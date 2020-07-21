> Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods was named Monday to the watch list for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top college linebackers. The Cougar senior was one of eight Pac-12 players named. He’s the first WSU to make the list since Travis Long in 2012.
