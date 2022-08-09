Arnett earns MMA lightweight championship in Boise

Professional fighter and martial arts instructor Austin “Golden Boy” Arnett takes a short breather between rounds of sparing Wednesday at his gym, Martial Arts America, in the Lewiston Orchards.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

BOISE — Austin Arnett defeated Nathan Stolen to become the new Front Street Fights Lightweight Champion at Front Street Fights 24 on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

Arnett (18-7) got the former champion to tap out to a rear-naked choke submission in Round 4.

