> For the second time this season, CJ ELLEBY of Washington State was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday for men’s basketball. Elleby is the first WSU player to earn more than one Pac-12 weekly award in a season since KLAY THOMPSON nabbed back-to-back kudes in November 2009. Elleby scored 34 points in the Cougars’ 79-67 win against Washington on Sunday in Pullman. He is averaging 19 points per game, third in the Pac-12, and also leads the Cougs in rebounding at 7.3 a game.
> AUSTIN JOHNSON of Lewis-Clark State was named NAIA Coach of the Week by Hoopdirt.com. His Warriors earned two wins last week, including a big victory against No. 17 Carroll College.
> EMILY ADAMS and CLAYTON VANDYKE of Lewis-Clark State pulled in weekly honors from the Frontier Conference in women’s and men’s indoor track, respectively. Adams set a personal record in the women’s 3,000-meter run at the Boise Indoor Invitational, and VanDyke won the men’s mile and 800-meter.
> The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf program announced the signing of KYLA LIEN of Heppner (Ore.) High. She placed eighth at State last year.