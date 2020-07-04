> Several Big Sky football programs this week announced a set date for the conference’s virtual media days sessions, which will be July 28-29. Each of the league’s 13 coaches will be accompanied by a player during the event, set to be broadcast — starting at 9 a.m. Pacific — on Pluto TV channel 531. Fans can submit questions via Twitter, using appropriate hashtags. Idaho’s participants will be eighth-year coach Paul Petrino and senior linebacker Christian Elliss. Questions must be addressed as #AskPetrino or #AskChristian. Polls will also be taken.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region