> The Idaho women’s basketball program has hired former Washington State player Jordan Kelly as an assistant coach. “She was a phenomenal player at WSU and Wyoming and I know she will do an exceptional job working with our guards,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “Her energy and enthusiasm will be an added plus for our program.” Kelley will focus primarily on the development of the guards and wings. Off the court, she will oversee the Fastbreak Club, social media accounts and community service efforts.
Kelley spent the last three years as a coach and director with a youth and high school club program in Denver. Her playing career included two years at Washington State and two with Wyoming. She was named the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year in 2015 and graduated in 2016 with a degree in kinesiology and health promotions. Kelley is originally from Gillette, Wyo.
> CHASE BARROW of Lewis-Clark State was named male Cross Country Runner of the Week in the Frontier Conference. He won a title in Frontier Conference Preview