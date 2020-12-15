> CHARLISSE LEGER-WALKER of Washington State was named Freshman of the Week in Pac-12 women’s basketball Monday. She averaged 24.5 points last week in two Cougar wins.
> The University of Idaho women’s basketball team added a nonconference contest to its schedule. The Vandals will face No. 6 Arizona at 11 a.m. PST on Dec. 23 in Tucson, Ariz.
> Washington State’s home game in men’s basketball against Montana State on Friday will start at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network, the school announced.
> KIARA BURLAGE of Lewis-Clark State was named Player of the Week in Cascade Conference women’s basketball, and the Warriors were named Team of the Week in the same sport.