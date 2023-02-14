Host Clarkston benefited from double-digit scoring performances by four players in a 75-67 Washington Class 2A district tournament opening-round victory against Shadle Park of Spokane.
A 27-point second quarter provided a significant cushion for the Bantams (9-10), which would come in handy as the Highlanders (7-14) rallied during the second half but fell short of closing the gap. Xavier Santana shot 7-for-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 22 points for Clarkston, while Xander Van Tine and Carter Steinwand each put up 14 and Josh Hoffman added another 13.
“I thought it was really one of our most complete games of year,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We’ve really improved over the last two or three weeks and I feel like we’re just playing our best basketball of the year, which is exactly what we want.”
Clarkston next plays as visitor at second-seeded West Valley in the semifinal round today at 6 p.m.
SHADLE PARK (17-3)
Nic Tilton 0 0-0 0, Jacob Boston 6 2-4 17, Jordan Dever 6 1-2 17, Carson Eickstadt 3 0-4 6, Ronan Redd 4 3-5 15, Ryan Agapith 0 0-2 0, Jose Dower 0 0-0 0, Enoch Gatheca 5 1-2 12, Hayden Pomerinke 0 0-0 0, Arius Ediwini 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-19 67.
CLARKSTON (9-10)
Xavier Santana 7 1-2 22, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Nathan Somers 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 1 0-0 2, Xander Van Tine 5 1-1 14, Dominic Paulucci 2 2-2 7, Carter Steinwand 6 2-3 14, Dustin Beck 1 0-0 3, Kameron Blunt 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 6 1-2 13, Ikaika Millan 0 0-0 0, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-10 75.
Shadle Park 9 12 22 24—67
Clarkston 14 27 17 17—75
3-point goals — Dever 4, Redd 4, Boston 3, Gatheca, Santana 7, Van Tine 3, Paulucci, Beck.
Troy 57, Highland 42
TROY — On senior night at Troy, the Trojans rallied from an early hole to overcome nonleague foe Highland of Craigmont.
Joseph Doumit (five points), Chandler Blazzard (four), Noah Johnson (12) and Kaiden Strunk were all honored at the final regular-season home game of their careers with Troy (13-6). Among non-seniors, Joseph Bendel (16 points) and Eli Stoner (12) were major contributors to the winning effort.
Trevor Knowlton led the way for Highland (8-11) with 21 points, 12 of which came in the opening quarter as the Huskies shot out to a 16-5 lead that Troy would later erase.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors in my first year as a varsity head coach,” Troy coach Trey Thatcher said.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (8-11)
Trevor Knowlton 9 2-3 21, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 5 0-0 13, Gage Crow 2 4-10 8. Totals 16 6-13 42.
TROY (13-6)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 2 0-0 5, Eli Stoner 4 4-8 12, Chandler Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 8, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 6 0-0 12, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 8 0-0 16, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-8 57.
Highland 16 10 6 10—42
Troy 5 21 20 11—57
3-point goals — Watson 3, Knowlton, Holden 2, Doumit.
Kendrick 48, Prairie 36
KENDRICK — Lone senior Jagger Hewett had 10 points, six steals and five assists to help the Tigers top Prairie of Cottonwood on senior night at Kendrick.
Hewett was additionally honored for exceeding 1,000-career points in his high school career.
Nathan Tweit (11 points, nine rebounds) and Hunter Taylor (12 points) were also among the leaders for Kendrick (15-3) in the win over the Pirates. Lee Forsmann of Prairie (5-16) topped all scorers with 15 points.
PRAIRIE (5-16)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 2-2 2, Riley Shears 2 0-0 5, Shane Hanson 1 2-8 4, Noah Behler 2 0-0 6, Lee Forsmann 5 2-4 15, Bennie Elven 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 8-18 36.
KENDRICK (15-3)
Lane Clemenhagen 4 1-1 9, Jagger Hewett 4 2-4 10, Nathan Tweit 5 1-5 11, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 5 2-2 12, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 1-2 1, Ty Koepp 2 1-1 5. Totals 20 8-15 48.
Prairie 9 11 7 9—36
Kendrick 18 10 8 12—48
3-point goals — Forsmann 3, Behler 2, Shears.
JV — Kendrick 52, Prairie 32.
Coeur d’Alene 57, Moscow 24
MOSCOW — Visiting Coeur d’Alene inflicted a one-sided defeat on the low-scoring Bears.
Ten players got on the board for the Vikings (14-6), with Carter Rupp heading things up at 13 points. Dylan Rehder led Moscow (8-11) in scoring with seven points.
“It seemed like there was a lid on the bucket the whole game for us,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We struggled to make shots, had some open looks and didn’t get them to fall. We did a good job taking care of the ball — only had nine turnovers — but just struggled to make shots tonight.”
COEUR D’ALENE (14-6)
Gunner Larson 1 0-2 2, Colin Cherny 1 0-0 3, Kruz Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Canyon Smith 0 0-0 0, Alexander Nipp 4 0-0 8, Max Entzi 1 0-0 2, Carter Rupp 5 0-0 13, Steven Burgess 2 2-2 7, Caden Symons 4 2-2 11, Kai Wheeler 2 0-0 5, Tucker Booth 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-6 57.
MOSCOW (8-11)
Cody Wilson 1 2-2 4, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0, Elom Afatchao 1 0-0 2, Dylan Rehder 2 2-2 7, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 2 0-0 4, Zac Skinner 1 1-2 3, Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-6 24.
Moscow 4 10 6 4—24
Coeur d’Alene 14 22 12 9—57
3-point goals — Rupp 3, Cherny, Burgess, Symons, Wheeler, Rehder.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Eastern Wyoming’s Behle signs with LC
LEWISTON, Idaho — Head coach Zach Anderson announced the signing of Sweden’s Oscar Behle to the Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team.
The transfer from Eastern Wyoming College will join Warrior men’s golf in the fall.
“Oscar will be a great addition to the Warrior golf program next year,” Anderson said in a news release. “Transferring to LC State from a successful and well-coached junior college program, Oscar is bringing tournament and leadership experience to what will be a very young team next year. Excited to have Oscar on campus in the fall.”
Behle is in his second season at Eastern Wyoming College and is averaging 76.5 strokes in his sophomore campaign. He averaged 74.0 as a freshman and helped the Lancers to a Region IX title last year.
COLLEGE HONORS
Four Warriors earn athlete of the week honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the second week in a row, four Lewis-Clark State student-athletes garnered Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Athlete of the Week honors.
Baseball player Pu’ukani De Sa, women’s basketball player Callie Stevens, and track-and-field athletes Nikolous Bertling and Jennah Carpenter each earned the accolade for the week of Feb. 6-12.