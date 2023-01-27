The host Clarkston Bantams girls basketball team produced a balanced performance with nine scorers, including three in double digits, as they handled Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley 72-35 on Thursday.

Alahondra Perez (13 points), Eloise Teasley (12) and Kendall Wallace (11) led the way for Clarkston (12-3, 6-0) offensively. They also bolstered a defensive effort that saw the Bantams total 25 steals as a team, with Wallace and Teasley each tallying five while Perez had four.

