turnovers” and “intensified their defense” in the second, according to coach Jason Hunter.
Parker Brown was the game’s high-scorer, hitting five field goals including three from outside and going 8-for-8 in free-throw attempts to help lift the Spartans (2-1) to victory. Gavin Christopherson added another 10 for Timberline.
TIMBERLINE (3-2)
Parker Brown 5 8-8 21, Rylan West 1 1-1 4, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 2 0-1 4, Saimone Tuikolovatu 3 0-0 6, Gavin Christopherson 2 6-13 10. Totals 13 15-23 45.
WALLACE (1-1)
W. Ritchey 1 0-0 2, D. Davis 0 0-0 0, B. Tesky 9 2-6 20, L. Streeler 1 5-6 7, T. Morden 0 0-0 0, J. Davis 2 2-2 6, A. Masz 1 0-0 2, E. Schmidt 0 0-0 0, A. Cleveland 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-14 37.
Timberline 15 12 7 11—45
Wallace 14 6 9 8—37
3-point goals — Brown 3, West.
Highland 58, Salmon River 52
RIGGINS — Gage Crow had eight of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Huskies of Craigmont took charge en route to a nonleague victory against the Savages of Riggins.
Ty Goeckner finished with 21 points for Highland (1-0), which held a slim 23-22 halftime lead. Noah Watson chipped in 13 points for the winners.
Gabe Zavala had 22 points, Tyrus Swift added 13 and Cordell Bovey logged 10 for Salmon River (0-1).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-0)
Trevon Knowlton 3 2-2 8, Ty Goeckner 10 1-5 21, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 6 0-0 13, Gage Crow 6 3-7 16. Totals 25 6-14 58.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-1)
Gabe Zavala 6 6-9 22, Preston Rupp 0 1-2 1, Cordell Bovey 4 0-0 10, Riley Davis 1 0-0 2, Tyrus Swift 5 1-2 13, Aaron Markley 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 8-13 52.
Highland 10 13 21 14—58
Salmon River 7 15 13 17—52
3-point goals — Watson, Crow, Zavala 4, Bovey 2, Swift 2.
Orofino 50, McCall-Donnelly 48
OROFINO — A fourth-quarter rally carried the host Maniacs to a down-to-the-wire win against the Vandals in a nonleague game.
“Our defense really kept us in the ball game,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “We figured out a few rotations defensively, and were able to force them into some tough shots.”
Loudan Cochran led the offensive effort for the Maniacs (2-0) with 17 points, while Joel Scott added another 15.
MCCALL-DONNELLY (0-1)
Jack Duncan 2 0-1 4, Michael Foster 0 0-0 0, Luke Hauder 0 0-0 0, Kelton Wallace 1 0-0 2, Sam Penny 4 0-0 9, Rylan Pate 1 1-1 3, Tate Oba 3 0-0 6, Luke Scott 4 0-0 10, Josh Sorenson 3 0-0 8, Grayson Wilcox 3 0-0 6, Kyler Kunde 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-2 48.
OROFINO (2-0)
Drew Hanna 0 1-2 1, Easton Schneider 2 1-2 5, Nick Drobish 3 0-3 8, Landon Hudson 0 0-0 0, Trystan Grey 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 3 8-15 15, Loudan Cochran 6 1-3 17, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Hayden Olive 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 11-25 50.
McCall-Donnelly 11 17 15 5—48
Orofino 10 17 6 17—50
3-point goals — L. Scott 2, Sorenson 2, Penny, Cochran 4, Drobish, J. Scott.
JV — McCall-Donnelly 57, Orofino 38
St. Maries 69, Kendrick 48
KENDRICK — Four Lumberjacks scored in double figures, and a 20-7 run in the second quarter put them in position to beat the Tigers in a nonleague contest.
St. Maries (1-0) held just a five-point lead after the first quarter, but the second-quarter run helped it build a 41-23 halftime advantage.
“Our guys competed,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “If it wouldn’t have been for the second quarter, we’d have been right in that game. It was really good basketball all around.”
Greyson Sands and Trace Wicks each scored 15 points for the Lumberjacks. Jared Badgett and Tyler Renner each finished with 10.
