> Several Big Sky football programs this week announced a set date for the conference’s virtual media days sessions, which will be July 28-29. Each of the league’s 13 coaches will be accompanied by a player during the event, set to be broadcast — starting at 9 a.m. Pacific — on Pluto TV channel 531. Fans can submit questions via Twitter, using appropriate hashtags. Idaho’s participants will be eighth-year coach Paul Petrino and senior linebacker Christian Elliss. Questions must be addressed as #AskPetrino or #AskChristian. Polls will also be taken.

