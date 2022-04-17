Host Clarkston blitzed through the Rogers Pirates of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League softball doubleheader Saturday by scores of 17-2 and 16-1.
Neither game went the full six innings, with Game 1 ending in four and game 2 ending in 3½ because of the 15-run mercy rule.
Leah Copeland led all Clarkston hitters on the day with five total hits including a Game 1 triple and Game 2 double, while Murray Broemeling’s three hits included a double and triple of her own.
Emma McManigle earned the Game 1 win for the Bantams (5-4, 3-1), and Murray Broemeling earned the win for Game 2.
GAME 1
Rogers 100 1— 2 2 7
Clarkston 085 4—17 8 3
Tilett, Tima (4) and N/A; Emma McManigle and N/A.
Rogers hits — Bernard, Brayboy.
Clarkston hits — Ryan Combs 3, Leah Copeland 2 (3B), Murray Broemeling 2 (2B), Joey Miller.
GAME 2
Rogers 000 1— 1 1 4
Clarkston 646 x—16 14 1
Tilett and N/A; Murray Broemeling and N/A.
Rogers hit — Lewis (2B).
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 3 (2B), Brooke Blaydes 2, Kirsten Phillips 2, Carleigh Grimm 2, Emma McManigle (3B), Broemeling (3B), Joey Miller, Ryan Combs, Keeley Ubachs.
New Plymouth 15-14, Orofino 4-15
OROFINO — Peyton Cochran led Orofino with six total hits and the Maniacs rallied in Game 2 to split with the Pilgrims of New Plymouth in a nonleague doubleheader.
The first game saw Orofino (11-6) lose in six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Hanna Johnson absorbed the loss.
Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin both homered for the Maniacs in Game 2, which compensated for the missing inning in Game 1 by going eight. Hudson went the distance in the circle.
“Overall, I didn’t think we played really well,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “We had quite a few errors in the first game. I think we only played true Orofino softball for about three innings there in the second game.”
GAME 1
New Plymouth 061 053—15 12 3
Orofino 002 110— 4 6 9
Jewel Bell and Bella Barbee; Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin.
New Plymouth hits — Savannah Matthews 3 (HR), Abi Robinson 3 (HR), Bell 2 (3B, 2B), Eboni Shaw (HR), Lexi Eager, Kylee Howard, Sarah Binggeli.
Orofino hits — Peyton Cochran 2 (2B), Kaycee Hudson, Riley Schwartz, Diffin, Livia Johnson.
GAME 2
New Plymouth 353 102 00—14 16 3
Orofino 320 016 21—15 17 1
Jewel Bell and Bella Barbee; Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin.
New Plymouth hits — Sarah Binggeli 3 (HR, 2B), Savannah Matthews 3 (2B), Bell 3, Jane Gibson 3, Kiley Werner 2 (2B), Barbee (2B), Lexi Eager.
Orofino hits — Peyton Cochran 4 (2B), Diffin 2 (HR), Tatum Tilley 2 (3B), Jaelyn Miller 2 (2B), Hannah Noah 2, Riley Schwartz 2, Kaycee Hudson (HR), Mylie Zenner (2B), Peyton Merry (2B).
Shadle Park 29-16, Pullman 0-4
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds were unable to get anything going against the Highlanders of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
Pullman (1-6, 1-3) failed to get on the board in Game 1, having no runs and connecting on just three hits. The second game saw a better showing from the Greyhounds, who doubled their hit total but had the same result.
“(Shadle Park) hit the ball hard,” Pullman coach Brooke Dahmen said. “But we didn’t make any errors in Game 2 and got on the board, which was a big improvement (from Game 1).”
The Greyhounds were led at the plate on the day by Keleigh Myers with two hits including a double. Sophie Armstrong and Kinsey Rees absorbed the losses in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively.
GAME 1
Pullman 000 00— 0 3 3
Shadle Park (21)62 0x—29 21 2
Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees (2) and Keleigh Myers; Crimson Rice and N/A. L—Armstrong.
Pullman hits — Kinsey Rees (2B), Ava Petrino, Myers.
Shadle Park hits — Chloe Flerchinger 4 (HR, 2B), Rachel Jones 4, Rice 3 (HR, 2 2B), Bella Harris 3 (2B), Teagan Webster 3 (2B), Ema Green (HR), Alexis Bell (2B), Trinity Richardson, Courtney Brown.
GAME 2
Pullman 000 13— 4 6 0
Shadle Park 108 7x—16 18 1
Kinsey Rees, Sophie Armstong (4) and Keleigh Myers; Rachel Jones and N/A. L—Rees.
