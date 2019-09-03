> EMILY ADAMS and CLAYTON VANDYKE of Lewis-Clark State were named Frontier Conference Runners of the Week on Monday. In the Northwest Clash at Cheney, Adams placed 10th in the women’s race and VanDyke was 12th among the men.
