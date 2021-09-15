Clarkston
Coach — Marie Huffman (second season)
Last year’s record — 7-4 overall and league
Returning letterwinners — Maggie Ogden, sr., OH; Avah Griner, sr., OH; Nani Woodbury, sr., Mid; Nicole Eggleston, sr., RS; Abriauna Huffman, sr., MH.
Outlook — Clarkston should be aggresive on the outside this season with several key hitters returning this year. The Bantams do have a first-year libero but she sees the court well and is aggressive. Defense could be a weakness as coach Huffman feels they will need to set up a good block to play good defense and she feels like that might be one of their weaknesses.
Colton
Coach — Jill Nelson (third season)
Last year’s record — 8-3 overall
Returning letterwinners — Mary Pluid, sr., MH; Maggie Meyer, sr., MH; Sidni Whitcomb, jr., DS; Rachel Becker, jr., DS; Kaydee Heitstuman, soph., S.
Outlook — Nelson will be looking for a new balance, replacing her setter and looking for new offensive strengths. Maggie Meyer and Mary Pluid will be key players at the net, and Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker will be leaders defensively.
Logos
Coach — Jessica Linn Evans (27th season)
Last year’s record — 7-8 overall, 7-7 in league
Returning letterwinners — Ameera Wilson, sr., OH; Lily Leidenfrost, jr., S; Ellie Brower, jr., L; Lucy Spencer, soph., DS.
Outlook — Evans expects to stand on the shoulders of the previous years’ experience. The “newcomers” to the varsity team have experience playing with the returning letterwinners. Evans hopes for a top-three finish in the Whitepine League Division I standings with the help of her three seniors, who are all cousins.
Kamiah
Coach — Cheyenne Hudson (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 6-12 overall, 4-11 in league
Returning letterwinners — Zayda Loewen, sr., MH/S; Haleigh Wyatt, sr., MH; Emma Godwin, sr., MH; Maya Engledow, sr., DS; Nicole Proskine, jr., S; Logan Landmark, jr., OH; Laney Landmark, soph., OH.
Outlook — Hudson hopes to continue to build mentally tough players that think they can win. She is proud of her team, who have involved themselves in the community well and volunteering for many areas in the area. She thinks the Whitepine League Division I will continue to be tough this season but hopes to see Kamiah finish high this year.
Kendrick
Coach — Molly Olson (second season)
Last year’s record — 10-2 overall, 9-1 league.
Returning letterwinners — Erin Morgan, sr., MH; Hannah Tweit, sr., S; Drew Stacy, sr., OH; Sydney Cowley, sr., DS; Rose Stewart, jr., MH; Rachel Olson, jr., DS; Hailey Taylor, soph., OH; Morgan Silflow, soph., RS; Harley Heimgartner, soph., L; Ruby Stewart, soph., S.
Outlook — The Tigers won the league last season and returns the entire team this year. They have solid players in every position and need to keep the focus and energy up as they look to repeat.
Nezperce
Coach — Kyle Stapleton (sixth season)
Last year’s record — 6-4 overall, 6-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Jillian Lux, sr., L; Grace Tiegs, sr., MH.
Outlook — Stapleton is worried about inexperience with his team this year, as the Nighthawks lost six seniors, including a four-year setter. There are only two returning players, but he thinks the newcomers are solid and he has a couple of good servers coming up. Stapleton also is concerned about where they will finish in the Whitepine League Division II standings, but he says time will tell.