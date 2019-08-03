MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced two additions to its athletic administration Friday.
Marty Northcroft joins the Vandals as assistant athletic director for marketing and fan engagement, and Desmond Banks returns to the school as associate director for development.
Northcroft has been an assistant athletic director at Washington State for the past six years, and also spent time with Virginia, Oklahoma and the Seattle Mariners.
Banks, a former Vandal football player, has served in various business development and account executive roles.
L-C makes two hires
The Lewis-Clark State College athletic department announced the hiring of Melissa Weitz as a member of the athletic operations team and Alex Slocum as facilities director.
Weitz, an Idaho native, recently completed her master’s degree in sports management from the University of Minnesota and has worked for the past two years as a development assistant at the University of Idaho.
Slocum, originally from Dallas, has been assistant director of athletic communications at Lynn University in Florida for the past four years.