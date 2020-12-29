> Lewiston High defensive end ALEC ECKERT plans to join the Washington State football program as a walk-on next year, he announced Monday on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 245 pound senior is a two-star recruit who was also pursued by the College of Idaho, Columbia (of the Ivy League), Idaho and Montana State, according to 247Sports. Eckert, who also played offensive line for the Bengals, collected four sacks and forced two fumbles against Post Falls in September. Washington State ran perilously low on defensive linemen this past season and acquired six players at that position during the early signing period this month.
> Two Washington State basketball players claimed freshman Player of the Week honors Monday from the Pac-12. CHARLISSE LEGER-WALKER was the women’s winner and EFE ABOGIDI the men’s. It was the second such honor this season for Leger-Walker, and Abogidi became the first Cougar male freshman since 1993 to capture a conference Player of the Week award.
> BEYONCE BEA of Idaho was tabbed Player of the Week in Big Sky basketball. She averaged 22 points and eight rebounds in two games.