> Two Lewis-Clark State athletes were voted Player of the Week in their respective conferences. TRAVIS YENOR won the award in Frontier Conference men’s basketball after averaging 25 points in two games, and JACK JOHNSON was honored in Cascade Conference baseball after batting .529 for the week.
> LCSC is now accepting nominees for its 2021 Hall of Fame class. The nomination period ends March. 31, 2020 and forms can be found at lcwarriors.com/hof. Athletes being nominated are required to have completed eligibility at least five years prior to selection, with at least one year of competition at L-C State. Coaches being considered must have spent at least three years at LCSC, have graduated from the school or completed at least two years of eligibility there.