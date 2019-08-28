BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow
Coach — Pedram Rezamand, first year
Last year’s record — 9-9
Returning letterwinners — Julian Reineke-Quinlan, sr., defensive midfielder; Jacob Helmke, sr., defensive midfielder; Tobias Searcy-Jorgensen, sr., wing-back; Finn Benson, sr., goalkeeper; Dallin Lassen, sr., defender; Spencer Scruggs, sr., striker; Caleb Brooks, sr., defender; Evan Odberg, jr., midfielder; Mark Anthony Eldridge, jr., striker.
Outlook — Beginning his first year as head coach, Pedram Rezamand was pleased to see roughly 45 student-athletes show up for tryouts — “one of the highest (turnouts) over the past few years.”
Rezamand believes his players face “a very competitive league,” but have the “athletic abilities as well as communication” necessary to rise to the challenge.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston
Coach — Rich Gayler (first year)
Last year’s record — 4-9-1 overall, 1-4-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Lindsey Flowers, forward, sr.; Aberash Miller, forward, sr.; McKenna Eisele, midfielder, sr.; Emma Hill, defender, jr.; Isabella Inzunza, forward, jr.; Allison Jacks, midfielder, jr.; Laura Kokernak, defender, jr; Breanna Nine, midfielder, jr.; Julia Williams, midfielder, sr.; Hailey Skinner, midfielder, jr.; Stormi Randall, forward, jr.
Outlook — First-year Lewiston coach Gayler brings a strong familiarity with area prep soccer to the job, having previously coached at Moscow and Pullman. He calls his Bengals “a very talented team with depth on their roster,” and his primary concerns include navigating them through a “brutal” regular season schedule of tough opposition while maintaining their health and fitness.
“If you want to be the best, you want to play the best, and we look forward to our journey through the season,” he said.
VOLLEYBALL
Kamiah
Coach — Cheyenne Hudson (second year)
Last year’s record — 0-26 overall, 0-14 in league
Returning letterwinners — Sydney Wilcox, sr., outside hitter; Destiny Knight, sr., middle blocker
Outlook — With only two varsity returners, the 2019 Kubs are a young team.
“I, of course, would like to win some of the games this year,” coach Hudson said of her goals for this year’s team in light of their winless 2018 season.
“My primary concern this year will be keeping everyone healthy and at their physical peak,” noted Hudson, who cites serving as a strength for her squad. “I do not have a deep bench, so the players I have out there are the ones who have earned it and deserve to be out there.”
Timberline
Coach — Cori Pinque, second year
Last year’s record — 2-12 overall, 1-11 in league
Returning letterwinners — Krystal Dahl, sr., outside hitter; Chasta Jared, sr., outside hitter; Hailey West, sr., middle hitter; Shelby Bird, sr., setter; Addi Thompson, sr., libero; Hannah West, jr., setter.
Outlook — The Spartans have a strong core of leadership among their upperclassmen with five senior returning letterwinners.
Coach Pinque considers her players to be “extremely athletic” and “scrappy” with a “desire to win.” However, they face a “tough mental battle” coming off years of losing records.
“I know there is some tough competition out there, but I also know we’ve got the drive and talent to take on any team,” Pinque said. “It’s really anyone’s game.”
Nezperce
Coach — Kyle Stapleton, fourth year
Last year’s record — 9-5
Returning letterwinners — Caitlyn Cronce, sr.; Kinyon Leith, sr.; Lasyn Berry, sr.; KC Wahl, jr.; Hannah Duuck, jr.; Lasyn Horton, jr.; Madisyn Brower, jr.; Amelia Husted, jr.; Jillian Lux, soph.
Outlook — Coming off a winning season and boasting a total of nine returning letterwinners, the Indians are an experienced and proven squad.
Coach Stapleton noted that some of his athletes have “played together for numerous years.” While he expressed confidence in his squad, his biggest concern lay with the strength of the competition.
“We are always afraid of every team in the league,” he said, “and that is why I like the Whitepine League.”
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Brad Rader, seventh year
Last year’s record — 7-8
Returning letterwinners — Lexi Brantner, sr., outside hitter; Taylor Humes, sr., libero; Reilee Renee, jr., Rachel Meewasen, jr., middle hitter; Miranda Richards, jr., defensive specialist; Kenzi Pederson, soph., outside hitter; Denni Fealy, soph., setter; Macy Brantner, soph., middle hitter.
Outlook — With two seniors, three juniors and three sophomores among their returning lettermen, the Vikings bring a balance of classes to the fray as they look to edge above .500 in this season’s campaign.
Troy
Coach — Deborah Blazzard, sixth year
Last year’s record — 30-7 overall, 12-0 in league
Returning letterwinners — Lindsey Kwate, sr., outside hitter; Jaycee Johnson, sr., middle hitter; Brenna Dunworth, sr., defensive specialist; Isabelle Raasch, soph., setter.
Outlook — Coming off a 12-0 Whitepine League Division I championship run last year, this season’s Trojans have reason to be confident and expectations to live up to.
“We are a small team this year in terms of girls coming out to play,” coach Blazzard acknowledged. “However, those girls who have decided to commit to the team are incredible athletes and have a really strong bond.”
Unsurprisingly, Blazzard names another league title as a key goal.
“Despite our size this year, we worked hard in the offseason, so physically, I feel like we are ready to play some amazing teams and do well,” she concluded.
Clearwater Valley
Coach — Wendy Crocker, first year
Returning letterwinners — Alicia Reuben, sr., libero; Hailie Roy, sr, offensive hitter; Kaycee Costa, sr., offensive hitter; Kaitlyn Mangun, jr., setter; Tori Miller, jr. middle blocker; Martha Smith, jr., offensive hitter; Ashton Mangun, soph., offensive hitter; Kadance Schilling, soph., offensive hitter.
Outlook — Coach Crocker calls her core of eight 2018 letterwinners a “strong returning team that works rather well with each other.”
Having graduated last year’s distinguished setter, she considers it her priority to fill that position properly, and to help all members of the team in “rising about our fears and placing trust in each other.”