> Taylor McCoy won’t be the only Washington State swimmer at the U.S. Olympic Trials next year. Lauren Burckel, who will be a sophomore for the Cougars this year, has also qualified to take her shot at an Olympic berth. Burckel, from New Mexico, posted two qualifying times at the Speedo Champions Series in Mount Hood, Ore. She won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 30.80 seconds and placed second in the 100 breast at 1:09.95. Burckel owns the No. 3 spot in WSU history in the 200 breast, which she set at the Pac-12 Championships. McCoy, from Pullman, had qualified in June at the TYR Pro Swim Series in California. The Trials are set for June 21-28 in Omaha, Neb.
WSU rowing staff adds two
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s rowing team has added assistant coaches Sam Clifford and Allie Eaton, head coach Jane LaRiviere announced Monday.
Eaton, who will train novice rowers, last served as an assistant with the Gorge Narrows Rowing Club in Victoria, British Columbia, where she also headed the junior B women’s division. She was a four-year qualifier for the NCAA meet from 2013 to ‘17 during her career at Indiana University.
Clifford was a Row Boston girls’ coach over the last two years after finishing her collegiate career, also with the Hoosiers. She was a volunteer assistant coach for IU in the 2016-17 season after injuries cut her rowing career short.
“Allie and Sam were teammates at Indiana and both of them know what it takes to be successful at the national level,” LaRiviere said.