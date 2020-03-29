Here is a list of area golf courses who are affected by stay-at-home decrees declared by Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee:
Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Member play only. Clubhouse is closed until further notice.
Clarkston Golf and Country Club
Entire facility closed until at least April 7.
Bryden Canyon Public Golf Course
Open for play. Clubhouse is closed until further notice. Call ahead for tee times.
Quail Ridge Golf Course
Golf course is closed until at least April 7.
Orofino Golf and Country Club
Course open for play. Clubhouse is closed except for takeout.
Pomeroy Golf Club
Golf course is closed until at least April 7.
University of Idaho Golf Course
Golf course currently is closed but will reopen Wednesday with limited services. Clubhouse is closed until further notice
Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club
Member play only at this time.
Palouse Ridge Golf Club
Golf course is closed until at least April 7.
Colfax Golf Club
Golf course is closed until at least April 7.
Grangeville Country Club
Course won’t be open until Wednesday at the earliest for the season.