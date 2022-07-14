The regular season for Idaho-based American Legion baseball in the area concluded Wednesday, with district tournament play set to commence today at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field for Class A teams and Saturday in Coeur d’Alene at the Class AA level.
Representing the region in the Class A tournament will be the Lewis-Clark Cubs, Orofino Merchants and Grangeville-based Camas Prairie Zephyrs. The Lewis-Clark Twins carry the banner in AA. The two valley teams have had winning seasons, in a major turnaround from losing campaigns in 2021, while the Orofino and Grangeville programs are just shy of .500.
The Cubs are seeded third in the six-team field after going 22-12 in the regular season with a 6-3 league record, and have won their previous six games — a run that includes winning the Clancy Ellis Tournament on Sunday, then taking back-to-back league doubleheaders to establish endof-season momentum. Ahead of them are the Northern Lakes Mountaineers of Rathdrum and North Idaho Lakers of Sandpoint, teams with which they split regular-season meetings
The Merchants (9- 11-1) are the No. 4 seed and the Zephyrs (8-9) are the No. 5 seed. St. Maries is the sixth seed.
The Cubs and St. Maries start tournament play at 10 a.m. with the winner to play the Lakers at 4 p.m. The Merchants and Zephyrs face off at 1 p.m. for a crack at the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. The tourney wraps up Sunday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Pocatello on July 27-31.
“I think it’s a very level playing field for at least the first five seeds,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “Each team has some quality pitching, so in order to go in and win a double-elimination bracket from start to finish, you’re going to have to be able to count on your depth and pitching. All of these teams in here have pitching depth, so whether you’re the 1 seed or the 5 seed, I think it’s going to be a pretty interesting sprint down the finish line here.”
The Twins (18-15) share a two-team district with the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen (29-6), against whom they will contest a best-of-3 series this weekend for the district championship. The two teams have went backand-forth this summer, with Coeur d’Alene owning a 3-2 edge. The teams played a doubleheader Wednesday, with L-C posting an 8-6 win in the opener before suffering a 10-6 loss in Game 2 at Harris Field.
Coeur d’Alene will host a doubleheader to start the series at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thorco Field. An if-necessary game takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Harris Field. Only bragging rights and state seeding are at stake, as the two teams already have advanced to the state tournament, which will be July 22-26 in Nampa.
“It’s been one of the great rivalries for as long as these two programs have been going,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said of his team’s relationship with the Lumbermen. “It’s one of those games both teams always get up for. ... It’s always a battle of the north, which we believe is really good baseball.”
