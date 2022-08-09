BOISE — Austin Arnett defeated Nathan Stolen to become the new Front Street Fights Lightweight Champion at Front Street Fights 24 on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.
Arnett (18-7) got the former champion to tap out to a rear-naked choke submission in Round 4.
“(Fight) went great, tough fight,” Arnett said. “He was tough. I hit him, I don’t know how many times, dropped him a couple times. I was able to get on top of him, I was pretty dominant on the ground.”
It was the first fight for Arnett since March 2021 in a victory against Daniel Vega at UAE Warriors 18 in Abu Dhabi.
The owner of Arnett’s Martial Arts America thanked this team and all of his supporters for all of their support.
“It was awesome,” Arnett said. “Probably around 100 people traveled down from Lewiston. Great to see so much support.”
Arnett will now focus on the birth of his second child, who is due in September, before determining when his next fight will take place.
He will also be busy promoting his next fight card, Clearwater Combat that takes place Nov. 5 at the Clearwater River Casino.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Lewiston falls, still alive in regional tournament
SAN BERNADINO, Calif. — The Lewiston 12U Little League team rallied late, but lost to Bonney Lake 9-6 in the 2022 Little League Baseball Northwest Region Tournament.
A nine-run second inning for Bonney Lake was the difference and Lewiston will now play Bend North representing Oregon in a loser-out game at noon on Wednesday.
Lewiston got the scoring started in that second inning when Jackson Casey scored on a wild pitch. Dallas Richardson knocked in Jackson Canner and Braylon Howland to extend the lead to 3-0.
Parker Workman was nearly unhittable in relief for Bonney Lake. Workman came in to pitch in the second inning and the Richardson single was the only hit he allowed in 2 2/3 and he struck out six.
Richardson threw three innings of relief, giving up one run on four hits and striking out three.
Bonney Lake brought 12 to the plate in the bottom half of the inning capped off with a three-run home run by Brody Santman. Santman was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Lewiston did not give up as Ian Franklin grounded out to third baseman Jace Abe to score Cade Cameron in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 5.
In the sixth Howland and Carson Henson were able to score and Lewiston brought the tying run to the plate, but could not complete the comeback.
Lewiston 030 012—6 3 2
Bonney Lake 090 00x—9 7 1
Grady Peterson, Dallas Richardson (2), Landon Ortiz (5) and Cade Cameron; Major Rodarte, Parker Workman (2), Luke Plyler (5), Liam Ferguson (6), Braydon Rudolph (6) and Brody Santman. W—Workman. L—Peterson
Lewiston hits — Carson Henson, Dallas Richardson, Cade Cameron (3B)
Bonney Lake hits — Brody Santman 3 (HR), Mason Edwards, Major Rodarte, Chase Sehlin, Kai Moody.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU puts 2 on Pac-12 preseason volleyball team
PULLMAN — Washington State senior volleyball players Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference team that was announced Monday by the league office.
The Cougars were voted to finish sixth in the 2022 Pac-12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The poll is voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches and coaches are not permitted to vote for their team.
Jehlarova, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, is ranked fourth all-time in WSU history in solo blocks (85) and fifth in total blocks (424). The middle blocker from Prerov, Czech Republic, finished last season second in the nation in blocks (168) and fourth in blocks per set (1.45).
Timmer, from Emlichheim, Germany, led Washington State offensively with 3.79 kills per set and 4.38 points per set and was an honorable mention for the All-American team. The two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection had 12 matches with 15 or more kills last season. Her season high came against rival Washington on Sept. 26 with 31.
The Cougars finished in a tie for fourth in the final conference standings in 2021 at 13-7 in conference play. WSU made its sixth-consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament where it was defeated by Northern Colorado in the opening round.
Washington State will open its season with the BYU Invitational on Aug. 26-27 at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.
Washington was picked to win the conference.
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Poll
1. Washington (8)
2. Stanford (2)
3. UCLA (1)
4. Oregon (1)
5. USC
6. Washington State
7. Utah
8. Arizona State
9. Colorado
10. Arizona
11. Oregon State
12. California
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team
Caitie Baird, Stanford
Skylar Fields, USC
Lauren Forte, UCLA
Marin Grote, Washington
Claire Hoffman, Washington
Iman Isanovic, ASU
Magda Jehlarova, WSU
Kendall Kipp, Stanford
Charitie Luper, UCLA
Kami Miner, Stanford
Brooke Nuneviller, Oregon
Ella May Powell, Washington
Hannah Pukis, Oregon
Madelyn Robinson, Utah
Pia Timmer, WSU