Ty Koepp paced the Tigers (1-1) with 16 points. Jagger Hewett tallied 15 and Nathan Tweit finished with 11.
ST. MARIES (1-0)
Wyatt Holmes 1 0-0 2, Greyson Sands 5 3-3 15, Jared Badgett 4 1-1 10, Dylan Holder 3 0-0 9, Tyler Renner 4 2-2 10, Trace Wicks 6 0-0 15, Seth Swallows 0 0-0 0, Tristan Hill 3 2-3 8. Totals 26 8-9 69.
KENDRICK (1-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 1-2 3, Jagger Hewett 4 6-9 15, Wyatt Cook 0 1-2 1, Hunter Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 1 0-0 2, Nathan Tweit 3 5-6 11, Ty Koepp 7 0-0 16. Totals 16 13-19 48.
St. Maries 21 20 12 16—69
Kendrick 16 7 13 12—48
3-point goals — Holder 3, Wicks 3, Sands 2, Badgett, Koepp 2, Hewett.
JV — Kendrick 60, St. Maries 36
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 76, St. Helens (Ore.) 24
PENDLETON, Ore. — Four Bantams scored in double figures in a rout of the Lions at the Red Lion Shootout at Pendleton High School.
Eloise Teasley and Kendall Wallace each finished with 18 points, with Teasley scoring all of her points in the first half for Clarkston (2-0). Ella Leavitt contributed 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Alahondra Perez finished with 12 points.
“We played this early game with the intensity you would expect to see playing prime time in front of your home crowd,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We were able to clean some things up and work on our execution.”
Devan Lee led St. Helens (0-2) with six points.
CLARKSTON (2-0)
Kendall Wallace 5 3-4 18, Ryann Combs 2 0-2 4, Taryn Demers 1 1-6 3, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 7 3-4 18, Ella Leavitt 5 5-6 15, Alahondra Perez 4 1-2 12, Smara Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Joey Miller 1 0-0 3, Lexi Villavicencio 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 14-26 76.
ST. HELENS (0-2)
Devan Lee 3 0-2 6, Kaeley Brummer 0 0-0 0, Michaela Dueck 2 0-0 5, Makenna Hardin 1 0-0 2, McKenna Eagleston 0 0-0 0, Maisy McDole 1 0-0 3, Bella Meuchel 1 1-3 4, Paige Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chloee Claughton 0 0-0 0, D’aye Davidson 1 0-2 2, Akaya Schur 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-7 24.
Clarkston 24 27 14 11—76
St. Helens 5 5 10 4—24
3-point goals — Wallace 5, Perez 3, Teasley, Miller, Dueck, McDale, Mevanel.
Prairie 90, Logos 25
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates of Cottonwood fought through emotions to deliver a high-scoring win in Whitepine League Division I play against the Knights of Moscow.
First cousins Kristin Wemhoff, Lexi Schumacher and Tara Schlader played with heavy hearts after the passing of their grandfather and former Prairie teacher Jake Wren.
“It was an emotional game,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “(Wren) was the catalyst of our game tonight.”
Wemhoff scored a game-high 31 points and had 13 assists. Schumacher added 20 points for the Pirates (4-1, 3-0). Schlader just missed out on a double-double with 11 steals and eight points.
Logos (0-4, 0-3) was led by Grace VanderPloeg with 11 points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (0-4, 0-3)
Sara Casebolt 2 2-4 7, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Katie Munjiue 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 1 3-4 5, Grace VandePloeg 3 5-6 11, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 10-14 25.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-1, 3-0)
Lexi Schumacher 10 0-3 20, Kristin Wemhoff 15 0-0 31, Riley Enneking 4 0-0 9, Tara Schlader 4 0-0 8, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Alli Geis 4 0-0 8, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 6, Kylie Schumacher 3 0-0 6. Totals 44 0-3 90.
Logos 10 7 0 8—25
Prairie 28 24 30 8—90
3-point goals — Casebolt, Wemhoff, Enneking.
