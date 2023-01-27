The host Clarkston Bantams girls basketball team produced a balanced performance with nine scorers, including three in double digits, as they handled Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley 72-35 on Thursday.
Alahondra Perez (13 points), Eloise Teasley (12) and Kendall Wallace (11) led the way for Clarkston (12-3, 6-0) offensively. They also bolstered a defensive effort that saw the Bantams total 25 steals as a team, with Wallace and Teasley each tallying five while Perez had four.
Chloe DeHaro carried West Valley (2-9, 2-4) with 27 points.
WEST VALLEY (2-9, 2-4)
Chloe DeHaro 8 7-8 27, Brynlee Ordinario 0 0-0 0, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Ava Cheroke 0 0-0 0, Cailin Donaghy 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Adamson 0 0-0 0, Willow Burrill 1 4-4 6, Kat Davis 0 0-0 0, Cassie Kappen 0 0-0 0, Addisen McIntyre 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 11-12 35.
CLARKSTON (12-3, 6-0)
Kendall Wallace 5 0-0 11, Olivia Gustafson 3 2-2 8, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Taryn Demers 1 0-0 2, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 5 1-2 12, Ella Leavitt 3 3-5 9, Ella Ogden 0 0-0 0, Alahondra Perez 5 0-1 13, Samara Powaukee 4 0-0 9, Joey Miller 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 6-12 72.
West Valley 10 5 10 10—35
Clarkston 25 21 20 6—72
3-point goals — DeHaro 4, Perez 3, Wallace, Teasley, Powaukee.
Prairie 54, Kamiah 25
COTTONWOOD — Lexi Schumacher and Kristin Wemhoff led the way with matching 19-point offensive contributions as Prairie of Cottonwood cruised past visiting Kamiah in Whitepine League Division I play.
Post Tara Schlader added nine points, six assists and 11 rebounds, while Schumacher and Wemhoff each made eight boards for the Pirates (15-4, 11-2).
Logan Landmark notched a team-high seven points for the Kubs (12-5, 9-4), who were held to single-digit team scoring outputs in each of the four quarters.
“I think we just did a good job of controlling the boards and executing and running our offense and moving the ball around the floor,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Overall, it was probably one of the best group team efforts.”
KAMIAH (12-5, 9-4)
Emma Krogh 2 0-0 4, Laney Landmark 1 0-1 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 1 0-0 3, Mariah Porter 0 2-4 2, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 6, Logan Landmark 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Schoening 0 1-4 1, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-9 25.
PRAIRIE (15-4, 11-2)
Lexi Schumacher 7 0-0 19, Kristin Wemhoff 8 1-2 19, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 3 3-6 9, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 1 0-0 3, Kylie Schumacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-8 54.
Kamiah 4 9 3 9—25
Prairie 17 12 12 13—54
3-point goals — Skinner 2, Hunt, Landmark, Schumacher 5, Wemhoff 2, Elven.
JV — Prairie 16, Kamiah 7 (one half)
Nezperce 54, Highland 19
NEZPERCE — The host Nighthawks opened with their highest-scoring quarter of the season in a Whitepine League Division II game against Highland of Craigmont on senior night at Nezperce.
Seniors Katharine Duuck, Brianna Branson, Morgan Wemhoff and Darlene Mattson were recognized at their final regular-season home game for Nezperce (12-5, 4-4). Branson led the team in scoring with 15 points, Wemhoff added 12 (including a first career 3-point goal for the post), Duuck scored two, and Mattson had five assists.
Shaylee Stamper put up a team-high six points for the visiting Huskies (1-13, 0-6).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-13, 0-6)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 1 0-0 3, Shaylee Stamper 2 1-2 6, Kenzie Hix 1 1-2 3, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 1 3-4 5, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-8 19.
NEZPERCE (12-5, 4-4)
Faith Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Aubree Lux 0 0-2 0, Katharine Duuck 2 4-8 9, Brianna Branson 7 1-2 15, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 4 2-2 10, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 4 3-5 12, Izzy Horton 1 0-0 2, Emily Branson 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-19 54.
