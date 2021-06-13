ASOTIN — Tanner Nicholas drilled four 3-pointers and scored 22 points as Asotin shook off fatigue from three lengthy road trips in the previous five days to beat Kettle Falls 67-37 on Saturday in the Panthers’ regular-season boys’ basketball finale.
Nicholas Heier added 17 points for the Panthers, who leapt to a 24-5 lead.
“This group is pretty remarkable, as with a lot of kids, with their attitude and how positive they are and with how crazy it is to be playing basketball in June,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said. “By far this was our best game, our most complete game.”
The win assures the Panthers of an undetermined postseason game Monday.
KETTLE FALLS
Teddy Bair 0 0-0 0, Zane Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cam LeBret 1 0-0 3, Cordell Venable 0 0-0 0, Zane Edwards 1 0-0 3, Isaac Bair 6 2-2 15, Gunner Graves 1 2-2 4, Eli Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Rudy Bunke 1 0-0 2, Hunter LeBret 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 4-4 37.
ASOTIN
Josh Epling 2 2-2 6, Preston Overberg 2 4-6 9, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 8 2-4 22, Jake Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Nicholas Heier 7 2-6 17, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 3 3-4 11, Gavin Ells 0 0-0 0, Brady Moore 0 0-0 0 Kameron Clovis 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-22 67.
Kettle Falls 5 13 11 8—37
Asotin 24 20 10 13—67
3-point goals — C. LeBret, Edwards, I. Bair, Overberg, Nicholas 4, Heier, Aldous 2.
JV — Kettle Falls def. Asotin.
Colfax 62, NWC 48
COLFAX — After trailing through the opening quarter, Colfax overtook Northwest Christian of Colbert in the second quarter and stamped its authority in the third en route to a Class 2B Bi-County League victory to conclude its regular season.
The Bulldogs (8-3) benefited from a 21-point showing by Mason Gilchrist, along with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists from John Lustig plus two 3-point goals and 10 points from Damian Demler.
“I thought we did a good job in the third quarter of controlling the pace and playing a bit more our game,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
The third-seeded Bulldogs will play host to Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the district tournament.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Asher West 9 2-2 20 Emmett McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Adam Laranger 2 1-2 6, Micah Littleton 3 0-0 6, Nate Clark 4 0-0 8, Ryan Waters 1 0-0 2, Titus Spuler 0 0-0 0, Mac Young 2 2-5 6, Ian Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-9 48.
COLFAX (8-3)
Damian Demler 4 0-0 10, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 0-0 8, John Lustig 6 3-4 15, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 9 3-5 21, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 3 0-1 6. Totals 27 6-10 62.
Northwest Christian 14 11 8 15—48
Colfax 12 19 19 12—62
3-point goals — Laranger, Demler 2.
JV — Colfax def. Northwest Christian.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLNWC 51, Colfax 35
COLFAX — Colfax struggled to convert shots and to contain Ellie Sander in a Class 2B Bi-County League loss to Northwest Christian that concluded the Bulldogs’ regular season.
Sander scored 28 points and the Crusaders used a zone defense to stifle Colfax shooters.
Asher Cai led the Bulldogs (7-4, 7-3) with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN
I.Larson 1 0-0 3, Ritchie 1 0-2 2, Cox 1 2-2 5, Sander 12 1-5 28, Zwesier 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 2-3 5, Bowman 0 0-0 0, Int. Larson 4 0-1 8. Totals 20 5-13 51.
COLFAX (7-4, 7-3)
Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Justice Brown 2 1-2 6, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2, Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 7, Hailey Demler 3 0-0 6, Lauryn York 0 0-0 0, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 4 2-2 11. Totals 14 3-4 35.
NW Christian 10 12 14 15—51
Colfax 4 10 10 11—35
3-point goals — I. Larson, Cox, Sander 3, Nelson, Gibb, Baerlocher, Brown, Cai.
JV — Colfax def. NWC.
Kettle Falls 42, Asotin 22
ASOTIN — The Asotin Panthers’ season concluded with a defeat at the hands of Class 2B Bi-County League opponent Kettle Falls.
Asotin (1-14) rallied to within single digits during the fourth quarter before standout Izzy Bailey was sidelined with a mild concussion and Kettle Falls went on a decisive run to end the game.
“I was really proud of our girls and their effort,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said. “Their defense was spot-on. The girls played a tremendous game; we just had a hard time getting the ball in the hole.”
Kayla Paine added a team-high 12 points for the Panthers, while Haylee Appleford and Lily Denham combined for 20 rebounds. Lally Sharrah of Kettle Falls was the overall high-scorer with 14 points.
“Overall, the girls made tremendous improvements throughout the season,” Pratt said. “We’re going to turn around and go to summer ball camps and keep playing. We’re a young group.”