JV — Prairie 39, Logos 7
Genesee 49, Clearwater Valley 46
KOOSKIA — The Bulldogs used some late 3s to come back from a double-digit second-half deficit and earn a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Rams.
“We trailed most of the game this game, then came back in the fourth,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Proud of the girls for getting it done when it mattered.”
Chloe Grieser hit two 3s and led Genesee (4-2, 2-1) with 17 points, adding eight rebounds. Isabelle Monk hit four from beyond the arc and had 15 points.
Shada Edwards had 19 to lead all Clearwater Valley (3-2, 1-2) players, and hit four 3s of her own.
GENESEE (4-2, 2-1)
Riley Leseman 2 0-0 6, Monica Seubert 1 0-0 2, Audrey Barber 2 3-6 7, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 4 4-6 15, Chloe Grieser 6 3-4 17, Kendra Meyer 0 2-2 2, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-18 49.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-2, 1-2)
Taya Pfefferkorn 3 0-0 6, Megan Myers 5 0-1 10 , Shada Edwards 5 5-8 19, Jada Schilling 3 0-0 6, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 1 0-0 2, Trinity Yocum 1 1-1 3. Totals 18 6-10 46.
Genesee 11 14 6 18—49
Clearwater Valley 12 18 10 6—46
3-point goals — Monk 3, Leseman 2, Grieser 2, Edwards 4.
Nezperce 29, Tri-Valley 20
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — An 11-0 shutout in the third quarter helped the visiting Nighthawks establish separation en route to a nonleague win against Tri-Valley of Cambridge.
The Nighthawks (3-2) were lifted by 10 points from Erica Zenner and nine from Brianna Branson.
NEZPERCE (3-2)
Faith Tiegs 1 2-2 4, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 2-4 4, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 9, Erica Zenner 2 6-8 10, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 10-14 29.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE (1-2)
H. Hastee 1 0-2 2, H. Harrison 1 0-0 3, R. Boring 2 0-0 5, E. Barton 3 1-2 10, C. Gay 0 0-0 0, C. Russell 0 0-0 0, S. Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-4 20.
Nezperce 6 7 11 5—29
Tri-Valley 3 7 0 10—20
3-point goals — Branson, Barton 3. Harrison, Boring.
JV — Tri-Valley def. Nezperce.
Salmon River 60, Highland 20
RIGGINS — Rylee Walters finished with a game-high 26 points as the Savages of Riggins rolled to a season-opening win against the Huskies of Craigmont in nonleague play.
Walters tallied 14 of her points in the second half for Salmon River, which held a 27-point lead at halftime. Raney Walters added 17 more points for the winners.
Laney Rovey and Shyanne Stamper each finished with six points for Highland (0-3).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-3)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 2 0-0 4, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Rovey 3 0-1 6, Kylee Beck 2 0-2 4, Shyanne Stamper 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 0-3 20.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (1-0)
Madison Pottenger 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 3 0-0 6, Raydin Hayes 0 0-0 0, Rylee Walters 10 4-6 26, Audrey Tucker 1 1-2 3, Raney Walters 8 1-2 17, Logan Calvin 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 6-10 60.
Highland 4 2 8 6—20
Salmon River 15 18 19 8—60
3-point goals — Ry. Walters 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMINGPullman beats Hanford, Richland
PULLMAN — Pullman’s boys swimming team had seven individuals or relays post state qualifying times during a sweep of Hanford and Richland in a three-team meet late Friday.
The Greyhounds beat Hanford 118-52 and took down Richland 133-32.
William Miller was a part of four of those state qualifiers, including in the 200 free (1:44.10) and the 100 free (47.99), teaming up with Jake McCoy, Troy Reed and Carter Frichette in the 200 medley relay (1:45.43) as well as with McCoy, Levi Ritter and Zaine Pumphrey in the 400 free relay (3:31.04).
McCoy also had state qualifying times in the 200 individual medley (1:56.00) and the 100 backstroke (53.88). Teo Uberuaga had a state-qualifying time in the 500 free (5:06.39).
Top Pullman times
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Troy Reed, William Miller, Carter Frichette) 1:45.43.
200 freestyle — 1. William Miller 1:44.10.
