> Former Washington State men’s basketball standout and NBA veteran Craig Ehlo will join the Cougars’ radio broadcast team as a color analyst for select games next season, the school announced Tuesday. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Cougar Radio Team and work with (play-by-play announcer) Matt Chazanow next year,” Ehlo said in a news release. “WSU gave me everything in my life today; my wife of 34 years, Jani, 14 seasons in the NBA and even my first time on a radio broadcast. Everything I have is because of WSU and I look forward to the direction that Cougar Basketball is headed.”