Pullman hits — Myers (2B), Frances Lindberg (2B), Elsie McDougle, Taylore Wolfe, Marissa Carper, Suhailey Reyes.
Shadle Park hits — Crimson Rice 3 (2B), Teagan Webster 3 (2B), Trinity Richardson 3, Chloe Flerchinger 2 (HR, 2B), Brieanna Whitcomb 2 (2 2B), Ema Green 2 (2B), Bella Harris 2, Rachel Jones.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLClarkston 4-6, Rogers 1-1
Lance Heitstuman pitched a complete Game 1 with 12 strikeouts, then Hayden Line and Parker Hays combined for a no-hitter in the second game as Clarkston swept a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against Rogers at Adams Field.
Line had a dozen strikeouts of his own through six innings in Game 2 before Hays closed things out in the seventh. On offense, Clarkston (3-6, 2-3) benefited from a 3-for-3 showing with one double from Nathan Summers in the first game, then two hits with one double by Hayden Line in the nightcap.
“Our pitching all day long was pretty solid, and kept us in the game and gave us a chance to score some runs, so it was good all the way through,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said.
GAME 1
Rogers 000 000 1—1 2 3
Clarkston 000 013 x—4 4 3
Justice Bowman, Owen Norden (6) and Jaysen McMillan; Lance Heitstuman and Emmett Slagg. L—Norden.
Rogers hits — McMillan, Jackson Abels.
Clarkston hits — Jackson Slagg, Nathan Summers 3 (2B).
GAME 2
Rogers 000 010 0—1 0 1
Clarkston 100 005 x—6 6 1
Norden and McMillan; Hayden Line, Parker Hays (7) and J. Slagg. W—Line. L—Norden.
Clarkston hits — Line 2 (2B), Jake Caldwell, Tiger Carringer, Michael Hendrickson (2B), Emmett Slagg.
Asotin 14-9, Liberty 4-5
ASOTIN — The Panthers took down the Lancers of Spangle in a Washington Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader.
Liberty was able to keep itself in the first few innings of both games but failed to stop Asotin’s bats as the games went on.
Sam Hall led all Asotin (6-7, 5-5) hitters on the day with six total hits. Cody Ells had three hits on the day, including a double, and Gavin Ells, had two hits on the day, including a double.
The Ells brothers each were victorious on the mound, Gavin in Game 1 and Cody in Game 2.
GAME 1
Liberty 102 100— 4 1 2
Asotin 102 137—14 10 3
Jeske, Wilson (5), Feltwell (6) and Holling; Justin Boyea, Gavin Ells (4) and Cameron Clovis, Boyea (4). W—Gavin Ells. L—Wilson.
Liberty hit — Nollmeyer.
Asotin hits — Clovis 3, Cody Ells 2 (2B), Sam Hall 2, Cooper Biery, Boyea, AJ Olerich.
GAME 2
Liberty 001 101 3—5 6 0
Asotin 210 033 x—9 11 4
Wilson, Nollmeyer (3), Stobel (6) and Holling; Cody Ells, Cameron Clovis (4) and Clovis, Justin Boyea (4). W— Cody Ells. L— Stobel
Liberty hits — Goodwin 2 (2B), Wilson (2B), Strobel, Feltwell, Unruh.
Asotin hits — Sam Hall 4, Gavin Ells 2 (2B), Cody Ells (2B), Cooper Biery, Boyea, AJ Olerich, Cameron Clovis.
Orofino 12, Marsing 3
OROFINO — Louden Cochran pitched 6ž innings for the Maniacs, allowing only three runs to earn the win as Orofino hammered the Huskies in a nonleague contest.
“He pounded the zone all night, he got ahead of hitters, and we played solid defense behind him,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said of Cochran.
Marsing was able to keep within striking distance of Orofino (11-3-1) through three innings, but a 7-1 explosion by the Maniacs in the final three sealed it.
Orofino received two hits and one double apiece from Silas Naranjo and Emmett Lilly.
Marsing 101 100 1— 3 2 3
Orofino 300 441 x—12 11 5
Jace Chadez, Luke Steinmeyer (4), Xavier Delgadillo (4), Levi Puga (6) and Gavin Phillips; Louden Cochran, Steven Bradbury (7) and Silas Naranjo. W—Cochran. L—Chadez.
Marsing hits — Teagan Kinney 2 (2B).
