> The 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team outdid Pac-12 foe USC on the offensive end and toppled the Trojans in four sets on Sunday in Bohler Gym to record its first season sweep of USC since 1986. WSU won by scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25 to improve to 19-5, 8-4 in league play. The Cougars were spearheaded by Magda Jehlarova, who tallied 13 kills on a .455 mark and added six blocks. Penny Tusa (12), Pia Timmer (11) and Alexcis Lusby (10) also reached double figures in kills as libero Alexis Dirige reached 2,000 digs in her career. Dirige moved to 13th in Pac-12 history in the stat. Hannah Pukis chipped in a balanced effort of 45 assists, 12 digs, five kills and four blocks.
WSU and USC (13-9, 7-5) traded runs and slim advantages throughout the first two sets. In the third, the Cougs used an 8-1 spurt — thanks to multiple blocks — before an offensive eruption in the fourth put the Trojans away.
Wazzu next faces Oregon State at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Corvallis.