KETTLE FALLS
Raeland Johnson 0 1-2 1, Evelyn Hogee 0 0-0 0, Kariss Pfeffer 0 0-0 0, Lally Sharrah 4 6-6 14, Ashly Lawrene 1 1-2 3, Ellen Johnson 3 0-0 6, Lilya Edwards 3 4-4 12, Kathy Lawrene 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 12-13 42.
ASOTIN (1-14)
Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Bailey 0 0-0 0, Karlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 1 0-0 2, Lily Denham 0 1-2 1, Kayla Paine 4 4-6 12, Emily Elskamp 0 1-2 1, Haylee Appleford 3 0-0 6, Kalee Aldous 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-10 22.
Kettle Falls 9 17 4 12—42
Asotin 9 2 4 7—22
3-point goals — Edwards 2.
JV — Asotin 17, Kettle Falls 15
LEGION BASEBALLMissoula 11-10, L-C Twins 7-7
Despite three hits by leadoff batter Cole McKenzie, the Twins dropped two games to Missoula at Harris Field and fell to 0-7 on the season.
In the opener, the Twins led 4-0 before giving up seven runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. During that time, L-C pitchers plunked three batters and walked two others while the Twins committed two errors.
McKenzie singled twice and doubled for the Twins in that game, while Dayton Bay drove in three runs for Missoula.
In the second game, the Twins fell behind 8-2 and watched a rally fall short after scoring twice in the seventh.
McKenzie went 3-for-4 in that contest and Charlie Kirgan laced a pair of two-run doubles for the Mavericks.
GAME 1
Missoula 000 007 4—11 8 0
L-C Twins 000 313 0—7 11 3
Charlie Kirgan, Conner Jordan (4), Henry Black (7) and Mike Prathers. Ethan Lyons, Quinton Edmison (6) and Jake Feger.
Missoula hits — Black 2 (2B), Kirgan 2 (2B), Dayton Bay (2B), Skye Palmer, Jordan, Zach Hangas.
L-C Twins hits — Cole McKenzie 3 (2B), Carson Kolb 2 (2B), Jose Barajas 2, Nate Guinard (2B), Thomas Reynolds (2B), Jack Johnson, Edmison.
GAME 2
Missoula 332 001 1—10 11 4
L-C Twins 201 002 2—7 6 3
Payton Stevens, Bay (4), Prathers (6) and Andrew Claussen. Johnson, McKenzie (4), Barajas (7) and Edmison.
Missoula hits — Bridger Johnson 2 (2B), Bay 2, Kirgan (2B), Claussen (2B), Black, Palmer, Nick Beem, Hangas, Eamon Higgins.
L-C Twins hits — McKenzie 3, Johnson (2B), Reynolds, Edmison.
Sandpoint 8-8, L-C Cubs 2-7
SANDPOINT — Victims of a two-run walk-off single in the second game, the Cubs absorbed a doubleheader sweep from Sandpoint.
The second-game loss came despite Wyett Lopez’s go-ahead, three-run homer in the Cubs’ fifth.
Lewis-Clark held Sandpoint to a runless stalemate for the first four innings of Game 2 before the Lopez blast.
“The guys made a Grade A effort,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said.
He commended the second-game pitching of starter Tucker Konkol, and the Cubs got a pinch-hit RBI single from David Goicoa as part of a four-run sixth.
Five errors against the hosts’ zero hurt the Cubs (1-5) in the first contest.
GAME 1
L-C Cubs 000 101 0—2 5 5
Sandpoint 002 303 x—8 6 0
Toby Elliot, Wyett Lopez (3), Rylan Colkins (6) and Tyler Granlund. Avery Bocksch, Everett Hannah (6) and Greg Belgarde.
L-C Cubs hits — Granlund 2, Trace Green (3B), David Goicoa, Clayten Jenkins.
Sandpoint hits — Hannah 2 (2B), Kody MacDonald 2, Zeke Roop, Belgarde.
GAME 2
L-C Cubs 000 034 0—7 8 1
Sandpoint 000 132 2—8 13 1
Tucker Konkol, Levi Johnson (5), Hayden Line (7) and Emmett Slagg. Jack Ringer, Zeke Roop (3), Mike Riley (5), Mick Koch (6) and Dillon Terry, Greg Belgarde (5).
L-C hits — Wyett Lopez 2 (HR), Granlund 2 (2B), Line 2, David Goicoa, Nathan Somers.
Sandpoint hits — Riley 3, Roop 2, Everett Hannah 2, Belgarde 2, Finn Mellander (2B), Kody MacDonald, Koby Barlow, Ringer.
WRESTLINGFlynn triumphs for Pomeroy
POMEROY — Walker Flynn captured the 160-pound title to lead Pomeroy’s performance in the Southeast 1B League tournament.
Taking second for the Pirates were Curtis Winona (170), Braedyn White (182) and Will Winona (195).
Flynn pinned both his opponents.