KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — In visiting Asotin’s season opener, the Panthers built a two-touchdown lead by halftime en route to a 27-7 Northeast 2B League victory Saturday against Kettle Falls.
Cam Knight had 18 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns for Asotin, while Ty Galles had 75 yards rushing with one touchdown plus 52 yards receiving. On defense, the Panthers’ Nick Heier made five tackles, forced a fumble and had two fumble recoveries.
“It was a good opener,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Always good to get the first one out of the way, come away with a ‘W.’ It was a long trip four hours north for us, so it was a pretty good challenge and we responded well.”
Asotin 7 14 0 6—27
Kettle Falls 0 7 0 0—7
Asotin — Cam Knight 5 run (AJ Oelrich kick)
Asotin — Rubin Eggleston 19 pass from Preston Overberg (Oelrich kick)
Asotin — Ty Galles 9 run (Oelrich kick)
Kettle Falls — Deacon Medeiros 4 run (Robby Adams kick)
Asotin — Knight 50 run (kick failed)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERPullman 4, Chelan 3
CHELAN, Wash. — In a nonleague season debut, the Pullman girls relinquished a 3-0 lead to finish regulation tied with Chelan, but were able to edge to get a victory in a penalty shootout.
Hannah James scored twice around the midway point of the game for the Greyhounds, and their victory might have looked secure after Audrey Pitzer added a score of her own. A pair of long-range goals from Maya Cowan helped put Chelan back in the game.
In what coach Doug Winchell called an “interesting and unfortunate stat for the day,” Pullman set a new team record by being called for offsides violations 17 times.
“(Chelan) ran a trap, and we couldn’t figure it out,” he said.
Itani Chun, Elise French and Elise McDougle all scored for Pullman in the shootout, while Bjorn Lynnsey made a crucial save to give the Greyhounds the edge.
Pullman 1 2 0—4
Chelan 0 3 0—3
Pullman — Hannah James, 38th.
Pullman — James (Vanna Chun), 47th.
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer (Elise French), 51st.
Chelan — Maya Cowan, 60th.
Chelan — Cowan, 65th.
Chelan — Yennifer Sanchez, 73rd.
Penalty kicks — Pullman: Itani Chun, French, Elise McDougle. Chelan: Sanchez, Jailyn Reinhardt.
Shots — Pullman 19, Chelan 7. Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2, Bjorn Lynnsey 1, Chelan: Aliyah Finch 10.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLOrofino-Highland contest postponed
A scheduled nonleague volleyball match between Orofino and visiting Highland of Craigmont was postponed due to illness at Highland.
The teams plan to reschedule for a later date, but none has yet been announced.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGThree-team meet canceled
PULLMAN — The swim meet between Clarkston, Cheney and Pullman was canceled because of a scheduling issue.
There was a change, and not all of the coaches were on the same page regarding the meet’s start time.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLLinfield 35, L-C Valley 6
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Quarterback Brendan Wong connected on a 90-yard pass to receiver Ajay Gordon to put the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers on the board in their season debut, but it was the only time the team would score in a defeat to Linfield of McMinnville, Ore.
On the defensive side, four Loggers had double-digit tackle counts: Trayton Nelson, Tate Rawlings, Vince Trujillo and Dylan Marcus. Nelson and Rawlings each also managed a sack.
“The defense played very well,” L-C Valley program director Bob Thorson said. “The offense showed flashes, but the defense is going to be stout, hard-hitting. ... This is going to be a powerful, physical team that will develop through the season.”
L-C 6 0 0 0— 6
Linfield 12 10 6 7—35
Linfield — Maclain Stoneking 30 pass from Kannon Dote (kick failed)
Linfield — Stoneking 22 pass from Dote (kick failed)
L-C — Ajay Gordon 90 pass from Brendan Wong (pass failed)
Linfield — Colin Gale 18 pass from Blake Eaton (Gale pass from Eaton)
Linfield — Safety
Linfield — Carson Van Dyke 8 run (run failed)
Linfield — NA 8 run (NA kick)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday led the way again, but the Vandals fell to Liberty 25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24 at the Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Volleyball Classic at the UPMC Events Center.
Munday led Idaho (2-4) with 15 kills, and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball and freshman outside hitter Rachel Davis each finished with 11. Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 41 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey pitched in 16 digs.
Trinity Watts had 18 kills and Rajini Fitzmaurice 11 for the Flames (3-0). Amaya Williams finished with 41 assists, and Lindsey Hardesty tallied 11 digs.
Idaho next competes at the Thin Air Challenge with a pair of matches at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, on Friday against Cal State-Fullerton and Air Force.
WSU downed in four
LAS VEGAS — Junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova finished with 11 kills, but the 25th-ranked Washington State volleyball team fell 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 to host UNLV in the Rebel Challenge at Cox Pavilion.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 30 assists. Junior defensive specialist Julia Norville tallied 15 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Logann Golden had 11 for the Cougars (0-4).
Mariena Hayden had 18 kills and Milica Tasic had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Rebels (3-2). Arien Fafard finished with 24 assists and Lauryn Burt added 20. Paris Oliverra tallied 16 digs.
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Friday in Bohler Gym against Long Beach State in the Cougar Classic.
LCSC drops fourth straight
Three different Warriors had 10 or more kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team dropped its fourth consecutive match, falling 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 to Oregon Tech in Cascade Conference play at the Activity Center.
Senior right side Tori Edwards finished with 11 kills for the Warriors (5-5, 0-2), who have lost five of their past six matches. Freshman outside hitter Josie Peters chipped in 10 kills and 16 digs. Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson also had 10 kills. Senior setter Jess Ruffing finished iwth 17 assists. Junior libero Kenzie Dean had 17 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward added 11.
For the Owls (6-1, 2-0), Faith Houck-Wylie had 11 kills. Courtney Isom contributed 15 assists and Paige Tevelde added 14. Aubrey Kievit finished with 23 digs.
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at College of Idaho.