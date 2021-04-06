> JACOB MUNOZ, a senior from Lewiston, was named Player of the Week in West Coast Conference baseball Monday after batting .667 in three games as the University of San Francisco notched its first series sweep of Loyola Marymount in 10 years. Munoz homered in back-to-back games.
> COLE OLSEN of Lewis-Clark State, who has yet to lose this season, was named by coaches as the Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year in the NAIA West Region. The Warriors’ Mike Collins won Coach of the Year.
> MATT JAMES of Lewis-Clark State was honored as Player of the Week in Cascade Conference baseball. He hit .667 in four wins against Oregon Tech.
> MAGDA JEHLAROVA of Washington State is Defensive Player of the Week in Pac-12 volleyball after tallying 10 blocks in a win against Arizona.