200 IM — 1. Jake McCoy 1:56.00.
50 free — 1. Carter Frichette 23.92.
100 butterfly — 1. Zaine Pumphrey 59.70.
100 free — 1. Miller 47.99.
500 free — 1. Teo Ubreruaga 5:06.39.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman 1:39.67.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 53.88.
100 breaststroke — 1. Reed 1:09.58.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Levi Ritter, Pumphrey, Miller) 3:31.04.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGHounds top dogs at tourney
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Pullman wrestling team took four individual titles and won the team crown at the 2022 Medical Lake Scramble tournament with 266 total points.
Pullman was 60 points better than second-place Reardan.
“We came out and really got off on the right foot,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “We were hungry to wrestle someone other than ourselves today. Unfortunately, we ended up wrestling our own team in the finals in three different matches.”
Gavin McCloy (120 pounds) defeated Talmage Cordova, Izzy Acosta (138) bettered Aydin Peltier and Ivan Acosta (152) got the win against Quintin Ikuse in the three Greyhound-only finals.
Cotton Sears (285) also picked up an individual title for Pullman.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 266; 2. Reardan 206; 3. Lewis and Clark 165; 4. Rogers 150; 5. Medical Lake 116; 6. West Valley 105; 7. Cheney 101; 8. Mt. Spokane 69; 9. Lind-Ritzville 29; 10. Tekoa 28.
Pullman results
113 — Brigham Cordova 2-1 (second).
120 — Gavin McCloy 4-0 (first); Talmage Cordova 3-1 (second).
126 — Evan McDougle 2-1 (second).
132 — Austin Crossler 3-1 (second).
138 — Aydin Peltier 2-1 (second); Izzy Acosta 3-0 (first).
145 — Asher DeHart 2-2.
152 — Quintin Ikuse 2-1 (second); Ivan Acosta 3-0 (first).
160 — Cullen Billings 3-1 (second); Emmit DeHart 0-2.
170 — Matt Rembert 2-2.
182 — Merreck Emerson 2-2.
220 — Holden Chandler 2-2.
285 — Cotton Sears 4-0 (first).
Rams punch above their weight
POTLATCH — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia edged out Post Falls for the top spot out of 12 teams at the Dick Griswold Tourney hosted by Potlatch.
The Rams scored 219 total points, nine better than the Trojans.
Clearwater Valley had three wrestlers take individual titles and 10 others place. Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145) and Bass Myers (182) took home titles for Clearwater Valley.
The host Loggers finished eighth with 105 points. Eli Prather (160) was the lone Potlatch boy to win an individual title. Both Logger girls, Shelby Prather (126) and Hayley McNeal (145), took home first-place finishes.
Grangeville finished ninth with 90 points and had six placers. Kaden Schaff (98) and TJ Fetters (170) took home individual titles.
Hunter Gamble (120) was the lone title winner for Orofino, which finished in 11th place with 71 points.
Leland Whitefoot (195) earned all six points for Lapwai, which finished 12th.
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley 219; 2. Post Falls 210.5; 3. West Side 198; 4. Kellogg 181; 5. McCall-Donnelly 153; 6. Tri-Valley 139; 7. St. Maries 107.5; 8. Potlatch 105; 9. Grangeville 90; 10. Priest River 83.5; 11. Orofino 71; 12. Lapwai 6.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 1-1 (second).
120 — Tanner Labrum 0-2.
132 — Parker Olsen 2-2 (sixth).
138 — Keyan Boller 3-0 (first).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 4-0 (first); Kyler Usher 2-2.
152 — Jake Fabbi 3-1.
160 — Payton Wilson 0-2.
170 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 2-1 (second).
182 — Bass Myers 3-0 (first).
195 — Axl Fairbank 1-2 (sixth).
220 — Ethan Brousseau 0-2.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 2-1 (second).
126 girls — Rayne Martinez 1-3 (fourth).
132 girls — Meg’n Blundell 2-1 (second).
145 girls — Macy Morrow 0-4 (fifth); Madilyn Stuviga 3-1 (second).
152 girls — Emmalyn Boller 3-1 (second).
