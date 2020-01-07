> Chanelle Molina of Washington State was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in women’s basketball Monday. Molina averaged a 27.5 points per game and shot 72 percent in two Cougar road games.
> Lewis-Clark State opens its tennis season Jan. 31 when the Warrior women’s team plays Idaho State in Pocatello, the Lewiston school announced. The Warrior teams will face multiple NCAA Division programs throughout the season. “We have a well-rounded schedule which includes teams from NCAA D-I, D-II, D-III, NAIA and NJCAA,” L-C coach Kai Fong said. “The independent scheduling has enabled us to engage in more travel across the U.S. to play ranked NAIA teams.” The Warrior men open at home Feb.7 against Idaho.