> Washington State learned Monday that its football game at Arizona State on Oct. 12 will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. The Cougars (3-2, 0-2) and the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1) have byes this week, so that game in Tempe, Ariz., will be their next action.
> The Lewis-Clark State Warriors dominated the Frontier Conference weekly awards, garnering four honors on Monday. Emily Adams and Cole Olsen won for cross country, Madilyn Brown for women’s golf and Tori Edwards for volleyball attacking.