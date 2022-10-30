It was a bittersweet weekend for area football teams.
For teams in Idaho, it marked the beginning of the end of their postseason journeys. For teams in Washington, it marked the end of the regular season.
Here’s what we learned when the lights shut off:
Rough night for Idaho teams
Just as quickly as they rose, they fell.
Every area team that competed in the first round of the Idaho state football tournament lost.
On Friday, Lewiston fell 14-7 to Middleton (7-3), which was in its first season of playing in Class 5A.
The Vikings’ defense held the Bengals’ go-go offense, who averaged a classification-high 45 points per game, in check. Lewiston (7-3) never could get anything going offensively. It usually relies on big plays, but was only able to get one, a 40-yard scamper by junior running back Jackson Lathen.
Lewis County (6-3) also fell 47-8 on Friday to Garden Valley (8-1) in its second Class 1A Division II postseason appearance in the past four years.
Despite the loss, coach Monty Moddrell knew his team would be a bit outsized and outmatched. They also were without defending Whitepine League Division II player of the year, quarterback Ty Hambly.
The game was a rematch from 2019, when the Eagles lost 61-0. So being able to get on the board was a bit of a moral victory.
Lapwai (5-4), who just like Lewiston had an electrifying offense coming in, was held to just 28 points in a 50-point loss Saturday at Butte County (6-2) in Class 1A Division I first-round action.
The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but it was all downhill from there. Lapwai couldn’t stop the Pirates’ rushing attack which tallied more than 400 yards.
Clearwater Valley (7-3) was on a redemption tour to right its losses from seasons past, but couldn’t right its 48-0 loss to Raft River (6-3) a season ago, falling 54-22 on Saturday to the Trojans.
Kendrick and Kamiah still are alive in postseason play for the area after earning first-round byes. The Kubs will face off against Butte County in their second-round matchup with a time, date and place still to be announced. Kendrick will open up against Camas County at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bengal Field.
Tiebreaker, hold the BBQ
Clarkston’s 24-17 win against Shadle Park on Oct. 22 proved crucial. After closing out its season by beating Grandview 44-0 in a nonleague game Friday, the Bantams will play in a Kansas tiebreaker for the Class 2A Greater Spokane League’s automatic bid into the Washington state playoffs.
It’s the second year in a row an area team will compete in a Kansas tiebreaker to earn a spot into the playoffs. The Bantams will play the Highlanders in two 10-minute halves at 6 p.m. Tuesday at University High School in Spokane.
The winner then takes on West Valley under the same scenario for the auto bid. The second- and third-place teams will have to play a crossover game against a Central Washington Athletic Conference team to earn a bid to the state playoffs.
