In light of the cancellation of the Avista NAIA World Series because of concerns about the coronavirus, Avista released a statement Wednesday, in which it indicated it will honor its commitment to Lewis-Clark State and the NAIA and fulfill its financial title-sponsorship obligation.
“Over time, our communities have achieved incredible outcomes and also faced challenges and setbacks, and we’ve always been with you,” the release stated. “And, we’re with you now, during this unprecedented and uncertain time related to the impact of COVID-19.
“... We will honor our commitments to our partners for sponsorships, donation pledges and event support, even for those events that have been canceled.”
Mike Tatko, the Lewis-Clark region’s business manager for Avista, said the company realizes the Series and salaries at LCSC are tied, and that went into Avista’s decision to fulfill its financial obligation as if the tournament was happening.
LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze was appreciative of Avista’s support.
“So thankful for Avista’s commitment to our community and the Series, thankful for their 20-year commitment to NAIA baseball,” Henze said.
RUNNINGBloomsday postponed
SPOKANE — Bloomsday, the Northwest’s largest running event, was moved late Tuesday because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The annual 12-kilometer race, which typically is held on the first Sunday in May, was postponed until Sept. 20.
“This year, when COVID-19 began to make its way into our consciousness, we at Bloomsday worked with our local health officials, clinging to the hope that we could keep our first Sunday in May date alive,” race director Jon Neill said in a news release. “However, developments which have come at lightning speed have made it crystal clear that it will be impossible to hold Bloomsday as planned.”
For those who have already paid the entry fee, it will carry over to the new day. Those who can’t participate in September will be extended an invite to participate in the 2021 race.
The Marmot March and Jr. Bloomsday also have been postponed but have no make-up date yet.
It is the first time in 44 years the event will not be conducted on the first Sunday in May.