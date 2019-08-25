> The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team ended its stay at the Raider Invitational at Ashland, Ore., with two losses, one to Oregon Tech and the next to sixth-ranked Southern Oregon. The scores in the first match were 25-20, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-20. In the second, it was 24-26, 28-26, 24-26, 27-25 and 15-12.
Oregon Tech used a few late rallies to pull away from the Warriors (2-4), who were led by a career-high 18 kills from senior Brooke Kaawa. Tori Edwards added 11, while Jess Ruffing had a match-high 48 assists. In Game 2, L-C took an NAIA contender to five sets — four games being decided in extra volleys. In the fifth set, the host-team Raiders went on a run after a 9-all tie to clinch it.
Against Southern Oregon, LCSC’s Morgan Ness struck 17 kills, and Kaawa and Edwards chipped in 14 apiece. The Raiders’ Taylor Ristvedt led all players with 24 kills.
“We are playing in a competitive, nationally ranked match and are going overtime in all but one set, and we’re still young,” L-C coach Shaun Pohlman said. “We’re still trying to figure everything out with eight newcomers and young players, and setting system, so this was a huge step in the right direction.”