Potlatch results
132 — Benjamin Johnson 3-1.
138 — Carson Jay Marshall 0-2; Magnus Bryngelson 1-2; Joseph Quiring 0-2.
145 — William Yearout 2-2 (sixth).
152 — Avery Palmer 4-1 (third); Cort Vantress 0-2; Carson Yearout 2-2 (sixth).
160 — Eli Prather 3-0 (first).
182 — Jonah Berger 0-2.
126 girls — Shelby Prather 4-0 (first).
145 girls — Hayley McNeal 4-0 (first).
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-0 (first).
106 — Becket Bowen 1-2 (fourth).
120 — Ashton Whitesides 1-2 (sixth).
126 — Trenton Wren 1-1.
145 — Terry Eich 1-2; Lucas Wren 1-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 1-2.
170 — TJ Fetters 3-0 (first).
182 — Michael Bowen 2-2 (fourth); Parker Farmer 2-2 (sixth).
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 3-0 (first).
145 — Corbin Dayley 1-2.
152 — Garrett Sanders 0-2.
160 — Petar Carlson 1-1.
170 — Brady Rains 0-2.
182 — Daniel Stieger 0-2.
195 — Ian Powell 0-2; Sean Larsen 4-1 (third).
220 — John Dafoe 1-2 (sixth).
285 — Joel Sneddon 1-2.
152 girls — Leilani Orozco 1-3 (fourth).
Lapwai results
195 — Leland Whitefoot 2-1; Shawn Wittman 0-2.
285 — Grayn Moffitt 0-2; Mathias Fox 0-2.
Bantams’ Bailey wins at Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. — Four Clarkston wrestlers placed as the Bantams finished 13th of 19 teams at the season-opening Deer Park Invitational.
Clarkston finished with 83.5 points, well behind meet champion Mead’s 272.
Dawson Bailey (132) won his individual title. Bailey defeated Aaron Polito Tonasket in the first-place match.
Gabe Weza (126) finished fourth, Braden Jared (285) was fifth and Gavin Wood (182) took sixth.
Team scores — 1. Mead 272; 2. Mt. Spokane 231; 3. Tonasket 155; 4. Granger 144; 5. Deer Park 132; 6. Shadle Park 124; 7. Riverside 110; 8. Liberty 103.5; 9. Lakeside 95; 10. Ridgeline 93; 11. Prosser 91; 12. North Central 88.5; 13. Clarkston 83.5; T14. Cheney 51; T14. Colville; 16. Ferris 41.5; 17. Freeman 36; 18. Newport 20; 19. Jenkins 8.
Clarkston results
113 — Alli Betts 2-2.
126 — Clayton Ockwell 0-2; Gabe Weza 3-2 (fourth).
132 — Dawson Bailey 3-0 (first).
138 — Bodee Thivierge 2-2.
145 — Geovanny Alba 2-2
152 — Ean Ulrich 0-2.
160 — William Mossman 0-2.
182 — Gavin Wood 2-3 (sixth).
220 — Markus Ellenwood 0-2.
285 — Braden Jared 3-2 (fifth).
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU earns two medals at U.S. Open
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A total of five Washington State women’s swimmers medaled during the Toyota U.S. Open meet that began Wednesday.
During the first day, the 800 free relay of freshmen Dori Hathazi and Kirsten de Goede, and sophomores Angela Di Palo and Noelle Harvey touched the wall in 8:25.21 to place first.
On the final day, the 400 free relay of junior Hailey Grotte, de Goede, Di Palo, and Harvey clocked in at 3:48.22 to place third.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTSLocals earn victories
AUBURN, Wash. — Brian McElroy and Drake Randall each were victorious at Muckleshoot Fight Night 3 at Muckleshoot Casino late Friday.
McElroy (2-0) made quick work of Kyle McGough, making him tap out to a rear naked choke in the first round of the pro fight.
Randall (2-0) won the amateur featherweight title from Carlos Martinez in the main event. The fight went the distance before the judges awarded Randall the title via unanimous decision.
The two fighters are based in the Lewis-Clark valley and train under Austin Arnett.