Orofino hits — Naranjo 2 (2B) Emmett Lilly 2 (2B), Nick Drobish 2, Dash Barlow 2, Easton Schneider, Body Howell, Cochran.
JV — Orofino 8, Marsing 1
Shadle Park 6-14, Pullman 2-4
SPOKANE — The visiting Greyhounds were unable to find offensive momentum and dropped both ends of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against the Shadle Park Highlanders.
Pullman (3-8, 2-3) had its greatest success of the day in the fifth inning of Game 2, putting up four runs, but it was not enough to stop Shadle Park (9-2, 5-1) from claiming a mercy-rule victory.
Cade Hill allowed no hits through two innings of relief, also getting a hit for the Hounds in Game 1.
GAME 1
Pullman 001 100 0—2 2 1
Shadle Park 102 120 x—6 6 3
Calvin Heusser, Cade Hill (5) and N/A; Hendren, Picard (6) and N/A.
Pullman hits — Nicholas Robison, Cade Hill.
Shadle Park hits — Ensminger 2, Lipscomb, Kakuda, Weber, Moya (2B).
GAME 2
Pullman 000 04— 4 1 4
Shadle Park 323 24—14 8 1
Brady Coulter, Caleb Northcroft (3), Max McCloy (5) and N/A; Fox, Kidwell (5), Tobey (5) and N/A. W—Fox. L—Coulter.
Pullman hit — Brendan Doumit.
Shadle Park hits — Lipscomb 2 (2B, 3B), Fox (2B), Moya (2B), Kakuda, Plourde, Kennedy, Beach.
POSTPONEMENTSBengal-Viking contests delayed
The Lewiston baseball and softball doubleheaders against Lake City, which were scheduled for noon at Church Field and noon at Airport Park, respectively, were postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date for either was known at press time.
Prairie-Troy doubleheader postponed
The scheduled Whitepine League softball doubleheader between Troy and host Prairie of Cottonwood was postponed because of inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been set.
Grangeville league doubleheader called
Grangeville’s scheduled Central Idaho League doubleheader at St. Maries was postponed due to inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDBengals’ Collins sweeps sprints at Pasco Invite
PASCO, Wash. — Lewiston’s Emily Collins topped the girls 200 and 400-meter sprints at the Pasco Invitational, a large regional-level meet that allows only one entrant per school per event and requires minimum qualifying times.
Collins finished the 200 in a time of 26.57 seconds and the 400 in 59.19. Fellow Bengal Damaris Stuffle placed third in the girls 300 hurdles with a 48.66, while Asotin’s Chloe Overberg took third in the girls 3,200 with a school-record mark of 10:55.41.
The Lewiston girls totaled 37 points to finish fourth out of 42 total teams with at least one entrant, while the Bengal boys were 20th of 44.
Vikings, Knights, Bulldogs excel at Van Kuren meet
CHENEY, Wash. — Area athletes collected three first-place finishes in the 32-team Van Kuren Invitational meet at Cheney High School.
Kennedy Cook of Garfield-Palouse won the girls 400 in a time of 1:02.93, while Logos of Moscow’s 3,200 meter relay of Clara Anderson, Sara Casebolt, Mari Calene and Alyssa Blum placed first in 10:34.97, and Jonathan Kinley of Colfax took a wheelchair discus prize with a throw of 30 feet, six inches.
Asotin’s Haylee Appleford was third in the girls discus with a throw of 109-4, and Lydia Park of Pullman was third in the girls long jump with a mark of 15-2½.
MEN’S BASKETBALLFlowers stands out in tourney
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Washington State guard Michael Flowers finished with 23 points in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament championship.
Flowers, one of 64 collegians invited to take part in the pre-draft tourney in the past four days, went 8-for-9 from the field, including 5-of-5 from distance, to help his Sales System LTD team to a 106-94 victory against Roger Brown’s.
The 6-foot-1 Flowers added four assists and three rebounds. On Thursday, he had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3s, along with five rebounds off the bench in a 92-80 against Portsmouth Sports Club.
MARATHONSeveral area runners to compete in Boston
BOSTON — Several runners from the area will be competing in the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday.
Those runners include Moscow’s Lindsey Gilmore, 37; Deary’s Dan Mottern, 50; and Lewiston’s Jimmy Oribo, 33.
The event begins with the men’s wheelchair division at 6:02 a.m. Pacific. The men’s professional event starts at 6:37 a.m. Pacific. The first wave of competitors begins at 7 a.m. Pacific, with the final wave leaving Hopkinton at 8:15 a.m. Pacific.
A total of 30,000 runners will be competing this year.