> Former Washington State baseball pitchers Ian Hamilton and Damon Jones have been named to 60-man summer camp player pools for the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively. Hamilton, a right-handed reliever, played for the Cougars from 2014-16. He was taken by Chicago in the 11th round, and has since appeared for eight different teams, including 10 games with the big-league club in 2018 — he went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in eight innings, fanning five and allowing four runs. Hamilton impressed at spring training this year, going 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA, 46 punch-outs, three holds and a save in 44 innings.
Jones, a 6-foot-5 starting southpaw from Twin Falls, was snatched up after his junior year by Philadelphia in the 18th round of the 2017 draft. In two years, he made the climb to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, splitting his time last season between Triple-A, Double-A and Advanced-A levels. He’s 17-13 in three years in the minors, and boasts a 3.34 ERA in 253.2 frames, with 313 strikeouts against 202 hits and 129 walks. He strikes out 11 batters per nine innings. Jones pitched three innings of no-hit ball in two games at spring training. As a Coug, Jones started 22 of 33 games he appeared in, going 5-5 with a 4.87 ERA and striking out 68. The College of Southern Idaho transfer picked off a Pac-12-best six runners as a junior, and only permitted four runs in his final eight games in Pullman.