Highland 6 6 4 3—19
Nezperce 22 9 16 7—54
3-point goals — Smith, Sha. Stamper, K. Duuck, Wemhoff.
Deary 44, St. John Bosco 16
DEARY — Kenadie Kirk piled up 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead eight scorers for the Mustangs in a Whitepine League Division II victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Deary (13-1, 6-1) held the visiting Patriots (2-9, 1-6) scoreless in the second quarter and allowed six-or-fewer points in each of the other three.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-9, 1-6)
Julia Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, Vivian Duhlsrad 1 0-0 2, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 1 0-0 2, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 3 0-1 6, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-1 16.
DEARY (13-1, 6-1)
Karmen Griffin 0 1-2 1, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kaylee Wood 1 0-1 2, Kenadie Kirk 7 1-2 18, Araya Wood 2 2-4 6, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-9 44.
St. John Bosco 6 0 6 4—16
Deary 17 6 16 5—44
3-point goals — Kirk 3, Proctor.
St. Maries 43, Orofino 41
ST. MARIES — Orofino was held to just three points in the fourth quarter of its Central Idaho League loss to St. Maries.
Grace Beardin notched a game-high 26 points for the Maniacs (6-9, 3-3). Berkli McGreal paced the visiting Lumberjacks (9-8, 3-3) with 20 points.
OROFINO (6-9, 3-3)
Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 12 0-0 26, Emma Province 2 0-0 4, Brynn Hanna 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jaelyn Miller 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 1-2 41.
ST. MARIES (9-8, 3-3)
Berkli McGreal 8 2-2 20, Kara Sexton 0 1-2 1, Taci Watkins 0 3-8 3, Stacie Mitchell 3 0-0 6,Sami Sindt 2 1-2 7, Kayla Jansen 1 0-0 2, Jacklyn Linneneger 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 8-18 43.
Orofino 16 12 10 3—41
St, Maries 11 14 10 8—43
3-point goals — Beardin 2, McGreal 2, Sindt 2, Linneneger.
Rams concede to Wildcats
The scheduled Whitepine League Division I girls game between Lapwai and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia was recorded as a forfeit in Lapwai’s favor.
The Wildcats moved to 19-1 overall and 12-0 in league, while the Rams dropped to 6-12 and 3-9.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLHighland 61, Nezperce 58 (OT)
NEZPERCE — Noah Watson’s 27-point showing highlighted a Whitepine League Division II overtime victory for Highland of Craigmont against Nezperce.
Trevor Knowlton finished with another 18 points and made the final basket off a rebound and putback to give the visiting Huskies (6-7, 2-5) crucial scoreboard separation. Gage Crow put up 10 more points for Highland, while Carter Williams led eight scorers for the Nighthawks (4-11, 0-9) with 21 points.
“It was exciting,” Highland coach Monty Moddrell said. “I’m exhausted.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-7, 2-5)
Trevor Knowlton 8 2-7 18, Rhett Crow 1 0-3 2, Aiden Miller 2 0-0 4, Noah Watson 10 4-6 27, Gage Crow 4 0-0 10, Nic Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-16 61.
NEZPERCE (4-11, 0-9)
Tanner Johnson 4 0-4 8, Blake Tucker 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 1 0-0 2, Nic Kirkland 4 1-4 9, Owen Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Aidan McLeod 3 2-2 9, Carter Williams 8 0-3 21, Zane Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, NA 2. Totals 24 3-13 58.
Highland 14 12 6 20 9—61
Nezperce 14 8 11 19 6—58
3-point goals — Watson 3, Crow 2, Williams 5, Wilcox, McLeod.
JV — Nezperce 24, Highland 7
Deary 60, St. John Bosco 51
DEARY — Deary used a 15-6 fourth quarter advantage to seal a victory over Whitepine League Division II opponent St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The Mustangs (10-5, 7-1) had four scorers in double figures. Kaleb Rickard led with 18 points, while Gus Rickert added 13, Laithan Proctor notched 11 and Blaine Clark had 10.
