Host Clarkston benefited from double-digit scoring performances by four players in a 75-67 Washington Class 2A district tournament opening-round victory against Shadle Park of Spokane.

A 27-point second quarter provided a significant cushion for the Bantams (9-10), which would come in handy as the Highlanders (7-14) rallied during the second half but fell short of closing the gap. Xavier Santana shot 7-for-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 22 points for Clarkston, while Xander Van Tine and Carter Steinwand each put up 14 and Josh Hoffman added another 13.