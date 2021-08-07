A region already home to a cast of notable youth golf talents gained one more in mid-2020 when Kamdyn Kelley moved to Lewiston.
The 12-year-old incoming seventh grader at Cornerstone Christian School has competed in nine junior tournaments this year, posting top-three finishes in eight of them and winning three, including a state-qualifying Idaho Junior Golf 10-to-12-year-old girls’ district championship in July in Post Falls. She has ambition for a top-five finish at next week’s state event, which will be Monday and Tuesday at Canyon Springs Golf Club in Twin Falls.
“I would like to be in the top five, because I’ve done well this year,” said Kelley, who previously qualified for the state junior championships in Washington, but fell short of placing there. “I’d like to see that happen, I guess.”
Kamdyn’s father, Shawn, a former high school golfer in Maine, introduced her to the game while the family was living in Georgia.
“When she was probably 4 or 5, he bought her her first set of clubs, just so she could go out and hit on the range,” Kamdyn’s mother, Brianne, said. “His hope was just that they would have something to do together, but she picked it up and enjoyed it, and has done more with it than we really thought she would.”
As Shawn recalls, “It was one of those things where if I went to play golf, she always wanted to go. It was a chance for us to spend time together, and it turned into, ‘She really enjoys this as more than just that father-daughter time.’ We tried gymnastics, piano, dance — those sort of things. This was one where it was, ‘Can I go, Dad?’ versus, ‘Do I have to go?’”
The Kelleys would make work-related moves to South Carolina and the Tri-Cities before settling in Lewiston, where Shawn is currently employed at Clearwater Paper. It was during their time in the Tri-Cities that Shawn introduced Kamdyn to coach Jeff Bender — “just trying to set her up with people who understand the game more than me to develop her,” he said. Bender’s tutelage helped push her game to a competitive level, and she began entering and excelling in Washington Junior Golf and Drive, Chip & Putt events.
“Her short game is really where she does well,” Shawn said. “Around the green, her wedge play, that sort of stuff — that’s where I would say her strength is.”
Since coming to the area, Kamdyn has made her home course at Lewiston Golf and Country Club, where she regularly attends masterclasses taught by golf pro Chris Lien on Fridays. She also practices extensively on a makeshift driving range her parents set up for her in their garage.
“I think every year we see her taking five, 10 strokes off her game, and she’s done that consistently now for the last two, three, four years,” Shawn said. “It’s really her hard work. It’s not one of those things where she plays two months at a time and puts the clubs away; she’s constantly working, whether it’s at the club or at our (garage).”
Kamdyn has a 7-year-old brother named Lincoln and a labradoodle puppy named Nelly, after women’s world No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda. Her major golf goals for the near future include “consistently shooting 85” and breaking 80 next year.
Perhaps more than anything else, Kamdyn feels the continual novelty of golfing helps maintain her interest in the sport.
“Every hole is new, so you could have a really bad hole, then you get a new hole and it’s amazing,” she said.
