> Austin Gomez of Lewiston and two other tennis recruits have signed with Lewis-Clark State, Warriors coach Kai Fong announced Monday. Lina Boylan of Boise and Cade Edwards of Richland, Wash., are the other signees.
Gomez follows in the footsteps of his father, Mario, who played for the Warriors in the 1990s. The younger Gomez qualified for the Idaho 5A state tournament all three years it took place during his career. He was a district champion twice.
“I have been following Austin’s progress intently since he started playing in the (L-C) Tennis Center at age 5,” Fong said in a news release. “We know he comes with a good set of genes, so it was a matter of having the work ethic. Austin’s diligence and determination have certainly paid off.”
Boylan has roots in Egypt and impressed Fong on a recruiting visit. Edwards, of Hanford High School, has an eighth-place finish under his belt in the Washington 4A state tournament. He lists “Republic” by Plato as his favorite book.