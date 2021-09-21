> CASSIDY NELSON of Lewis-Clark State was named the Cascade Conference Attacker of the Week in women’s volleyball on Monday. Nelson had 43 kills in three matches last week including a season-high 19 against Evergreen State on Saturday.
> KENZIE DEAN of Lewis-Clark State was named Defender of the Week in the Cascade Conference volleyball. Dean made 22 straight serves without an error against Walla Walla on Tuesday with a career-high five aces. In the three games this week, Dean totaled eight aces and 51 digs.
> PIA TIMMER of Washington State volleyball was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. Timmer led the Cougars to a Thunderdome Classic tournament win in Santa Barbara, Calif. Timmer led WSU with 47 total kills including a career-best 19 against the Gauchos in the default championship match on Thursday.