Torry Chmelik had a team-high 18 points for the Patriots (5-5, 4-4), and Luke Stubbers added 14.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-5, 4-4)
Cody Wassmuth 1 0-0 3, Luke Stubbers 7 0-0 14, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 5 3-5 12, Torry Chmelik 8 1-2 18, Matthew Warren 0 0-0 0, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-4 4. Totals 23 4-11 51.
DEARY (10-5, 7-1)
Laithan Proctor 5 0-3 11, Kalab Rickard 5 7-9 18, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 2 4-4 10, Gus Rickert 4 5-5 13, Dale Fletcher 2 0-0 6, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-22 60.
St. John Bosco 15 19 11 6—51
Deary 14 17 14 15—60
3-point goals — C. Wassumth, Chmelik, Fletcher 2, Clark 2, Proctor, K. Rickard.
JV — Deary 45, St. John Bosco 41
West Valley 39, Clarkston 37
The host Bantams led through three quarters of their Class 2A Greater Spokane League clash with West Valley, but fell to an Eagle rally topped off with a banked 3-pointer in the final minute of a down-to-the-wire fourth.
“It was definitely a defensive battle,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We just didn’t make enough shots to win at the end.”
Carter Steinwand led scoring for Clarkston (7-7, 3-3) with 13 points, while Xavier Santana added 10. A subpar free-throw showing contributed to the Bantams’ defeat — they went 3-for-10 from the line as a team, including 0-for-3 in the decisive fourth quarter.
Parker Munns scored a team-high 12 for West Valley (14-2, 5-1).
WEST VALLEY (14-2, 5-1)
Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Parker Munns 4 2-3 12, Noah Gadd-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 1 0-1 3, Ben Fried 2 2-3 8, Rosko Schroeder 3 0-1 7, Tommy Price 1 0-0 3, Grady Walker 3 0-1 6. 14 4-9 39.
CLARKSTON (7-7, 3-3)
Xavier Santana 4 1-3 10, Landon Taylor 1 0-0 2, Mason Brown 2 0-2 5, Xander Van Tine 1 0-0 3, Dominic Paulucci 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 5 2-3 13, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 2 0-2 4. Totals 15 3-10 37.
West Valley 7 7 12 13—39
Clarkston 5 12 14 6—37
3-point goals — Munns 2, Fried 2, Zettle, Schroeder, Price, Santana, Brown, Van Tine, Steinwand.
TICKETSGolden Throne presale ends at noon today
The annual Golden Throne basketball rivalry games between Clarkston and Lewiston will take place today at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The girls game is at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are being sold at each high school office until noon today for $5. Tickets also can be purchased for the same price at the gate, but it is strongly encouraged to buy presale tickets. No passes will be allowed.
Clarkston fans will need to park, enter and sit on the east side of the gym, while Lewiston fans will need to park, enter and sit on the west side.
The games also will be streamed live via Lewiston High School’s broadcast class. You can find the games by searching LHS Bengals on YouTube.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYIdaho teams named All-Academic
NEW ORLEANS — The Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams were named United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic teams, it was announced.
The men’s program earned the second-highest grade-point average in all of Division I at 3.77. The women ended the season with a 3.86 GPA, landing in the top half of honored teams. Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.
Senior Kelsey Swenson earned All-Academic distinction with a cumulative GPA of 3.93. In order to qualify, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25 at the regional meet or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships. Swenson finished 11th at the West Region meet.
LCSC teams earn All-Academic honors
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams eacn earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors and 11 individuals also garnered awards for their work, it was announced.
The Warrior women had six athletes earn the honor, led by senior Abigail Peightal. Junior Brooklyn Shell, sophomore Grace McCormick and freshmen Grace Dixon, Clara Stephens and Grace Tiegs all met the criteria.
On the men’s side, fifth-year senior Connor Turpin earned the accolade, along with junior Brycen Brown, sophomores Carter Gordon and Conner May and freshman Kobe Wessels.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 30% at their respective regional championship meet. Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.